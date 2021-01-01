The big thing with our signings is when we don't get our first choice, the second choice is usually someone people didn't even think off until the news leaks out (which in most cases have been hours before we sign the player), and every time it's been like a lightbulb moment of "oh yeah they are perfect"



When we missed out on Jorginho, I don't believe anyone thought of Fabinho until we got him, but instantly we knew it was right. When we missed out on Werner no one was talking about Jota until we got him, and again it just made sense when you realized it. Even when we missed out on Brandt I don't believe anyone thought of Salah (although that of course took a bit longer than the other two)



If we miss out on Tchouameni and feel we still want to go after another player, I believe it will be someone we have never even thought of yet, but will be a perfect fit. So I don't believe in the idea of "no one else seems to fit" because I am sure there are people who fit, just we haven't imagined them as fans yet. Because as fans we do tend to sit in a transfer bubble (there are a circle of players we like or have been tangentially linked too, and we tend to hyper focus on them)