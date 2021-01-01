« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1097424 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 01:14:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:25 am
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.

Just when I thought I was out ...

THEY PULL ME BACK IN!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 01:24:23 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:23:05 am
That Suarez chap wasn't too shabby
Neither were Gini, Dirk or Sami for that matter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:59:02 am
Thiago/Keita/Jones/Elliott/Henderson/Possibly Milner/Possibly Morton is probably enough Number wise. Issue is Thiago/Keita have be managed minutes wise, Henderson also had injury problems in the past. Sounds like Milner may stay not 100% sure, Morton looked solid in the League Cup but hasnt been to involved overall since first half not sure how he viewed with the staff.
If Klopp fine with nobody else would think it ok but would think adding one over the summer so not over pushing Jones/Elliott too much and Henderson can help Fabinho manage minutes better with 5 subs(I would expect when there 3 games a week next season it will either be 2 or 3 Mfers are getting subbed depending on the game with 1 or 2 forwards and possibly a Full Back). Only reason I would see not signing somebody is basically Banked to get Jude next summer but we will see.

Lots of names there but looking at the past couple of seasons, assuming Milner goes we have four midfielders we're likely to rely heavily on, with Jones likely getting a decent amount of minutes and Elliot an unknown. If Keita has another stop start season we'll likely end up needing to overplay some/all of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago again, resulting in more injuries.

Unless we're expecting Carvalho to come in and play as a #10 regularly we really need one more. We've been so, so strong when we've been able to rotate a couple of midfielders every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 01:48:47 am »
Gavi has delayed signing his contract. We've been linked to him for a while now.  ;D

Quote
Barça president Joan Laporta tells @lesportiucat: We cant understand why the agent of Gavi wants to delay the contract extension. We are still waiting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 02:14:38 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:26:32 am
Lots of names there but looking at the past couple of seasons, assuming Milner goes we have four midfielders we're likely to rely heavily on, with Jones likely getting a decent amount of minutes and Elliot an unknown. If Keita has another stop start season we'll likely end up needing to overplay some/all of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago again, resulting in more injuries.

Unless we're expecting Carvalho to come in and play as a #10 regularly we really need one more. We've been so, so strong when we've been able to rotate a couple of midfielders every game.
Elliott based on his game time early in the year and how well he looked vs Southampton. Looks like he fully back from his Injury, I think he can trusted really well, he started Inter away in the CL, Chelsea game too early in the year. Would like one more option because of Keita/Thaigo/Henderson injury concern. I think it was coming back from injury during the run in was tough for Elliott to get game time. Jones missed some time with a freak injury too, mostly came back in the 2nd half.
Having Henderson as more back up 6 with the 5 subs to and not having 2 younger players the rotation options would be smart. Jones has over 75 Caps already for Liverpool but still young. Elliott played a full season in the championship already and both look very good.
I would like one more but I think it can work with those guys.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 04:35:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:25 am
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.

Kind of hope this is a "He wants Liverpool more than Madrid situation"despite the money thrown at Monaco if they player doesnt want to go there it dont matter

Klopp obviously spoke to him if it was close as lots are claiming so I dont know if you just change your mind cause Madrid lost out on Mbappe and thus threw a massive amount of money at him

Have a feeling Madrid offered more money to Monaco and Monaco are trying to get us to up our offer

HOWEVER if we do miss out on him I trust the club to have a great backup choice like they always have

