We wouldn't let Mane go without replacing him. I just don't think we'd be that stupid. The money if he goes will go towards another forward I'm sure of that. But I'd hope to get another year from him and that shiny new forward can wait one year, Mane looks revitalised in that new role down the middle.



I don't think it's out of the realms of possibility that we'd go into a season with four main forward options - Salah, Jota, Diaz, Bobby in this case. This half-season aside, we've never had more than that anyway, and for most of Klopp's tenure it's been just three main options.My worry would be more around numbers. Origi is gone, and I think most expect Minamino to go too. Add Mane to that, and you've got only five forwards (above plus Carvalho) for four comps. Plus Mane is ridiculously robust, similar to Mo. That's so valuable.So obviously I'd hope we'd see sense and recruit if the rumours about him leaving bear fruit, but you just never know.