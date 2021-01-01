

It's true that we are good at transfers but there is a difference between having 40m budget or 100m budget. I think its better for the club to have a bigger budget especially with how good our scouting department is instead of one year of Salah.

We spend what we earn. Alisson for example would be playing for another team without Coutinho sale and this apply to many players we currently have. If he doesn't want to renew his contract then his agent already talked and agreed with the club he wants to go to. This club gets a world class player without a transfer fee and the player and his agent get huge fees.

So why allow this to happen just for him to stay one season when it's better for the club long term if we get 50m or more. Because he is in control? .let his agent run to the club he agreed with. I doubt whatever this club is Real, Barca or PSG won't pay 50m to get him a year earlier even in instalments. If it works good, if it didn't and the player and his agent stood their ground because they want huge fees for themselves then fine Klopp can make him play his last season at his best anyway



let one of the club money guys tell him and his agent the club can't afford to let him leave on free so if he doesn't renew his contract or accept a new contract with a release clause then he cant be involved in our plans next season so

This contradicts itself; if our scouting department is that good then theyll have no trouble finding a player that can help us.Our revenue continues to grow and grow to their point where we dont have to sell players at their peak value. Comparing 2018 with 2022 is apples and oranges, the club is in a completely different position now. Not to mention, Coutinho had several years left on his contact whereas Mo will only have 12 months come the summer.This is not necessarily true. For a start, if we set a precedent of selling key first-teamers for knock-down fees when they have 12 months it adds another bargaining chip to agents of other players who soon may be in the same contract situation as Salah. Weve shown with Can and Wijnaldum that we not fearful of letting players play their contract out and it does firm our hand.Not to mention, from that 50m (which is well below market value) theres leakages due to agent fees, sell-on clause etc. We then have to go to the market to acquire that will have an extra 12 months on their deal (compared to if we have to replace Salah when if he leaves on a free) which will likely cost an extra 20-30m. Potentially also have to pay them more than Salahs current contract (which is quite old now) and most importantly, they wont be as good as having Salah for that 12 months. So that 50m only really becomes 20-30m to have an inferior player than Salah that may not help us be as successful if we still had him.Thats a surefire way to alienate one of the best players in the world. Im glad our sporting department dont engage in such counterproductive tactics as those.For what its worth, I still expect him to re-new this summer. But if he doesnt, thats his choice to make if thats what he think is best for him. At the end of the day, Mohamed Salah will do whats best for Mohamed Salah which may not correlate with whats best for Liverpool; its not his obligation to make sure if/when he leaves Liverpool get a massive transfer fee.