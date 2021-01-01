I don't mind Kane (and he may be transitioning into more of a Sheringham-type), but his career figures at the moment look likely to be seen in retrospect at having peaked between 2014-2018, in his early-mid 20s (as many strikers still do, elite outliers notwithstanding). At the money needed, Levy, fitness concerns, ability to press it doesn't make a lot of sense. I'm also a little dubious about the wisdom of weakening a side that finished 20 points behind us but took 6 points off City this season, too.