LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:14:35 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:25 am
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.

Just when I thought I was out ...

THEY PULL ME BACK IN!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:24:23 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:23:05 am
That Suarez chap wasn't too shabby
Neither were Gini, Dirk or Sami for that matter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:26:32 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:59:02 am
Thiago/Keita/Jones/Elliott/Henderson/Possibly Milner/Possibly Morton is probably enough Number wise. Issue is Thiago/Keita have be managed minutes wise, Henderson also had injury problems in the past. Sounds like Milner may stay not 100% sure, Morton looked solid in the League Cup but hasnt been to involved overall since first half not sure how he viewed with the staff.
If Klopp fine with nobody else would think it ok but would think adding one over the summer so not over pushing Jones/Elliott too much and Henderson can help Fabinho manage minutes better with 5 subs(I would expect when there 3 games a week next season it will either be 2 or 3 Mfers are getting subbed depending on the game with 1 or 2 forwards and possibly a Full Back). Only reason I would see not signing somebody is basically Banked to get Jude next summer but we will see.

Lots of names there but looking at the past couple of seasons, assuming Milner goes we have four midfielders we're likely to rely heavily on, with Jones likely getting a decent amount of minutes and Elliot an unknown. If Keita has another stop start season we'll likely end up needing to overplay some/all of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago again, resulting in more injuries.

Unless we're expecting Carvalho to come in and play as a #10 regularly we really need one more. We've been so, so strong when we've been able to rotate a couple of midfielders every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:48:47 am
Gavi has delayed signing his contract. We've been linked to him for a while now.  ;D

Quote
Barça president Joan Laporta tells @lesportiucat: We cant understand why the agent of Gavi wants to delay the contract extension. We are still waiting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:14:38 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:26:32 am
Lots of names there but looking at the past couple of seasons, assuming Milner goes we have four midfielders we're likely to rely heavily on, with Jones likely getting a decent amount of minutes and Elliot an unknown. If Keita has another stop start season we'll likely end up needing to overplay some/all of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago again, resulting in more injuries.

Unless we're expecting Carvalho to come in and play as a #10 regularly we really need one more. We've been so, so strong when we've been able to rotate a couple of midfielders every game.
Elliott based on his game time early in the year and how well he looked vs Southampton. Looks like he fully back from his Injury, I think he can trusted really well, he started Inter away in the CL, Chelsea game too early in the year. Would like one more option because of Keita/Thaigo/Henderson injury concern. I think it was coming back from injury during the run in was tough for Elliott to get game time. Jones missed some time with a freak injury too, mostly came back in the 2nd half.
Having Henderson as more back up 6 with the 5 subs to and not having 2 younger players the rotation options would be smart. Jones has over 75 Caps already for Liverpool but still young. Elliott played a full season in the championship already and both look very good.
I would like one more but I think it can work with those guys.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:35:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:25 am
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.

Kind of hope this is a "He wants Liverpool more than Madrid situation"despite the money thrown at Monaco if they player doesnt want to go there it dont matter

Klopp obviously spoke to him if it was close as lots are claiming so I dont know if you just change your mind cause Madrid lost out on Mbappe and thus threw a massive amount of money at him

Have a feeling Madrid offered more money to Monaco and Monaco are trying to get us to up our offer

HOWEVER if we do miss out on him I trust the club to have a great backup choice like they always have

But this dude is legit perfect us as he can play the 8 and 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:57:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:59:02 am
Thiago/Keita/Jones/Elliott/Henderson/Possibly Milner/Possibly Morton is probably enough Number wise. Issue is Thiago/Keita have be managed minutes wise, Henderson also had injury problems in the past. Sounds like Milner may stay not 100% sure, Morton looked solid in the League Cup but hasnt been to involved overall since first half not sure how he viewed with the staff.
If Klopp fine with nobody else would think it ok but would think adding one over the summer so not over pushing Jones/Elliott too much and Henderson can help Fabinho manage minutes better with 5 subs(I would expect when there 3 games a week next season it will either be 2 or 3 Mfers are getting subbed depending on the game with 1 or 2 forwards and possibly a Full Back). Only reason I would see not signing somebody is basically Banked to get Jude next summer but we will see.
That midfield is just not good enough. We've seen what having the quality of Silva and KDB was eventually worth to City. Take out Thiago and Fab and none of those others are world class players. Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Jones are pretty much guaranteed to have a spell out on the sidelines. Harvey and Morton have a lot to learn and shouldn't be relied on yet. We need better mobility in that midfield, it's a glaring miss right now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:31:38 am
Last Edit: Today at 06:39:27 am by Andar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:41:47 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm
To fully answer this would take quite a while. What I would say is the true cost of signing a player should always be fully understood, no? If Mbappe signed at Real Madrid instead of PSG was that truly a "free" signing? Is Haaland's cost comparable with with other £60m signings? For Haaland, how much do you bet if he's doing well we're going to hear non-stop next season the £60m that was paid and what a deal it was without mentioning the other £150m+ also being paid?

