If we get someone, I don't see us getting anyone in older than 23-24. This doesn't feel like getting back up option in midfield, it feels more like getting the midfield successor to Henderson or Thiago.



I doubt we go for someone like Ruiz who is already established as someone likely to be a squad option.



Same goes with Tielemans; someone who would be on our bench but isn't pushing to be our next big star.



I don't know anything Sangare, he may be the one, but I kinda feel unless we've seen something no one else has, he seems like a player likely to go to a Brighton or an Aston Villa to do that next step up from the Eredivise.



Sangare's a weird one in that he went from France to Holland, so wouldn't treat him as we might other players in the Eredivisie. Plenty of Ligue 1 data for Edwards/Ward to get their teeth into, seems PSV were able to get him due to some financial issues and PL clubs not being willing to take a bite.Dunno whether he's good enough mind you.Anyway, going to be hard to figure out who the Tchouameni alternative might be. As fans we tend to categorise players based on position - i.e. if we miss out on a defensive-minded midfielder, we assume the alternative will be like for like.But I think we look based on skillset more, so it could be that what we wanted Tchouameni for could be found in someone who is currently playing No10 somewhere and wouldn't be a logical alternative to most of us. Not many people saw Gini as a deeper midfielder since he was playing on the wing for Newcastle, but we did. Could be the same here. Might not even be someone with a similar physical profile, although I do hope we get a big lad - sometimes you just need a bit of muscle in midfield.