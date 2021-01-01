Nunez is exactly how you've mentioned him. He's pretty clumsy with the ball at his feet. Running in behind is not an issue with him. But if you expect him to trap the ball, hold it up and be involved in the build up, then you're wasting your time. His ball retention is terrible.



Cheers. So he's a pretty drastic departure from what we'd typically be expected to look for in an attacking signing.I've only seen him in a few CL games so it's a very small sample size, but my impression of him was that he was a really clever finisher who doesn't do much else, there wasn't a point where I watched him and thought he'd be ideal for us like I did watching Luis Diaz. Maybe the club will decide to look for something a bit different to what we've got in which case Nunez might be ideal if we just want someone who can stick the ball in the net, otherwise I'd be surprised if we are interested.