Wages across clubs and leagues are not standardized as well so to assume what Barca pays their £50m signing and what Arsenal pay their £50m signing are the same is clearly not true when you just look at their respective wage bills.

Diaz for instance, I wouldn't make any assumptions. LFC under FSG have had no problem paying Agent fees and our wage bill is top 5 in the world. Diaz isn't going to be on peanuts even if it may pale in comparison to what Haaland or Mbappe is getting.

All of this as you're noting is due to the lack of transparency aside from the transfer fee itself so that's what people go on. You can infer it by the books of the club the following year but it's never cut and dry, hopefully it starts to be reported more regularly though as it gives fans a better understanding of what something is or isn't truly costing.

This further highlights my point.

Mbappe and Haaland are always used but they are incredibly unique cases. They've been built up to be the next Ronaldo and Messi already and this has no doubt been used to leverage their positions and demand these huge wages, how many other players have the bargaining position to do this? There will be VERY few. The 2 of them are the exception, not the rule surely?

Take Tchouameni for example, he's not someone who is going to be demanding that kind of money or even remotely close, who's to say he's going to even be asking for more than many of our existing players? Who is his agent and how much would we be looking at in agents fees? What is his current wage? It's all good and well saying clubs need to show more transparency but how can a discussion happen without that? It again comes back to people making wild assumptions based on little factual information which negates any worthwhile discussion on the 'total cost' of a player. Happy to be proven wrong and/or educated it but you've mentioned fees in Tchouamenis case and even compared it directly with that of Bellingham, what is this based on? Is this a good chance of being highly accurate due to being based on factual information or just they're both young and highly rated so same financial package is a given?

Part of the reason these discussions aren't really needed is because the club is well run we wont be bringing in signings who obliterate the wage structure. Diaz may not be on peanuts, but none of the footballers here are, his wages may however be incredibly disproportionate to his ability (solely in a footballing sense) he wouldn't be the first red you can say this about.

Talking about other factors in deals can be worthwhile but a lot of the information isn't even available, there can't realistically be a push for this to happen with the majority of the information not even available. It would simply lead to shouting down of other fans who want new signings stating they are showing ignorance and expecting too much and/or shouting down of fans who speculate over these financials without having all the necessary info.
Last Edit: Today at 06:45:26 am by RyanBabel19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:02:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:47 am
Gavi has delayed signing his contract. We've been linked to him for a while now.  ;D

Screw it, lets get Tchou Tchou, Gavi and Bellingham this summer and not spend a penny on our midfield for the next decade.


Perhaps not entirely realistic!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:03:02 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:26:02 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:35:44 am
And just to give you all a laugh - AS claims Everton are after Gavi.
(Might be a rumour started by Barça to scare him into signing that contract extension).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:51:25 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:24:23 am
Neither were Gini, Dirk or Sami for that matter.

Good points,pretty sure our recruitment takes into account hundreds of data points when weighing a player,sure some of them are propably related to the league the play in but just some,we just signed Diaz from a weaker league as well.

We're all just guessing here using our eyes,FBref or similar simplified tools to gauge a player and is fun but it's just little more than guessing all the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:01:22 am
🚨 Info: Real continues to work to finalize the Tchouameni file 🇫🇷 .

  Monaco hopes to have between 80 and 100M  .

  Liverpool will accelerate after the #UCL 

  Paris remains in contact with his agent and will try his luck until the end.

[@Santi_J_FM]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:07:14 am
Im telling you now whoever wins on Saturday gets Tchouameni as an extra bonus prize
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:23:00 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:25:04 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:44 am
And just to give you all a laugh - AS claims Everton are after Gavi.
(Might be a rumour started by Barça to scare him into signing that contract extension).

That's a typo. They're more than likely to sign Gadi from Olympic Charleroi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:35:37 am
Real Madrid are at it, now they've got the player to agree to join them (or so it seems), they're going to try and fuck Monaco over the fee, it's just a shame they weren't negotiating with Lyon and Aulas and they tried to pull a move like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:40:51 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:35:37 am
Real Madrid are at it, now they've got the player to agree to join them (or so it seems), they're going to try and fuck Monaco over the fee, it's just a shame they weren't negotiating with Lyon and Aulas and they tried to pull a move like that.

If reports are to be believed, we'll step it up after Saturday. Who is dealing with our negotiations these days?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:43:53 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:40:51 am
If reports are to be believed, we'll step it up after Saturday. Who is dealing with our negotiations these days?

Must be Klopp because apparently he has stuff on between now and Saturday. Surely they should have said after Sunday though because he is likely to be completely hungover and twatted on Sunday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:46:06 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:07:19 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:08:44 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:46:06 am
100% agree with this, I private messaged a lad on here asking him nicely to give it a rest and my personal reasons for him to do so. He carried on.
It may be a small thing to a lot of people but I was suffering mentally at the time, he contributed towards making that worse. He's on ignore now but something does need to be done about these posters.

