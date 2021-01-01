We've already used more than 3 players in our attack this season.
Yes, we did. And the arrival of Carvalho suggests that we will be using the 4-2-3-1 more often in the future, at least in some games. We've been used to our 4-3-3 for years, but every system needs to evolve over the years. Otherwise, the quality opposition managers with quality players will find a way to counter it.
Our squad doesn't need to be a rigid 3 goalkeepers / 8 defenders / 6 midfielders / 6 attackers. It could be 3 goalkeepers / 8 defenders / 5 midfielders / 7 attackers, and we will still be able to use both the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1 setup. The 5-subs rule and the 20-players match-day squad on permanent basis will give us far more flexibility going forward ...