Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:51:01 pm
Sadio Mane says he will give a "special" answer over his Liverpool future after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Does anyone really think he's leaving after this

 ::)
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:51:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:48:53 pm


Come on pal I haven't said anything controversial. 30 million for Mane would be a bad business, simple as.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:51:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Unfortunately, they are extremely reliable. I'd put them ahead of RMC. For that price, I'd rather see him go for free next season.

lol they are not, especially the journalist that wrote that article.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:52:01 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:47:02 pm
Surely we believe what Sadio said over any article by any journalist? Hes clearly staying and has most likely already signed a new deal. Is anyone genuinely still concerned hes off?

This is what he has said:

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1529456672032403457

So, we should focus on the Final, and see what happens next ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:54:43 pm
We wouldn't let Mane go without replacing him. I just don't think we'd be that stupid. The money if he goes will go towards another forward I'm sure of that. But I'd hope to get another year from him and that shiny new forward can wait one year, Mane looks revitalised in that new role down the middle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:54:44 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:44:34 pm
Remains to be seen how reliable this is but there's too much smoke to flat out deny the possibility. FSG must have a damn good reason if the price is indeed only 30 million Euros.

Tom Werner has already stated a few days ago that FSG want to keep both Salah and Mane, but the ultimate decision is with Klopp and Ward. As it should be ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:56:45 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:54:43 pm
We wouldn't let Mane go without replacing him. I just don't think we'd be that stupid. The money if he goes will go towards another forward I'm sure of that. But I'd hope to get another year from him and that shiny new forward can wait one year, Mane looks revitalised in that new role down the middle.

I am pretty certain this would be the case, if Mane leaves this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:58:05 pm
Mane is signing a new deal im pretty sure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:01:59 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:46:01 am
The big thing with our signings is when we don't get our first choice, the second choice is usually someone people didn't even think off until the news leaks out (which in most cases have been hours before we sign the player), and every time it's been like a lightbulb moment of "oh yeah they are perfect"

When we missed out on Jorginho, I don't believe anyone thought of Fabinho until we got him, but instantly we knew it was right. When we missed out on Werner no one was talking about Jota until we got him, and again it just made sense when you realized it. Even when we missed out on Brandt I don't believe anyone thought of Salah (although that of course took a bit longer than the other two)

If we miss out on Tchouameni and feel we still want to go after another player, I believe it will be someone we have never even thought of yet, but will be a perfect fit. So I don't believe in the idea of "no one else seems to fit" because I am sure there are people who fit, just we haven't imagined them as fans yet. Because as fans we do tend to sit in a transfer bubble (there are a circle of players we like or have been tangentially linked too, and we tend to hyper focus on them)

Could we be looking at the top performing DM in the Championship?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:03:39 pm
I know many have said we can't let all players go on frees. But if the best offer we'll get is £25m for Mane. There's absoluely no point selling. Hazard got sold for £120m with one year left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:04:03 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:01:59 pm
Could we be looking at the top performing DM in the Championship?

Not sure we'd look at the Championship, unless the DM was homegrown, played for one of the best teams, and potentially a team we seem to have a good relationship with?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:06:24 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:54:43 pm
We wouldn't let Mane go without replacing him. I just don't think we'd be that stupid. The money if he goes will go towards another forward I'm sure of that. But I'd hope to get another year from him and that shiny new forward can wait one year, Mane looks revitalised in that new role down the middle.

I don't think it's out of the realms of possibility that we'd go into a season with four main forward options - Salah, Jota, Diaz, Bobby in this case. This half-season aside, we've never had more than that anyway, and for most of Klopp's tenure it's been just three main options.

My worry would be more around numbers. Origi is gone, and I think most expect Minamino to go too. Add Mane to that, and you've got only five forwards (above plus Carvalho) for four comps. Plus Mane is ridiculously robust, similar to Mo. That's so valuable.

So obviously I'd hope we'd see sense and recruit if the rumours about him leaving bear fruit, but you just never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:07:54 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:51:01 pm
Does anyone really think he's leaving after this

 ::)

Can't see how that would be a special answer.

Personally, I think he's retiring from football, and taking up cricket. Now that would be a special answer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:08:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:04:03 pm
Not sure we'd look at the Championship, unless the DM was homegrown, played for one of the best teams, and potentially a team we seem to have a good relationship with?

£8 million seems a good price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:08:32 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:39 pm
I know many have said we can't let all players go on frees. But if the best offer we'll get is £25m for Mane. There's absoluely no point selling. Hazard got sold for £120m with one year left.
I'm calling that article bullshit, it sounds like click bait with absolutely no basis. Sadio will resign, no ways does he gives an interview like he has and then leaves for Bayern. The sum quoted is ridiculous, he's a world class player who even though he has one year left on his contract is worth far more to us than 25m. It's especially stupid after the what Bayern allegedly want for 34 year old Lewandowski.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:10:24 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:08:32 pm
I'm calling that article bullshit, it sounds like click bait with absolutely no basis. Sadio will resign

Has he done something wrong?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:13:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:08:31 pm
£8 million seems a good price.

£8 million plus Neco I heard
