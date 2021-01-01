Mane: Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturdays game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. Its special. I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, lets go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.



Klopp: "No concerns. The Bayern Munich rumours I couldnt care less in the moment, we are all fully focused on this game and Sadio is completely focused on this game. He knows exactly how important it is to him, to us and so no concerns, completely normal. Its not the first time in my career that before decisive games in my career Bayern Munich rumours come up, I dont know exactly what I did for that to happen. Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely!