He doesnt fit in a Villa.
He doesnt fit in a Villa.
Considering how many defensive minded midfielders they have, they could use someone to help progress the ball in midfield.
Considering how many defensive minded midfielders they have, they could use someone to help progress the ball in midfield.
Ramsey is good at that. Mcginn also good at that.
Thats rather worrying to be honest, makes sense considering PSG and Bayern are sniffing around him.

Poor Sadio cant win on that one, gives a cheeky response like he did and people assume hes off and if he gives a long extended answer on it people will be like focus on the Champions League Final.
Poor Sadio cant win on that one, gives a cheeky response like he did and people assume hes off and if he gives a long extended answer on it people will be like focus on the Champions League Final.

Exactly, everyone reads into everything. Imagine if you were asked a question on the spot, gave an answer and how much it could be pulled apart.
Exactly, everyone reads into everything. Imagine if you were asked a question on the spot, gave an answer and how much it could be pulled apart.

"Craig, how do you feel about estate agents, as a general rule?"
Watch the video in the Mané thread dude. He says it in a cheeky way that's actually quite reassuring that a deal is close in my opinion. The words don't look great written down but the video gives a different impression.

He's such a sound lad. It will be a very sad day when he is no longer playing for us, whenever that is.
You can't force a sale. The player would need to be happy to go somewhere. They are not chattel that can be traded against their will. If the player wants to stay, they stay.

As for your suggestion that we refuse to play him for a whole season if he refuses to be force sold...well, I don't think I need to say anything more about how absurd that is.

More interesting is the constant shouts that we can't afford to let a player leave for free. Others have already said a lot about why this is not necessarily a problem so I won't rehash those comments.

The two key points, I think, on this issue are:

1) That we make quite a lot money from commercial revenue, TV money, sales of unwanted players etc each season (absent covid) which can be used for transfers.

2) that we are extremely good at picking up high quality players for remarkably low fees

Those two factors, taken together, suggest that it's not necessary to always get a fee for our best players. Of course getting money in from sales is always good but we don't necessarily need 100m for Salah because his replacement almost certainly won't cost anywhere near that amount.

Because we're boss at transferring players in


It's true that we are good at transfers but there is a difference between having 40m budget or 100m budget. I think its better for the club to have a bigger budget especially with how good our scouting department is instead of one year of Salah.

We spend what we earn. Alisson for example would be playing for another team without Coutinho sale and this apply to many players we currently have. If he doesn't want to renew his contract then his agent already talked and agreed with the club he wants to go to. This club gets a world class player without a transfer fee and the player and his agent get huge fees.

So why allow this to happen just for him to stay one season when it's better for the club long term if we get 50m or more. Because he is in control? let one of the club money guys tell him and his agent the club can't afford to let him leave on free so if he doesn't renew his contract or accept a new contract with a release clause then he cant be involved in our plans next season so let his agent run to the club he agreed with. I doubt whatever this club is Real, Barca or PSG won't pay 50m to get him a year earlier even in instalments. If it works good, if it didn't and the player and his agent stood their ground because they want huge fees for themselves then fine Klopp can make him play his last season at his best anyway

The scenario I see is Mane extension, Salah leaving on a free next year and Firmino possibly being sold not that I I would want that but I just see the start of a transition with the front 3.

I have a feeling the FSG offer to Salah is a huge contract but it's pretty well known they are performance related contracts.

Poor Sadio cant win on that one, gives a cheeky response like he did and people assume hes off and if he gives a long extended answer on it people will be like focus on the Champions League Final.

Fair enough, haven't seen the video myself so thanks for clearing that up  :)
The scenario I see is Mane extension, Salah leaving on a free next year and Firmino possibly being sold not that I I would want that but I just see the start of a transition with the front 3.

I have a feeling the FSG offer to Salah is a huge contract but it's pretty well known they are performance related contracts.
Salah, Mane and Bobby have won every single trophy available at Liverpool, maybe they'd like a new challenge?, and after what they've all provided us with as supporters, could we really begrudge them that?
My main problem with it is that the theme is blue :). I did once ask if that could be changed, many years ago, but don't think anyone responded.

I thought I was about to kick myself for having missed the WAP2 thingy for years but that blue is an eyesore and half! Guess I'm sticking with scrolling in landscape mode
Surely Nkunku is our primary target should one of Mo or Sadio leave?
Surely Nkunku is our primary target should one of Mo or Sadio leave?

