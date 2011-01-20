That Klopp quote on Mane is a bit ominous - "wherever Sadio plays his football next season he will be a big player, definitely". Do hope they're just having a bit of fun as they know a new contract has already been signed.
Yes, I'm not going to lie, I watched the interview and the response he gave, is making me lose hope again. I just hope it's nothing more than what you said above.
I've gone from thinking he was staying, to thinking he was leaving based on his comments a few days ago, to again thinking he is staying after Mane's latest comments yesterday, to now being concerned he may leave after what Klopp said.
Anyway we will find out the outcome in a few days.