« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 576 577 578 579 580 [581]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1117606 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23200 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:31:11 pm
If Mane does go and with Nkunku not for sale this season I reckon we'll go for Nunez. I'd rather have Mane on a new contract though.
The jury is still out because even Werner looked great in the German League.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23201 on: Today at 03:48:52 pm »
Yeah, there's zero chance we let one of the front runners for Balon D'or leave for 30m. It would cost us at least an extra 20 on top of that to replace him, and there's no guaranteeing the player coming in would have as much of an impact as Sadio.

I wouldn't even listen to offers of less than £50m. I'd be looking to get one of theirs too.

That said, I'd much rather keep Mr Big Game Sadio.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23202 on: Today at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:39:11 pm
I think you'd be looking at someone from Europe, under 25, pacey, with untapped potential but still good underlying numbers. I know that is obvious to say, but if we're slowly regenerating the squad that's what you want to be looking for.



Unless you get Kane :D

Yeah. I'll leave that up to Ward and the team. But normally there's a few that you think would be great. Really struggling this season. I think we'll see Utd, Spurs and Chelsea all who have big money (spurs due to loan) to spend paying over the odds for average players.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23203 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:47:50 pm
The jury is still out because even Werner looked great in the German League.

True.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23204 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:38:44 pm
The only two reputable sources on here I remember were Macca and DJ Phal, can't remember any others, that's not to say there aren't others, Big Dog and Jon Le Gossip are obviously above reproach too.

Aaaah those were the days...

Macca did have proper ins though - knew a lot of stuff and then H&G said the budget covered transfer fees plus wages. Then the next wave was Decky (who's no longer on here but he's still on twitter) and another fella who's still around on the ticketing forums. And then Ian Ayre left, Micky took the reins, and the club started clamping up... woohoo! Still though folk got word of things via work for example - people hear things at their own end too like the Ramsay stuff this last few weeks. People who carry on like they know all the news are the ones who are at it, but on some individual stories, people know stuff. 
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,753
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23205 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:49:47 pm
Yeah. I'll leave that up to Ward and the team. But normally there's a few that you think would be great. Really struggling this season. I think we'll see Utd, Spurs and Chelsea all who have big money (spurs due to loan) to spend paying over the odds for average players.

I think Jota will benefit from a good bit of rest and a pre-season too. His minutes are down (I don't know they are but just on the eye test) since Diaz came in. He'd likely start more games. But not to be in Football Manager mode here, if Mane (hopefully not) goes it seems foolish to not replace him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,266
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23206 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:49:47 pm
Yeah. I'll leave that up to Ward and the team. But normally there's a few that you think would be great. Really struggling this season. I think we'll see Utd, Spurs and Chelsea all who have big money (spurs due to loan) to spend paying over the odds for average players.

Diaby, Nkunku, Gouri, Antony, Barnes, Saka, Leao, Redmond. There's loads.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23207 on: Today at 03:54:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:32 pm
Diaby, Nkunku, Gouri, Antony, Barnes, Saka, Leao, Redmond. There's loads.

Sigh. Redmond it is.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23208 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:32 pm
Diaby, Nkunku, Gouri, Antony, Barnes, Saka, Leao, Redmond. There's loads.
You missed out Almiron.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23209 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:32:32 pm
Nunez looks good but I was put off him quite a bit by an article posted here (by Gerry I think) about how he's not much else but a goalscorer, and that his passing and link up play is pretty dire.

I haven't watched him for more than a total of about 5 games but it was a damning piece.

If he we sign him though, those worries disappear don't they? Once a player gets the Liverpool seal of approval, you know they must be cracking.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,266
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23210 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:54:58 pm
You missed out Almiron.

Unrealistic now they've been taken over.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23211 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 03:42:36 pm
30 million euros?  Zero chance as the price is at least 60-70 and that's only because he has a year left, otherwise it would be even higher.  Thats the price he is sold for in 4-5 years.
That's what we'd have said about Thiago before he signed. Then again, Gnabry is in roughly the same position with his contract. Maybe the end result could be a swap of some kind. But we should know in a few days either way. More important fish to fry this weekend.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23212 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,753
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23213 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:01:52 pm
Harry Kane lean imminent.

