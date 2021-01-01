« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:40:52 pm


Lazy link.

He doesnt fit in a Villa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm
Lazy link.

He doesnt fit in a Villa.
Considering how many defensive minded midfielders they have, they could use someone to help progress the ball in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
Considering how many defensive minded midfielders they have, they could use someone to help progress the ball in midfield.
Ramsey is good at that. Mcginn also good at that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Thats rather worrying to be honest, makes sense considering PSG and Bayern are sniffing around him.

Poor Sadio cant win on that one, gives a cheeky response like he did and people assume hes off and if he gives a long extended answer on it people will be like focus on the Champions League Final.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Poor Sadio cant win on that one, gives a cheeky response like he did and people assume hes off and if he gives a long extended answer on it people will be like focus on the Champions League Final.

Exactly, everyone reads into everything. Imagine if you were asked a question on the spot, gave an answer and how much it could be pulled apart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Exactly, everyone reads into everything. Imagine if you were asked a question on the spot, gave an answer and how much it could be pulled apart.

"Craig, how do you feel about estate agents, as a general rule?"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Watch the video in the Mané thread dude. He says it in a cheeky way that's actually quite reassuring that a deal is close in my opinion. The words don't look great written down but the video gives a different impression.

He's such a sound lad. It will be a very sad day when he is no longer playing for us, whenever that is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
You can't force a sale. The player would need to be happy to go somewhere. They are not chattel that can be traded against their will. If the player wants to stay, they stay.

As for your suggestion that we refuse to play him for a whole season if he refuses to be force sold...well, I don't think I need to say anything more about how absurd that is.

More interesting is the constant shouts that we can't afford to let a player leave for free. Others have already said a lot about why this is not necessarily a problem so I won't rehash those comments.

The two key points, I think, on this issue are:

1) That we make quite a lot money from commercial revenue, TV money, sales of unwanted players etc each season (absent covid) which can be used for transfers.

2) that we are extremely good at picking up high quality players for remarkably low fees

Those two factors, taken together, suggest that it's not necessary to always get a fee for our best players. Of course getting money in from sales is always good but we don't necessarily need 100m for Salah because his replacement almost certainly won't cost anywhere near that amount.

Because we're boss at transferring players in


It's true that we are good at transfers but there is a difference between having 40m budget or 100m budget. I think its better for the club to have a bigger budget especially with how good our scouting department is instead of one year of Salah.

We spend what we earn. Alisson for example would be playing for another team without Coutinho sale and this apply to many players we currently have. If he doesn't want to renew his contract then his agent already talked and agreed with the club he wants to go to. This club gets a world class player without a transfer fee and the player and his agent get huge fees.

So why allow this to happen just for him to stay one season when it's better for the club long term if we get 50m or more. Because he is in control? let one of the club money guys tell him and his agent the club can't afford to let him leave on free so if he doesn't renew his contract or accept a new contract with a release clause then he cant be involved in our plans next season so let his agent run to the club he agreed with. I doubt whatever this club is Real, Barca or PSG won't pay 50m to get him a year earlier even in instalments. If it works good, if it didn't and the player and his agent stood their ground because they want huge fees for themselves then fine Klopp can make him play his last season at his best anyway

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The scenario I see is Mane extension, Salah leaving on a free next year and Firmino possibly being sold not that I I would want that but I just see the start of a transition with the front 3.

I have a feeling the FSG offer to Salah is a huge contract but it's pretty well known they are performance related contracts.

