You can't force a sale. The player would need to be happy to go somewhere. They are not chattel that can be traded against their will. If the player wants to stay, they stay.



As for your suggestion that we refuse to play him for a whole season if he refuses to be force sold...well, I don't think I need to say anything more about how absurd that is.



More interesting is the constant shouts that we can't afford to let a player leave for free. Others have already said a lot about why this is not necessarily a problem so I won't rehash those comments.



The two key points, I think, on this issue are:



1) That we make quite a lot money from commercial revenue, TV money, sales of unwanted players etc each season (absent covid) which can be used for transfers.



2) that we are extremely good at picking up high quality players for remarkably low fees



Those two factors, taken together, suggest that it's not necessary to always get a fee for our best players. Of course getting money in from sales is always good but we don't necessarily need 100m for Salah because his replacement almost certainly won't cost anywhere near that amount.



Because we're boss at transferring players in



It's true that we are good at transfers but there is a difference between having 40m budget or 100m budget. I think its better for the club to have a bigger budget especially with how good our scouting department is instead of one year of Salah.We spend what we earn. Alisson for example would be playing for another team without Coutinho sale and this apply to many players we currently have. If he doesn't want to renew his contract then his agent already talked and agreed with the club he wants to go to. This club gets a world class player without a transfer fee and the player and his agent get huge fees.So why allow this to happen just for him to stay one season when it's better for the club long term if we get 50m or more. Because he is in control? let one of the club money guys tell him and his agent the club can't afford to let him leave on free so if he doesn't renew his contract or accept a new contract with a release clause then he cant be involved in our plans next season so let his agent run to the club he agreed with. I doubt whatever this club is Real, Barca or PSG won't pay 50m to get him a year earlier even in instalments. If it works good, if it didn't and the player and his agent stood their ground because they want huge fees for themselves then fine Klopp can make him play his last season at his best anyway