I personally think this new version of Harry Kane that weve seen over the past couple of seasons, one whos excellent at dropping deep to link midfield and attack, yet also unbelievably clinical when presented with an opportunity is exactly what we need. Now due to various factors, age, injury record, cost, its probably a no go. So is there anyone else that fits that mould, especially with regards to the unbelievably clinical aspect? With Kane, you never doubt hell score, were almost that good now, that its only those kind of talents that can take us up another level. Similar to City signing Haaland. Either that or we find our own De Bruyne/next Gerrard.