But this dude is legit perfect us as he can play the 8 and 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 05:57:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:59:02 am
Thiago/Keita/Jones/Elliott/Henderson/Possibly Milner/Possibly Morton is probably enough Number wise. Issue is Thiago/Keita have be managed minutes wise, Henderson also had injury problems in the past. Sounds like Milner may stay not 100% sure, Morton looked solid in the League Cup but hasnt been to involved overall since first half not sure how he viewed with the staff.
If Klopp fine with nobody else would think it ok but would think adding one over the summer so not over pushing Jones/Elliott too much and Henderson can help Fabinho manage minutes better with 5 subs(I would expect when there 3 games a week next season it will either be 2 or 3 Mfers are getting subbed depending on the game with 1 or 2 forwards and possibly a Full Back). Only reason I would see not signing somebody is basically Banked to get Jude next summer but we will see.
That midfield is just not good enough. We've seen what having the quality of Silva and KDB was eventually worth to City. Take out Thiago and Fab and none of those others are world class players. Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Jones are pretty much guaranteed to have a spell out on the sidelines. Harvey and Morton have a lot to learn and shouldn't be relied on yet. We need better mobility in that midfield, it's a glaring miss right now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 06:31:38 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
The lad gets constant shite an always has.Theres lads on here like Lobo or Barney and all the other shithouses who folow him round like a bad fucking smell. Constantly taunting an just being fucking snide. Its bound to get his back up.

If its not Fromola its, Pete, or Ghost Town or Jack ward or someone else teyre giving shite to. Id fuck all the shithouses who taunt him or them off before id get rid of him

Anyway, nice knowing ya. Bored of this shite. Peace xx

Well said. Totally agree. It is downright online bullying . I mean it is an issue with teenagers through social media but we're seeing it right here on a football forum full of grown-ups.

It is a classic case of group bullying with one following the other.

Ironic thing is some of the posters would probably be posting in a thread about mental health and their support for any individual suffering from it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 06:41:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm
To fully answer this would take quite a while. What I would say is the true cost of signing a player should always be fully understood, no? If Mbappe signed at Real Madrid instead of PSG was that truly a "free" signing? Is Haaland's cost comparable with with other £60m signings? For Haaland, how much do you bet if he's doing well we're going to hear non-stop next season the £60m that was paid and what a deal it was without mentioning the other £150m+ also being paid?

Wages across clubs and leagues are not standardized as well so to assume what Barca pays their £50m signing and what Arsenal pay their £50m signing are the same is clearly not true when you just look at their respective wage bills.

Diaz for instance, I wouldn't make any assumptions. LFC under FSG have had no problem paying Agent fees and our wage bill is top 5 in the world. Diaz isn't going to be on peanuts even if it may pale in comparison to what Haaland or Mbappe is getting.

All of this as you're noting is due to the lack of transparency aside from the transfer fee itself so that's what people go on. You can infer it by the books of the club the following year but it's never cut and dry, hopefully it starts to be reported more regularly though as it gives fans a better understanding of what something is or isn't truly costing.

This further highlights my point.

Mbappe and Haaland are always used but they are incredibly unique cases. They've been built up to be the next Ronaldo and Messi already and this has no doubt been used to leverage their positions and demand these huge wages, how many other players have the bargaining position to do this? There will be VERY few. The 2 of them are the exception, not the rule surely?

Take Tchouameni for example, he's not someone who is going to be demanding that kind of money or even remotely close, who's to say he's going to even be asking for more than many of our existing players? Who is his agent and how much would we be looking at in agents fees? What is his current wage? It's all good and well saying clubs need to show more transparency but how can a discussion happen without that? It again comes back to people making wild assumptions based on little factual information which negates any worthwhile discussion on the 'total cost' of a player. Happy to be proven wrong and/or educated it but you've mentioned fees in Tchouamenis case and even compared it directly with that of Bellingham, what is this based on? Is this a good chance of being highly accurate due to being based on factual information or just they're both young and highly rated so same financial package is a given?

Part of the reason these discussions aren't really needed is because the club is well run we wont be bringing in signings who obliterate the wage structure. Diaz may not be on peanuts, but none of the footballers here are, his wages may however be incredibly disproportionate to his ability (solely in a footballing sense) he wouldn't be the first red you can say this about.

Talking about other factors in deals can be worthwhile but a lot of the information isn't even available, there can't realistically be a push for this to happen with the majority of the information not even available. It would simply lead to shouting down of other fans who want new signings stating they are showing ignorance and expecting too much and/or shouting down of fans who speculate over these financials without having all the necessary info.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:26 am by RyanBabel19 »