Let's bullshit for a second, to take away from tomorrow's final. Could you imagine him for 2 or 3 years, a bit like a van Persie signing for United? Forget long-term, get him integrated with Salah and Diaz each side and with the production from our full backs and he gets you 30 plus goals easily.

Why am I trying to convince myself? I can't stand the fella :D
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23214 on: Today at 04:04:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:47:02 pm
Surely we believe what Sadio said over any article by any journalist? Hes clearly staying and has most likely already signed a new deal. Is anyone genuinely still concerned hes off?

Personally I thought he will be leaving come the summer when we got Diaz. Diaz will be a our starting left wide forward next season for sure then you have Jota who is better on the left than central plus Carvalho but then again Mane did well at his new central role so I guess it will depend on what the coaching team think. If we think we can bring someone better for this role then Mane will leave and if not then he will stay.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23215 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:01:52 pm
Harry Kane lean imminent.

We'll never see Luke Shaw lean.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,266
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23216 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:04:42 pm
Personally I thought he will be leaving come the summer when we got Diaz. Diaz will be a our starting left wide forward next season for sure then you have Jota who is better on the left than central plus Carvalho but then again Mane did well at his new central role so I guess it will depend on what the coaching team think. If we think we can bring someone better for this role then Mane will leave and if not then he will stay.

Is he?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,670
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23217 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm »
Champions league final tomorrow. Can worry about Mane after that!
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23218 on: Today at 04:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Champions league final tomorrow. Can worry about Mane after that!

This, can't understand why people are getting so worked up about rumours when we've got the biggest game in Club Football tomorrow.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23219 on: Today at 04:17:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:31:04 pm
30 million? :D

We signed one of the best midfielders in the world for 20 at age 29 with a year left.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,266
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23220 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:17:10 pm
We signed one of the best midfielders in the world for 20 at age 29 with a year left.

And?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23221 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:17:10 pm
We signed one of the best midfielders in the world for 20 at age 29 with a year left.

In fairness, Thiago's injury record definitely played a part. Mane is the polar opposite.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23222 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,907
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23223 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Thiago is an injury prone midfielder as well. Sadio is fit as a horse.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,266
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23224 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:26:04 pm
Your a tit?

Yet another fine point :)

Thiago, a CM, is a world away from Mane, an attacker. As I'd hope you full well know (but suspect you dont).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23225 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm »
That Klopp quote on Mane is a bit ominous - "wherever Sadio plays his football next season he will be a big player, definitely". Do hope they're just having a bit of fun as they know a new contract has already been signed.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23226 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:12 pm
Yet another fine point :)

Thiago, a CM, is a world away from Mane, an attacker. As I'd hope you full well know (but suspect you dont).

Not wrong though.

If Sadio gets sold this summer it won't be far off 30m
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23227 on: Today at 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Not wrong though.

If Sadio gets sold this summer it won't be far off 30m

Unless we have a replacement lined up id rather keep him.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23228 on: Today at 04:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 04:37:02 pm
Unless we have a replacement lined up id rather keep him.

As would I.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23229 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:32:28 pm
That Klopp quote on Mane is a bit ominous - "wherever Sadio plays his football next season he will be a big player, definitely". Do hope they're just having a bit of fun as they know a new contract has already been signed.

Yes, I'm not going to lie, I watched the interview and the response he gave, is making me lose hope again. I just hope it's nothing more than what you said above.

I've gone from thinking he was staying, to thinking he was leaving based on his comments a few days ago, to again thinking he is staying after Mane's latest comments yesterday, to now being concerned he may leave after what Klopp said.

Anyway we will find out the outcome in a few days.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23230 on: Today at 04:45:00 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:48:52 pm
Yeah, there's zero chance we let one of the front runners for Balon D'or leave for 30m. It would cost us at least an extra 20 on top of that to replace him, and there's no guaranteeing the player coming in would have as much of an impact as Sadio.

I wouldn't even listen to offers of less than £50m. I'd be looking to get one of theirs too.

That said, I'd much rather keep Mr Big Game Sadio.

We won't want to lose two of them for nothing next year either.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 576 577 578 579 580 [581]   Go Up
« previous next »
 