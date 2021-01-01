« previous next »
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:25:08 pm
They should tie some ribbons around his ears and make him sit on a podium on Sat night. If we win Hendo gets to pick him up, shuffle, and bring him back to Anfield.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:35:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:47 am
Gavi has delayed signing his contract. We've been linked to him for a while now.  ;D


The question now is whats the argument for any elite player to ever sign a contract extension before free agency ?
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:36:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:43 pm
The question now is whats the argument for any elite player to ever sign a contract extension before free agency ?

I mean this has been a questions for a looooong time before now, hasn't it?
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:38:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:43 pm
The question now is whats the argument for any elite player to ever sign a contract extension before free agency ?
Guess as your agent still talks to clubs they have an idea of what they can be paid already and it might not be better than what your current club is offering
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:40:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:36:18 pm
I mean this has been a questions for a looooong time before now, hasn't it?

Conceptually but in life (and business) sometimes the obvious takes a while to happen because its a new idea
It does now feel like weve reached a tipping point and that players realise the leverage they have when they become free agents
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:59 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:38:03 pm
Guess as your agent still talks to clubs they have an idea of what they can be paid already and it might not be better than what your current club is offering

For sure - but it gets really hard for the current club to compete / rationalize because a new club will put a decent % of what wouldve been a transfer fee in the players pocket
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:46:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Conceptually but in life (and business) sometimes the obvious takes a while to happen because its a new idea
It does now feel like weve reached a tipping point and that players realise the leverage they have when they become free agents
Yeah has always surprised me more players don't do this. Although in answer to your question about potentially elite players, I'd add a caveat that those under 23 (or something) who haven't had their first big contract face a slight risk (if they were to have a Chamberlain vs Roma type horrific injury).

But for anyone established and financially well off by their early 20s, just do it
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:47:02 pm
Has Konrad laimer gone to Bayern? He would be a good player to have in the squad at £20m.
redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:52:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:43 pm
The question now is whats the argument for any elite player to ever sign a contract extension before free agency ?
Rapid rise in contribution/profile shortly after signing a 'cheap' contract, with a few years still to go until expiry, I guess.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
