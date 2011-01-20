« previous next »
Offline Cesar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23000 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 09:47:09 am
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23001 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:12:29 pm
I don't think we will be signing a striker this summer, unless one of Salah or Mane is to leave. But, if one of them leaves, I would love for us to get someone who is prolific upfront, with a good link-up play, pressing from the front and tracking back. Defending set-pieces would be a bonus ...



You're obsessed. He'd be a big downgrade on what we have.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23002 on: Today at 07:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:34:58 pm
Imagine being married to Mel Reddy, a cracking looking lady, football mad, and all the transfer insider knowledge you'd ever need!.
some fella somewhere is probably still sick of her shit lad  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23003 on: Today at 07:17:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:14:11 pm
You're obsessed. He'd be a big downgrade on what we have.

In the same way Diaz was a downgrade, I suppose ...
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23004 on: Today at 07:19:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:17:10 pm
In the same way Diaz was a downgrade, I suppose ...

Two players from the same league, therefore they must be equals. He's not Liverpool quality imo. Not even close to Salah or Mané's level, so yes, a big downgrade.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23005 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:19:05 pm
Two players from the same league, therefore they must be equals. He's not Liverpool quality imo. Not even close to Salah or Mané's level, so yes, a big downgrade.

Two of the best players in the same league, to be precise. Of course, some people would prefer Kane, but I prefer Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/9GMsqoI74Yo

Also, much younger and much cheaper ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23006 on: Today at 07:29:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:17:10 pm
In the same way Diaz was a downgrade, I suppose ...
Speaking of Lucho, his signing shows the importance of having quality depth. I feel that's the next step for us going forward. For example, we can seap Ox and Minamino for a player that fit our style and that's closer to our first choice attackers/midfielders.

The Greek Scouser is has been a massive upgrade on our squad because he freed Milner up from fullback duties and when he comes in, the drop-off is minimal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23007 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:23:19 pm
Two of the best players in the same league, to be precise. Of course, some people would prefer Kane, but I prefer Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/9GMsqoI74Yo

Also, much younger and much cheaper ...
Kane is head and shoulders above him. Proven goalscorer and playmaker.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23008 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
Not a fan of Nunez. Pretty decent finisher but his technique leaves a lot to be desired. He's so poor with the ball at his feet. People on here have moaned about Jota's link up play being poor, but I would go as far as to say that Nunez is worse. In fact rather than people watch edited highlights of his play, they should watch every touch videos and you will easily notice how poor he is with the ball. Very clumsy. Honestly he lacks technique.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23009 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:34:55 pm
Not a fan of Nunez. Pretty decent finisher but his technique leaves a lot to be desired. He's so poor with the ball at his feet. People on here have moaned about Jota's link up play being poor, but I would go as far as to say that Nunez is worse. In fact rather than people watch edited highlights of his play, they should watch every touch videos and you will easily notice how poor he is with the ball. Very clumsy.

I must admit, I have only watched him in the games against us, and in the derbies against Porto and Sporting. Maybe he is just a big game player, but I was pretty  impressed with him ...
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23010 on: Today at 07:39:23 pm »
I would have Darwin Nunez over Harry Kane. Seven years younger. Would likely cost half the transfer fee and would be on smaller wages too.

I dont like Kane but obviously he is a good player. He would be a reliable scorer of goals. He is currently more accomplished than Nunez, but Nunez has a lot of upside to still come. Thats not to say Nunez is not a good player right now, as he clearly is, but theres even more to come from him.
Offline The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23011 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:34:58 pm
Imagine being married to Mel Reddy, a cracking looking lady, football mad, and all the transfer insider knowledge you'd ever need!.
Getting inside info on the reds from your attractive gf would be the dream really, albeit she does have an annoying whiny voice. I could look past that though!  ;D
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23012 on: Today at 07:41:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:37:49 pm
I must admit, I have only watched him in the games against us, and in the derbies against Porto and Sporting. Maybe he is just a big game player, but I was pretty  impressed with him ...

Despite me not being a fan, if Klopp wants him, I would back his decision 100%. He very rarely gets transfers wrong.
Offline stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23013 on: Today at 07:44:38 pm »
I know this thread is batshit at the best of times but anyone seriously discussing the mouth breather moving to us must be fucking loopy.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23014 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:41:20 pm
Despite me not being a fan, if Klopp wants him, I would back his decision 100%. He very rarely gets transfers wrong.

Our scouting and analytics departments certainly have much better tools to judge a player and his potential. For me as a football fan, I rely on the eye test, and that could be deceiving. Nunez reminds me of the young Edinson Cavani, when he first joined Napoli. Maybe I am wrong, but Mel Reddy saying that we've been following him closely for some time is pretty encouraging ...
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23015 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:12:29 pm
I don't think we will be signing a striker this summer, unless one of Salah or Mane is to leave. But, if one of them leaves, I would love for us to get someone who is prolific upfront, with a good link-up play, pressing from the front and tracking back. Defending set-pieces would be a bonus ...

