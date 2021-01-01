I am just making more the point that we do build a bit of a bubble of fan desires and partial links, and we end up just focused on them. So we are all putting the same suggestions out there for any position - Bellingham, Nkunku, Sangare, Bissouma, Tchouameni, Raphinia, Bowen, Nunez.



Now we may end up getting one of these players, but I do think we as fans give ourselves a bit of tunnel vision on this, and because these names are so well enforced that it seems there are very few other options available, when in fact there is probably way more.



Another case in point, I don't think people would have linked us to Gini when we lost out on Zielinski, but he seemed an obvious choice when he got linked, just there was no link before and he wasn't in the bubble of players we fans have.



I have a bit of a sneaking suspicion, just on my gut, that we may get a midfielder, and it will be someone who is perfect for us, but not someone being discussed at this time. But that's just my gut



I know what you mean. I personally prefer to talk about players we've been linked with as they're more realistic, but do get bogged down in talking about the same old names, as many of us do.I was actually puzzled about where Gini would fit as we had plenty of AMs, but then Klopp turned him into a CM. But yeah we sign many no one would think of like Jota.