Where do these Kane rumors come from? It just doesn't make much sense to me... Sure he's a player that will give you goals, but you have to take one player out of the current team to put him in. And he doesn't play as we do. It will take him a while to fit in and for us to adjust the style to suit him. His usefulness will kick in around his 30th birthday. Plus, he's got imperfect injury record. Who is to say how many years we'll get from him? It seems to me that the time and money investment is not worth it...



You have to take into consideration couple of things, and i will try chronologically to name a few:1. Staying i believe it's not an option for him, considering his age and quality. He really has pushed Tottenham to its limits and it's time for him to find a club that matches his ambition and quality. If he doesn't move this summer, next one it's going to be too late2. I truly believe there's a gentleman agreement between him and Levy to let him leave this summer, considering that he has been a brilliant servant for them3. Chelsea are a mess, Manutd are in the building process, City have signed Haaland. That leaves us as the most favorite and preferable club for him who can match his ambitions4. So why should we sign him? The reason is City. Our team is almost perfect. This current team wins the league in any other league and in any other era, but unfortunately this City team is just slightly more consistent. So in order to beat them for the title, we need to beat them at least at Anfield. With Kane in our team, chances for that are higher. Kane could help us reach 97+ points, because I'm afraid next season we need to reach that in order to win the title.