I don't think we'll sign an attacker either if both stay which they likely will and that's fine, Carvalho's addition has made me very excited (although whether he's going to play in midfield or up front is a question I don't have answer to) and Diaz was meant to be a summer signing anyway.

The most obvious area is central midfield and a Tchouaméni type and someone of a similar age seems the most pressing need.

Anyway Nunez was impressive against us but haven't watched him play other than our matches. I suspect if he leaves Benfica, he'll go for a huge fee and probably to someone like Man Utd or Chelsea if he moves to England.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23016 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:41:20 pm
Despite me not being a fan, if Klopp wants him, I would back his decision 100%. He very rarely gets transfers wrong.

Really? We've been quite well off on those occasions when the laptop guys overruled him on which player to get.
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23017 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm »
:lmao
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23018 on: Today at 08:10:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:43:26 pm
Where do these Kane rumors come from? It just doesn't make much sense to me... Sure he's a player that will give you goals, but you have to take one player out of the current team to put him in. And he doesn't play as we do. It will take him a while to fit in and for us to adjust the style to suit him. His usefulness will kick in around his 30th birthday. Plus, he's got imperfect injury record. Who is to say how many years we'll get from him? It seems to me that the time and money investment is not worth it...

You have to take into consideration couple of things, and i will try chronologically to name a few:

1. Staying i believe it's not an option for him, considering his age and quality. He really has pushed Tottenham to its limits and it's time for him to find a club that matches his ambition and quality. If he doesn't move this summer, next one it's going to be too late

2. I truly believe there's a gentleman agreement between him and Levy to let him leave this summer, considering that he has been a brilliant servant for them

3. Chelsea are a mess, Manutd are in the building process, City have signed Haaland. That leaves us as the most favorite and preferable club for him who can match his ambitions

4. So why should we sign him? The reason is City. Our team is almost perfect. This current team wins the league in any other league and in any other era, but unfortunately this City team is just slightly more consistent. So in order to beat them for the title, we need to beat them at least at Anfield. With Kane in our team, chances for that are higher. Kane could help us reach 97+ points, because I'm afraid next season we need to reach that in order to win the title.
Offline redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23019 on: Today at 08:14:17 pm »
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23020 on: Today at 08:25:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:12:29 pm
I don't think we will be signing a striker this summer, unless one of Salah or Mane is to leave. But, if one of them leaves, I would love for us to get someone who is prolific upfront, with a good link-up play, pressing from the front and tracking back. Defending set-pieces would be a bonus ...


Like that chap, what was his name... Luis Diaz?

I like Nunez, but I don't think we'd go for a left-sided striker. I agree with you that if Mane leaves that would be an option, and a good one, but I'd rather keep Mane. If Salah leaves, I can't see Nunez being the replacement. I could be wrong, of course.
Offline Tobez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23021 on: Today at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:14:17 pm


But are we Kane-ing Harry Sign?

Or Harrying Siney Kane.
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23022 on: Today at 08:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:10:20 pm
You have to take into consideration couple of things, and i will try chronologically to name a few:

1. Staying i believe it's not an option for him, considering his age and quality. He really has pushed Tottenham to its limits and it's time for him to find a club that matches his ambition and quality. If he doesn't move this summer, next one it's going to be too late
I agree, but with his last contract he has put in an almost non-marketable situation with his salary. Would we and should we top that? I don't think so. He should have thought about trophies before he took the big bite.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:10:20 pm
2. I truly believe there's a gentleman agreement between him and Levy to let him leave this summer, considering that he has been a brilliant servant for them
Agreed. I think so too. Plus, Levy wants to make the money he was offered.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:10:20 pm
3. Chelsea are a mess, Manutd are in the building process, City have signed Haaland. That leaves us as the most favorite and preferable club for him who can match his ambitions
Chelsea's mess will be sorted "to the satisfaction of all parties" before the window opens. Soon the "dirty money" will be paud form, the slate will be cleaned and they will start again to spend like drunken sailors. I can see Kane going there, though I don't know how Spurs fans would take on that.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:10:20 pm
4. So why should we sign him? The reason is City. Our team is almost perfect. This current team wins the league in any other league and in any other era, but unfortunately this City team is just slightly more consistent. So in order to beat them for the title, we need to beat them at least at Anfield. With Kane in our team, chances for that are higher. Kane could help us reach 97+ points, because I'm afraid next season we need to reach that in order to win the title.