Ill just add my agreement to this. The mods have a tough job but whatever they can do to discourage pile ons would be super. Bullies at school always blame the individual for being x,y or z and so they deserve anything they get so Im not sure the, such and such poster insists on doing x, y and z is particularly helpful. People really need to ignore rather than pile on. And I say this as someone who is perfectly capable of joining in myself, in no way am I above this vice!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:09:44 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:01:22 am
🚨 Info: Real continues to work to finalize the Tchouameni file 🇫🇷 .

  Monaco hopes to have between 80 and 100M  .

  Liverpool will accelerate after the #UCL

  Paris remains in contact with his agent and will try his luck until the end.

[@Santi_J_FM]

What is it with French players and SAGAs.

FFS - this isn't fuckin' Falcon Crest, just sign up already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:11:54 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:15:14 am
Sounds like pretty classic Real Madrid shithousery. Tap the player up, get him fully on board that Madrid is the only place for him, and then start baulking at the asking price so player starts stamping his feet, everyone else drops out of the reckoning and they get him on the cheap. If he has said he only wants to join Real, I can't imagine we'd retain much interest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:23:03 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:14 am
Sounds like pretty classic Real Madrid shithousery. Tap the player up, get him fully on board that Madrid is the only place for him, and then start baulking at the asking price so player starts stamping his feet, everyone else drops out of the reckoning and they get him on the cheap. If he has said he only wants to join Real, I can't imagine we'd retain much interest.

Don't we do the same? Get a player to commit to coming here, and then use that as leverage with the player's current club to get the asking price down a bit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:27:39 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:23:03 am
Don't we do the same? Get a player to commit to coming here, and then use that as leverage with the player's current club to get the asking price down a bit?

Do we? Diaz we paid over what others were offering. Ibou was a release clause. Thiago I dont think anyone else was interested. Jota there didn't seem to be anyone else we were competing with. I can't really remember many, if any, where we were releasing loads of articles about how a particular player only wanted to join us in order to drive his price down?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:31:18 am
Van Dijk is probably one but yes I don't think we're as bad as Madrid! I think the counter strategy is, 'Tchou Tchou Madrid are playing games with you and your club. We're willing to offer what it'll take because we value you that highly, come meet Jurgen in Brighton'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:16:10 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:52:03 am
Can Liverpool supporters expect a busy summer in the transfer market?

Ill leave the answers to that to Jurgen and Julian, Werner laughs. They are very astute. Im sure they will continue to make excellent acquisitions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One of the big challenges for Ward will be sorting out the futures of Salah and Mane in particular

Id like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously weve articulated our desire that they remain. Beyond that, Ill leave that to Julian, Werner says.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

https://theathletic.com/3330723/2022/05/25/liverpool-chairman-tom-werner-jurgen-klopp/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:01:59 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:08:15 pm
Genuine question, why is this now becoming a thing with signings?

Is it due to the increase in wages? Go back a couple of years and a £50 million player was a £50 million player, now there's this push to include wages in any talk of a new signing to inflate the appearance of the cost of the signing, wages have always been a part of buying a player. It started as a way to insist opposition sides were overspending on players (sometimes very true) but now it's used for anyone young with big potential. Where are the figures for Tchouameni from and what are they based on? From what is often reported for targets, short of very few players whos demands are clearly outlined before they're bought (correct me if i'm wrong) most players wages, the agent fee etc are never really brought up which seems to suggest these package discussions would be filled with wild speculation based on little factual information unless i'm completely wrong.

Prime example... Diaz. I wouldn't have backed anyone on here to get the figures right for a proposed deal if you attempt to discuss agent fees and wages before we secured a deal for him. He doesn't seem one of those players with an agent looking for a huge cut or demanding astronomical wages.

So Phillipe Auclair can say "ze To-Tal pack age".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:15:30 am
There seems to be a lack of really good players available this year to be honest. Great when Utd, Chelsea and Spurs are about to spend loads.

Spurs racking up that debt aren't they. Just seen another £150m capital injection to buy players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:17:01 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:27:39 am
Do we? Diaz we paid over what others were offering. Ibou was a release clause. Thiago I dont think anyone else was interested. Jota there didn't seem to be anyone else we were competing with. I can't really remember many, if any, where we were releasing loads of articles about how a particular player only wanted to join us in order to drive his price down?

Don't think the public element is that important really. There doesn't need to be articles in the press for Madrid to drive Tchouameni's price down, his agent can easily just tell Monaco in private that that's the only club he'll move to. Same effect.

FWIW, we quite clearly tap up players, get agreements with them and then use that as leverage with the selling clubs.

Virgil is the obvious one, as we briefed the press that he wanted to come here over Chelsea and City - that backfired massively, of course, and led to us publicly pulling our interest. And ironically led to us paying more, not less!

Thiago is another example. I don't believe for a second there wouldn't have been other interest, it's just that he knew exactly where he wanted to go and both us and his agent had a plan to deliver that (it helped that Bayern risked losing him on a free if they didn't sell).
