  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:10:24 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:55:11 pm
See, I think Sadio Mane wouldn't disrespect the club in the way it's being portrayed. If he speaks tomorrow and announces he's leaving to play somewhere else, then he's basically said, 'I have a wonderful announcement' in relation to leaving the club. That'd be a worse departure than Owen, and arguably only topped by Coutinho's phantom back injury and Sterling's agent's carry on. We're the club that's supported his beliefs, put prayer facilities in to respect his religion, and is managed by a man who's his personal friend.

I can't see how he means anything other than he's staying at the club. Anyway stuff it, there's a decent sized game tomorrow.

He's not speaking in his first language though. He kept getting asked about his future and what he was saying was you'll get the news you want after the final..

He might have just agreed with the club not to announce anything before the end of the season in order to focus on the final, hence him not getting the send off Origi got at the weekend. Or he could announce he's staying, but then I don't see why he can't have done that before the final (as Salah did at least for next season).. We shall soon see. The Bayern thing seems to have legs.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:15:06 pm
Sadio is definitely signing a new contract. Based on his and Klopps comments they just wouldnt be so casual about it if he was leaving.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:18:46 pm
Mane: Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturdays game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. Its special. I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, lets go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.

Klopp: "No concerns. The Bayern Munich rumours I couldnt care less in the moment, we are all fully focused on this game and Sadio is completely focused on this game. He knows exactly how important it is to him, to us and so no concerns, completely normal. Its not the first time in my career that before decisive games in my career Bayern Munich rumours come up, I dont know exactly what I did for that to happen. Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely!
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:19:54 pm
Liverpool are willing to pay Gavi's 50M release clause. [@Jordigil]
  Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:21:19 pm
A move to Bayern would make very little sense. A drop down in league profile, probably less chance of winning the Champions League, and probably not much if any uplift in wages. He might go to PSG for the money or La Liga to fulfill a childhood dream but a move to Bayern would be odd.
  Cut the music!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:22:25 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:33:01 pm
How do you know we didn't?

Genuinely no-one really knows what is happening with the contract discussions now or what has happened in the last 18-24 months.

Surely we would have heard if he refused the contract extension, don't you think?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:27:32 pm
Not keen at Mane leaving at all but if he did then no doubt the club would have a plan. But in terms of time this is immensely annoying.
  wiggy-woo!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:32:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:27:32 pm
Not keen at Mane leaving at all but if he did then no doubt the club would have a plan. But in terms of time this is immensely annoying.

In years gone by this sort of thing may have distracted us as a club - players, manager, whatever. Can't see a chance in hell that anyone in the camp is giving this any sort of attention ahead of tomorrow.

What will be will be.

Tomorrow they've all got a chance of making history. Again.
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:45:16 pm
Mane isnt leaving. Its clear from what he said that hell be staying and most likely has already signed a new contract. I dont get how what hes said can be taken any other way, given Manes track record as human being.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:46:56 pm
I honestly think Mane is going to leave, he's won everything with the Reds, no one can think ill of him if he wants a new challenge.
  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:48:44 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:21:19 pm
A move to Bayern would make very little sense. A drop down in league profile, probably less chance of winning the Champions League, and probably not much if any uplift in wages. He might go to PSG for the money or La Liga to fulfill a childhood dream but a move to Bayern would be odd.
Bayern Munich are European royalty, Sadio speaks German (you'd assume), and maybe he liked the lifestyle in Austria, which isn't too far removed from Germany.
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:50:40 pm
L'Equipe are the latest to jump on the bandwagon with an agreed sale to Bayern. It's kicked off big time on twitter just now, someone is obviously hinting at it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:59:35 pm
Kind of funny how we can buy Thiago off Bayern for 30m but the thought of Mane going the other way for a similar price is blasphemous.
  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:05:51 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:45:16 pm
Mane isnt leaving. Its clear from what he said that hell be staying and most likely has already signed a new contract. I dont get how what hes said can be taken any other way, given Manes track record as human being.

Hope you're right.

If Mane does leave then I would be happy with Kane despite his age but that would never happen. I don't want Nunez for reasons I stated the other day. I actually wouldn't mind Jesus. I think he would be perfect in our team.
  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:06:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:50:40 pm
L'Equipe are the latest to jump on the bandwagon with an agreed sale to Bayern. It's kicked off big time on twitter just now, someone is obviously hinting at it.

That doesn't sound too good, although why would a French publication know about a transfer between an English and German side? Regardless, a win tomorrow will soften the blow should this happen.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  • Legacy Fan
  EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:09:44 pm
whats with all the Kane talk  :o any substance to it or just the usual twitter shite?
  • Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:12:36 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:09:44 pm
whats with all the Kane talk  :o any substance to it or just the usual twitter shite?

From Rob Guttman on the Anfield Wrap who heard it from Mike Girling, for whatever that is worth
  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:12:36 pm
From Rob Guttman on the Anfield Wrap who heard it from Mike Girling, for whatever that is worth

Any truth in the rumours we're after Sane as well? And that we're looking for a Sane/Kane/Mane forward line next year?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:15:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:32 pm
That doesn't sound too good, although why would a French publication know about a transfer between an English and German side? Regardless, a win tomorrow will soften the blow should this happen.

They just maybe reacting to the other rumours going around, who knows? It was very weird the way it suddenly took off on twitter before though.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  Anny Roader
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:16:07 pm
Newcastle are after Moussa Diaby... 13 goals, 12 assists, only 22, and LEFT FOOTED. Seen him play well a few times, could be one for us. Plays left and right wing.
  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:16:12 pm
Shouldve announced the Kane transfer right before the Spurs home game. Damn, missed a trick.  ;D
King Kenny.

  • Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:16:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:15:02 pm
Any truth in the rumours we're after Sane as well? And that we're looking for a Sane/Kane/Mane forward line next year?

Only if we can legally change the pronunciation of Kane to "Can-a"

Otherwise we aren't interested in Kane
  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:16:58 pm
Did you mofo's miss the latest news on Gavi?  ;D
  • Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:17:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:58 pm
Did you mofo's miss the latest news on Gavi?  ;D

No no I read it. But my emotion are spiking as is anyway, so I don't need anything more to tip me over the edge
  old and annoying
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:17:54 pm
All this talk of signing Kane is putting me a bad mood, when I should be in a great mood anticipating the final tomorrow.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:17:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:58 pm
Did you mofo's miss the latest news on Gavi?  ;D

Stop being such an attention seeker :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
