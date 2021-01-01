« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1127722 times)

Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23400 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Ive been banging the same drum for ages now but still would love a goal scoring midfielder, it would give opposition sides more to think about as well
Offline Dree

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23401 on: Today at 10:54:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:02 am
95% of the time, it isn't. In some games, against quality defences set up by quality managers, it is. If we want to be the best team in the World, we must have a solution for 100% of the games. All I want is a better quality replacement for Origi, a player who can play a bigger role for us, and another strong and mobile midfielder who will upgrade our midfield. It doesn't have to be someone as expensive as Tchouameni ...

But many of these big games (finals aside) have been 2-2, weve found ways to score but then have been cut open multiple times in a way we used to avoid. We gave up some massive chances to Chelsea in the cups that they werent good enough to take, Madrid just needed one.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23402 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:54:22 am
Ive been banging the same drum for ages now but still would love a goal scoring midfielder, it would give opposition sides more to think about as well

You know you dont just drop a goal scoring midfielder into a team who dont really have a goal scoring midfielder, and suddenly everythings the same but now with just a goalscoring midfielder, right?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23403 on: Today at 10:59:47 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:57 am
You know you dont just drop a goal scoring midfielder into a team who dont really have a goal scoring midfielder, and suddenly everythings the same but now with just a goalscoring midfielder, right?

Personally I'd sign three goal scoring midfielders and play them all.
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23404 on: Today at 11:02:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:57 am
You know you dont just drop a goal scoring midfielder into a team who don’t really have a goal scoring midfielder, and suddenly everythings the same but now with just a goalscoring midfielder, right?

Naby amd Hendo have found themselves in lots of great positions this season(and Naby has scored a couple of belters) and have totally wasted them. Naby last night for example hit one of the worst shots i've ever seen from a great position with space and time. We don't need to change anything in the setup. Just put a more offensive players in that position so that when that chance comes he buries it or plays a killer pass more than he shits the bed.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23405 on: Today at 11:04:29 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:50:20 am
If Mane decides to stick around, it really doesn't seem likely we'll sign another forward. But if he and Salah are running down their contracts, and given Firmino is also leaving next summer as things stand, bringing in a younger replacement and given them a season to settle with an eye on the longer-term wouldn't be the worst idea.

For all the talk of Nunez, I remember reading scout reports about him back when there were tentative links back in January which said that he's a brilliant finisher who isn't great on the ball technique-wise, isn't great at passing and doesn't do much in terms of pressing. No idea if the stats back that up, maybe those reports were wrong, but if any of that is true, he doesn't strike me as someone who we'd be looking at unless we've decided that we just want someone to stick the ball in the net.

Hopefully there's some positive news on contracts soon. If not Salah and Mane, it would be nice to get players like Keita and Gomez tied down so that we keep the quality in depth that served us so well this season.

Nunez is exactly how you've mentioned him. He's pretty clumsy with the ball at his feet. Running in behind is not an issue with him. But if you expect him to trap the ball, hold it up and be involved in the build up, then you're wasting your time. His ball retention is terrible.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23406 on: Today at 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:08:50 am
2 games against Man City, 4 games against Chelsea, 2 games against Tottenham, Champions League final. All games from this season. The top managers have found a way to contain us. We don't need a big overhaul, but we need an upgrade to our attacking game plan ...

We finished really well in several of these games but carry on

Also youre pissing in the wind - weve bought two forwards in the last 4 months and have an elite group  I enjoy a Harry Kane link as much as the next man but were set this summer and even if mane leaves I dont see that changing
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23407 on: Today at 11:08:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:57 am
You know you dont just drop a goal scoring midfielder into a team who dont really have a goal scoring midfielder, and suddenly everythings the same but now with just a goalscoring midfielder, right?

Why would you need to drastically change our set up , adding a  midfielder that gets 15 goal a season just evolves us imo .
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23408 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Gini was a goal-scoring midfielder before he joined us. Klopp had him change his game though. He had to sacrifice his goal-scoring instincts for the good of the team.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23409 on: Today at 11:14:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:59 am
We finished really well in several of these games but carry on

Also youre pissing in the wind - weve bought two forwards in the last 4 months and have an elite group  I enjoy a Harry Kane link as much as the next man but were set this summer and even if mane leaves I dont see that changing

I agree with a lot of your recent posts but there is no way we allow Mane or any of our 5 main forwards to leave this summer without replacing them with another forward. .
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23410 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:52:16 am
Well, maybe there will be a slight change in our attacking plan next season, so we might use more than 3 players in attack, at least in some games. That is the 100% I am talking about ...
We've already used more than 3 players in our attack this season.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23411 on: Today at 11:20:05 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:04:29 am
Nunez is exactly how you've mentioned him. He's pretty clumsy with the ball at his feet. Running in behind is not an issue with him. But if you expect him to trap the ball, hold it up and be involved in the build up, then you're wasting your time. His ball retention is terrible.

Cheers. So he's a pretty drastic departure from what we'd typically be expected to look for in an attacking signing.

I've only seen him in a few CL games so it's a very small sample size, but my impression of him was that he was a really clever finisher who doesn't do much else, there wasn't a point where I watched him and thought he'd be ideal for us like I did watching Luis Diaz. Maybe the club will decide to look for something a bit different to what we've got in which case Nunez might be ideal if we just want someone who can stick the ball in the net, otherwise I'd be surprised if we are interested.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23412 on: Today at 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:02:33 am
Naby amd Hendo have found themselves in lots of great positions this season(and Naby has scored a couple of belters) and have totally wasted them. Naby last night for example hit one of the worst shots i've ever seen from a great position with space and time. We don't need to change anything in the setup. Just put a more offensive players in that position so that when that chance comes he buries it or plays a killer pass more than he shits the bed.

Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:08:11 am
Why would you need to drastically change our set up , adding a  midfielder that gets 15 goal a season just evolves us imo .

So just someone who does all the midfieldery stuff that Naby does at pretty much an elite level, but also scores 15 a season :thumbup There was a good one on BT Sport last night but Im not sure if Doc Brown will lend us his Delorean.

Rocco, in the nicest way possible Im not sure you really get it. A goalscoring midfielder isnt a goalscoring midfielder because he plays the same way as Henderson or Naby.but is just more clinical. Stick Maddison or Fernandes in our team (for example) and it completely changes our whole game.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23413 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:20:05 am
Cheers. So he's a pretty drastic departure from what we'd typically be expected to look for in an attacking signing.

I've only seen him in a few CL games so it's a very small sample size, but my impression of him was that he was a really clever finisher who doesn't do much else, there wasn't a point where I watched him and thought he'd be ideal for us like I did watching Luis Diaz. Maybe the club will decide to look for something a bit different to what we've got in which case Nunez might be ideal if we just want someone who can stick the ball in the net, otherwise I'd be surprised if we are interested.
His linkup play and touch are simply not good enough for us. We come up against parked buses almost every week.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23414 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:30:24 am
His linkup play and touch are simply not good enough for us. We come up against parked buses almost every week.

Why would we need his link up play to be great if were up against a parked bus?
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23415 on: Today at 11:32:07 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:27:34 am
So just someone who does all the midfieldery stuff that Naby does at pretty much an elite level, but also scores 15 a season :thumbup There was a good one on BT Sport last night but Im not sure if Doc Brown will lend us his Delorean.

Rocco, in the nicest way possible Im not sure you really get it. A goalscoring midfielder isnt a goalscoring midfielder because he plays the same way as Henderson or Naby.but is just more clinical. Stick Maddison or Fernandes in our team (for example) and it completely changes our whole game.

You dont have to stick Bruno or Maddison into our side as obviously that changes our game , cant you fit someone in that doesnt but is as you say more clinical.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23416 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:32:07 am
You dont have to stick Bruno or Maddison into our side as obviously that changes our game , cant you fit someone in that doesnt but is as you say more clinical.

Such as?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23417 on: Today at 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:15:12 am
We've already used more than 3 players in our attack this season.

Yes, we did. And the arrival of Carvalho suggests that we will be using the 4-2-3-1 more often in the future, at least in some games. We've been used to our 4-3-3 for years, but every system needs to evolve over the years. Otherwise, the quality opposition managers with quality players will find a way to counter it.

Our squad doesn't need to be a rigid 3 goalkeepers / 8 defenders / 6 midfielders / 6 attackers. It could be 3 goalkeepers / 8 defenders / 5 midfielders / 7 attackers, and we will still be able to use both the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1 setup. The 5-subs rule and the 20-players match-day squad on permanent basis will give us far more flexibility going forward ...

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23418 on: Today at 11:35:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:31:14 am
Why would we need his link up play to be great if were up against a parked bus?
Because he'll be the centrepoint of our attacks. If he can't hold it and pass, it'd be harder to create. He'll also lose the ball a lot and expose us to counter attacks.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23419 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:04:29 am
Nunez is exactly how you've mentioned him. He's pretty clumsy with the ball at his feet. Running in behind is not an issue with him. But if you expect him to trap the ball, hold it up and be involved in the build up, then you're wasting your time. His ball retention is terrible.

The funny thing is, this is 100% the same description as about a certain Atletico Madrid striker, before we have signed him ...
