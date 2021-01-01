« previous next »
The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23120 on: Today at 11:46:11 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:15:18 am
I am just making more the point that we do build a bit of a bubble of fan desires and partial links, and we end up just focused on them. So we are all putting the same suggestions out there for any position - Bellingham, Nkunku, Sangare, Bissouma, Tchouameni, Raphinia, Bowen, Nunez.

Now we may end up getting one of these players, but I do think we as fans give ourselves a bit of tunnel vision on this, and because these names are so well enforced that it seems there are very few other options available, when in fact there is probably way more.

Another case in point, I don't think people would have linked us to Gini when we lost out on Zielinski, but he seemed an obvious choice when he got linked, just there was no link before and he wasn't in the bubble of players we fans have.

I have a bit of a sneaking suspicion, just on my gut, that we may get a midfielder, and it will be someone who is perfect for us, but not someone being discussed at this time. But that's just my gut
I know what you mean. I personally prefer to talk about players we've been linked with as they're more realistic, but do get bogged down in talking about the same old names, as many of us do.

I was actually puzzled about where Gini would fit as we had plenty of AMs, but then Klopp turned him into a CM. But yeah we sign many no one would think of like Jota.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23121 on: Today at 11:48:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:40:55 am
Even if we do want that type of a striker, Kane would very likely be low on our list, for obvious reasons. Mel Reddy saying that we've been following Nunez for some time shows that we are at least thinking about signing an out-and-out striker, but if we go that way, the likes of Nunez, Osimhen or Isak would be much more likely candidates ...

I agree it doesn't seem likely. Though obviously Kane has a pretty proven track record of scoring consistently at PL level which the younger options don't.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23122 on: Today at 11:50:06 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:44 am
Aouar's available for 15m euros according the press. Could be worth a gamble? Still only 23.

'Please buy him, he's definitely still good and definitely still a wonderkid. Promise. Ok how about 8 million?'
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23123 on: Today at 11:55:29 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:48:21 am
I agree it doesn't seem likely. Though obviously Kane has a pretty proven track record of scoring consistently at PL level which the younger options don't.

Our scouting and analytics departments seem to have developed some very nice tools in order to make a good projection how players' abilities would translate to the Premier League, and especially to our setup. In that regard, I don't think the good old "proven in the PL" criteria bothers us so much ...
redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23124 on: Today at 11:57:53 am
I don't mind Kane (and he may be transitioning into more of a Sheringham-type), but his career figures at the moment look likely to be seen in retrospect at having peaked between 2014-2018, in his early-mid 20s (as many strikers still do, elite outliers notwithstanding). At the money needed, Levy, fitness concerns, ability to press it doesn't make a lot of sense. I'm also a little dubious about the wisdom of weakening a side that finished 20 points behind us but took 6 points off City this season, too.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23125 on: Today at 11:59:48 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:41:24 am
have these pages of Kane chat just come from Mike Girling?!

Nah its Rob Guttman.




*Yeah, me neither, might be a taxi driver
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23126 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm
Seems a bit odd though that Fowler was talking aboot it in his column a month ago and now all this.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23127 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:01:50 pm
Seems a bit odd though that Fowler was talking aboot it in his column a month ago and now all this.

From G_d's mouth to Rawk's ears!
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23128 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:44 am
Aouar's available for 15m euros according the press. Could be worth a gamble? Still only 23.

I've read some reports from the French press earlier this year that Aouar has been struggling with numerous minor injuries over the past couple of seasons. Nothing serious, but often playing under pain-killers and out of rhytm. That could be the reason for his stagnation. With him turning 24 next month, and with only 12 months left on his contract, some club will gamble on him and get him relatively cheap, but I don't think it will be us ...
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #23129 on: Today at 12:09:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:52 pm
I've read some reports from the French press earlier this year that Aouar has been struggling with numerous minor injuries over the past couple of seasons. Nothing serious, but often playing under pain-killers and out of rhytm. That could be the reason for his stagnation. With him turning 24 next month, and with only 12 months left on his contract, some club will gamble on him and get him relatively cheap, but I don't think it will be us ...

I reckon hell go join his mate Nabil at Betis.
