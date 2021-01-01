Gavi has delayed signing his contract. We've been linked to him for a while now.
The question now is whats the argument for any elite player to ever sign a contract extension before free agency ?
I mean this has been a questions for a looooong time before now, hasn't it?
Guess as your agent still talks to clubs they have an idea of what they can be paid already and it might not be better than what your current club is offering
Conceptually but in life (and business) sometimes the obvious takes a while to happen because its a new ideaIt does now feel like weve reached a tipping point and that players realise the leverage they have when they become free agents
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
