Julian Ward's super computer will hopefully find the ideal partner or partners to go alongside Luis Diaz next season and for the future. The futures of Salah and Mane will be revealed. I've been wondering what Jota's role is going to be next season. He's been excellent again this season and got a brilliant goal return given his minutes but seems to have drifted in the last couple of months, hope he's not too displeased and ready to score plenty in 22/23.



I think Bobby stays for another year then goes. Minamino is a strange one, too. Would really like to see him stay but do we have eyes to cash in considering he'll probably get no more minutes in the league next season than he did this season, and does he want more regular football himself?



Midfield probably the most key area. Last summer I thought we needed two and didn't sign any. Ultimately they're all really good players in there but I think we can target a player on the market now who can come in and take a place most weeks if he's fit. Does Naby get a new contract? I don't know. Would love Curtis Jones to get more football next season after a stop/start year, but I'm not sure how we set up benefits his inclusion in the team sometimes. Hopefully himself and Klopp can make it work.



Defence has been solid throughout this season. Konate a superb signing and hopefully has ten years at this club ahead of him if we can be so lucky. The Scottish right back, is he coming in? That might be our only defensive addition and is probably all we need in that area. A new contract for Gomez would also be nice. I can see him getting more minutes at centre half next season as we may not be so fortunate with Matip's condition next time around, though Joe himself will need to stay fit.



I look forward to the madness of this thread throughout the summer. Shine on you crazy diamonds.