As I said in my earlier post, I don't think that Kane fits our style. Not to mention his shit personality and cheating habits (although we'd get a lot of penalties). Is it worth re-tuning the style to fit a player from which we'd get a couple of years? The Club knows best, but I can't see it. If Kane was 23-24, then possibly.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23023 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
He still has 2 years left, right?  If he had one year left and didn't want to re-sign, you could've seen maybe a move away.  United as part of a rebuild would've probably worked, but it wouldn't have been impossible to see him wanting to come here (and Klopp being open to it).  But with 2 years left on his contract and Spurs supposedly working on an extension, I don't know what that would be like.  It just sounds like a non-starter for any team really.  If he doesn't sign a contract extension and gives it one more run in the CL next year, maybe he'll move on then as he turns 30 with 1 year left, but who knows.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23024 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm »
Are you saying Kane, or Mane?

I was saying Kaaaane.

Seriously what the fuck? Great player but a nobhead with ankles that could take less pressure than the crackers in Spurs cheese room as a gentle comte is spread over them.

Sorry, Comte is their manager.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23025 on: Today at 09:30:44 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:25:52 pm
Like that chap, what was his name... Luis Diaz?

I like Nunez, but I don't think we'd go for a left-sided striker. I agree with you that if Mane leaves that would be an option, and a good one, but I'd rather keep Mane. If Salah leaves, I can't see Nunez being the replacement. I could be wrong, of course.

I don't think he is a left-sided striker by design. It probably has something to do with Benfica often playing with 2 upfront. Than again, right-footed strikers like to attack from the left. Even Kane, who has Son on the left, likes to attack slightly from the left ...

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23026 on: Today at 09:31:47 pm »
Kane is younger than Sonny?

Fuck.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23027 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm »
Kane? Where has this come from?

Aren't we in a "period of hostility" with Levy? Doubt they'd be willing to sell captain dimwit to us of all clubs.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23028 on: Today at 09:49:10 pm »
I keep thinking back to Jurgen's mad dash around the pitch in Madrid, hugging everyone in sight, he comes to Kane and the handshake had all the warmth of a pensioner's back bedroom in the middle of winter. If there's ANY interest I'd imagine it wasn't instigated by Jurgen.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23029 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
More noise about Mane to Bayern. Sounds like they're doing to us what we did with Thiago.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23030 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:10:20 pm
You have to take into consideration couple of things, and i will try chronologically to name a few:

1. Staying i believe it's not an option for him, considering his age and quality. He really has pushed Tottenham to its limits and it's time for him to find a club that matches his ambition and quality. If he doesn't move this summer, next one it's going to be too late

2. I truly believe there's a gentleman agreement between him and Levy to let him leave this summer, considering that he has been a brilliant servant for them

3. Chelsea are a mess, Manutd are in the building process, City have signed Haaland. That leaves us as the most favorite and preferable club for him who can match his ambitions

4. So why should we sign him? The reason is City. Our team is almost perfect. This current team wins the league in any other league and in any other era, but unfortunately this City team is just slightly more consistent. So in order to beat them for the title, we need to beat them at least at Anfield. With Kane in our team, chances for that are higher. Kane could help us reach 97+ points, because I'm afraid next season we need to reach that in order to win the title.

I'd rather choke to death on my own vomit than watch that fucker pull on our shirt.
Online Shepnois

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23031 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:45 pm
More noise about Mane to Bayern. Sounds like they're doing to us what we did with Thiago.

It's starting to look like Mane could be off pretty soon unfortunately.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23032 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 09:47:09 am
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !

I can't stand the prick but it would almost be worth it just to watch my mams head explode.

I'd take Son in a heartbeat though.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23033 on: Today at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:45 pm
More noise about Mane to Bayern. Sounds like they're doing to us what we did with Thiago.

To be honest, I can see Mane going to Bayern Munich, for the same reasons Thiago joined us. Big club, last big contract, new challenge at the age of 30. He is no stranger to that part of Europe, since he has spent 2 years in Salzburg ...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23034 on: Today at 10:05:44 pm »
Is Bild reliable when it comes tonBauern or is it tabloid shite.

Love Sadio to bits, dont ever want him to leave but all things come to an end eventually.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23035 on: Today at 10:08:03 pm »
Swap Mane for Sane, saves on lettering and admin costs
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23036 on: Today at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:45 pm
More noise about Mane to Bayern. Sounds like they're doing to us what we did with Thiago.

Yeah the German press are relentless with this, makes me think something is happening. Hopefully not. Would be gutted but would wish him well.

He better be replaced though.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23037 on: Today at 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:08:03 pm
Swap Mane for Sane, saves on lettering and admin costs

Bayern Munich have Gnabry in a similar contractual situation. Not as prolific as Mane, but still a top attacking player, 3 years younger than Mane, and counts as a home-grown due to his youth days at Arsenal ...
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23038 on: Today at 10:16:11 pm »
If he wants a new challenge then thats understandable, but it would still be really gutting to lose Mane and he wont be easy to replace. If it does come to that, I hope we look at bringing in a younger option who can play across the front three.
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23039 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
I don't like Harry Kane. But I would kinda want to see him here not gonna lie.
