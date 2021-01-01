« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm
Aurelien Tchouaméni wants to join Real Madrid but Monaco are asking for more than the 80M initially requested.

PSG are able to make a much more financially attractive offer and have made him their top priority.

(Source: @RMCsport)

We seen where it was going last week and walked away.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Harry Kane in talks with Liverpool according to a trusted source of Rob Guttman. Personally, Levy will never sell him to Liverpool after Diaz.
But, how will Harry get knighted for his performance in getting England out of the group stages of the world cup, if he comes to Anthem booing Liverpool.
The 'trusted source' is Mike Girling, formerly of the Anfield Wrap, who heard it from one of his mates, supposedly a reliable source... but it has Terry De Niro style 'let's start a stupid rumour' written all over it doesn't it?

Edit - they said it was Mike Girling on The Gutter show. He seems a really good lad, Mike Girling... but then so does Terry - doesn't make it any less of a wind up :D
Maybe the countdown to the final was too much so they decided to invent a far fetched transfer rumour to see how far it will travel?
With Tchouameni a no go. And Bellingham and Nkunku staying another year I'm struggling to think of players who would improve us. Part of me is thinking the club may not sign anyone for the first team and go big next summer. Focus on contracts again. If Bissouma gets cleared he'd be a decent signing though.

Bellingham and Nkunku are the two which I think will be perfect for us.

A direct response to City getting Haaland if we operated that way. But we don't.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:30:24 am
With Tchouameni a no go. And Bellingham and Nkunku staying another year I'm struggling to think of players who would improve us. Part of me is thinking the club may not sign anyone for the first team and go big next summer. Focus on contracts again. If Bissouma gets cleared he'd be a decent signing though.

Bellingham and Nkunku are the two which I think will be perfect for us.

Even if Bissouma is cleared Id be very surprised if we did sign him.
The big thing with our signings is when we don't get our first choice, the second choice is usually someone people didn't even think off until the news leaks out (which in most cases have been hours before we sign the player), and every time it's been like a lightbulb moment of "oh yeah they are perfect"

When we missed out on Jorginho, I don't believe anyone thought of Fabinho until we got him, but instantly we knew it was right. When we missed out on Werner no one was talking about Jota until we got him, and again it just made sense when you realized it. Even when we missed out on Brandt I don't believe anyone thought of Salah (although that of course took a bit longer than the other two)

If we miss out on Tchouameni and feel we still want to go after another player, I believe it will be someone we have never even thought of yet, but will be a perfect fit. So I don't believe in the idea of "no one else seems to fit" because I am sure there are people who fit, just we haven't imagined them as fans yet. Because as fans we do tend to sit in a transfer bubble (there are a circle of players we like or have been tangentially linked too, and we tend to hyper focus on them)
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:11:16 am
Why would you want to talk football with your girlfriend? That's what your mates are for.
You only have a woman in your life if you want to talk about shopping or what Beryl in Accounts is getting up to.
That must be why all the women flock to you, impeccable coversationalist you are. Tell us more...
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:11:16 am
Why would you want to talk football with your girlfriend? That's what your mates are for.

You only have a woman in your life if you want to talk about shopping or what Beryl in Accounts is getting up to.

Samie, this guys trying to out-Alf Garnett you. Sort him out.
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:11:16 am
Why would you want to talk football with your girlfriend? That's what your mates are for.
You only have a woman in your life if you want to talk about shopping or what Beryl in Accounts is getting up to.

Well and truly spoken by someone who's never had a woman in their life
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:03:01 am
Well and truly spoken by someone who's never had a woman in their life

to be honest, that's exactly what Beryl in accounts said.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:05 am
Nah, the delay was Spanish journos saying Madrid have second thought's about paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo.

A bit of different view here: we have lots of money this summer, after a blockbuster season of earnings - £100 million+ for the Champions League alone - so in theory we could afford Tchou Tchou if he was our main target and even at £75 million. And they say he has an unique skill-set for a boy his age.

Big HOWEVER though, Klopp doesn't go for auction type players, he wants them to want to commit and have the passion to join Liverpool. There are always alternatives of course and we tend to find better ones, once Klopp has trained them a bit.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:30:24 am
With Tchouameni a no go. And Bellingham and Nkunku staying another year I'm struggling to think of players who would improve us. Part of me is thinking the club may not sign anyone for the first team and go big next summer. Focus on contracts again. If Bissouma gets cleared he'd be a decent signing though.

Bellingham and Nkunku are the two which I think will be perfect for us.
Nkunku wouldnt make our starting 11
so im not sure he improves us or is a target. We have plenty of options through the centre and on the left.
im assuming Mane stays which is great.
We need a left footed forward. Raphinha maybe. Bowen too costly. Maybe Moussa Diaby could be an option
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:15 am
Nkunku wouldnt make our starting 11
so im not sure he improves us or is a target. We have plenty of options through the centre and on the left.
im assuming Mane stays which is great.
We need a left footed forward. Raphinha maybe. Bowen too costly. Maybe Moussa Diaby could be an option

We really need to stop thinking of just first 11.