I think we can safely say he's someone to be interested in, but who knows if he'd be the main target. We presumably could have pursued him this summer, but we had Diaz as our top target instead so I don't think it's a given that he'd be top choice in the event Mo/Sadio go.

If Mo goes, for example, then we might want someone who is a lefty in which case Nkunku wouldn't be the one. Maybe we'd want someone with a bit of a different physical profile, especially with Origi going, in which case Nkunku wouldn't be the one either.
It's true that we are good at transfers but there is a difference between having 40m budget or 100m budget. I think its better for the club to have a bigger budget especially with how good our scouting department is instead of one year of Salah.

This contradicts itself; if our scouting department is that good then theyll have no trouble finding a player that can help us.

Quote
We spend what we earn. Alisson for example would be playing for another team without Coutinho sale and this apply to many players we currently have. If he doesn't want to renew his contract then his agent already talked and agreed with the club he wants to go to. This club gets a world class player without a transfer fee and the player and his agent get huge fees.

Our revenue continues to grow and grow to their point where we dont have to sell players at their peak value. Comparing 2018 with 2022 is apples and oranges, the club is in a completely different position now. Not to mention, Coutinho had several years left on his contact whereas Mo will only have 12 months come the summer.

Quote
So why allow this to happen just for him to stay one season when it's better for the club long term if we get 50m or more. Because he is in control?.let his agent run to the club he agreed with. I doubt whatever this club is Real, Barca or PSG won't pay 50m to get him a year earlier even in instalments. If it works good, if it didn't and the player and his agent stood their ground because they want huge fees for themselves then fine Klopp can make him play his last season at his best anyway

This is not necessarily true. For a start, if we set a precedent of selling key first-teamers for knock-down fees when they have 12 months it adds another bargaining chip to agents of other players who soon may be in the same contract situation as Salah. Weve shown with Can and Wijnaldum that we not fearful of letting players play their contract out and it does firm our hand.

Not to mention, from that 50m (which is well below market value) theres leakages due to agent fees, sell-on clause etc. We then have to go to the market to acquire that will have an extra 12 months on their deal (compared to if we have to replace Salah when if he leaves on a free) which will likely cost an extra 20-30m. Potentially also have to pay them more than Salahs current contract (which is quite old now) and most importantly, they wont be as good as having Salah for that 12 months. So that 50m only really becomes 20-30m to have an inferior player than Salah that may not help us be as successful if we still had him.

Quote
let one of the club money guys tell him and his agent the club can't afford to let him leave on free so if he doesn't renew his contract or accept a new contract with a release clause then he cant be involved in our plans next season so

Thats a surefire way to alienate one of the best players in the world. Im glad our sporting department dont engage in such counterproductive tactics as those.

For what its worth, I still expect him to re-new this summer. But if he doesnt, thats his choice to make if thats what he think is best for him. At the end of the day, Mohamed Salah will do whats best for Mohamed Salah which may not correlate with whats best for Liverpool; its not his obligation to make sure if/when he leaves Liverpool get a massive transfer fee.
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !

 :shocked
Why would we waste a summer trying to deal with Levy anyway? City made that mistake. We would only throw that kind of money about if we got a mega bid for Salah and wouldn't spend it on a 29 year old.
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !

Would much rather we tried for Gabriel Jesus if we're looking for strikers inside PL. He'd be a great fit, presumably cheaper. Would City sell though?
rob gutmann from taw has heard we have held talks with kane . makes sense in terms of style of play and if mane off . mane a 9 now . neil jones said club views carvalho as front 3 player . him and diaz share LW . jota play all over . he would fit style of play and two years younger then our front 3 . i love him as a player but hate him as a person . can't see levy being open to a fee
we would pay and conte would walk !

Maybe he was being sarcastic
We arent signing Kane  ;D
We arent signing Kane  ;D

I hope not, I'll have to massively reappraise my view of him (and delete loads of posts).
We've got more chance of getting the Undertaker than we have getting Kane.
We arent signing Kane  ;D

Yeah they won't take anything less than 100mn for him. We can put that money to much better use
Haha theyve just secured Champions League football, Kane is not going anywhere, especially at the prices that will be branded about. We can all agree that he comes across as a bit of a twat but hes a fantastic player and would score a shit load of goals but no way is it happening.
Yeah they won't take anything less than 100mn for him. We can put that money to much better use

100m behave. About 80m now.

Kane would be a great signing if Salah or Mane left.

Saying that Son would be also.
Karry Hane
