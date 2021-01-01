« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:12:36 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:10:28 pm
Possibly Camavinga being there already was a factor, as a young French midfielder but I'm clutching at straws: it was fists of raw cash wasn't it?

I imagine several Spanish league winners medals and a good chance of winning the CL every year also helps.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:13:15 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:18:55 pm
I wonder if the same people today and yesterday saying Paul Gorst was making stuff up, didn't have a source, was being pressured to act like he had an update to make a clickbait article might be posting a message to say that actually it was them that got it wrong and didn't have a clue?

It was obvious from the briefings the other day he was going to Madrid. You can read between the lines with the local journos because they get fed lines from the club. Sometimes the club will play down a transfer for the sake of negotiations (i.e. Thiago). The line he was going to Madrid, reported from multiple journos on the Liverpool beat, would have come straight from the club, so the transfer was off.

The reported fee (and no doubt wage packet to match) leads you to believe the club have walked away as much as he's turned us down or whatever. He was probably happy to come here or Madrid but we weren't entering a bidding war, whereas Madrid armed with a stack of cash from a transfer that didn't go through wanted a quick hit. We're talking a club record fee for us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:16:31 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:11:49 pm
It's Real Madrid, it should never be a shock when a player chooses them, they're the biggest name in football.

Exactly. The fact they've got several French speakers on their books possibly helps, but at the end of the day they're the biggest team on the planet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:16:43 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:58:18 pm
I wonder if Liverpool will keep its powder dry and go for Bellingham next summer.

Hope so. Maybe a sly move this summer but late in the window.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:18:08 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:01:39 pm
I feel like that's what we might do but it's a worry for me. Our central midfield area needs strengthening this Summer.

Jones and Elliott can step up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:18:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:13:15 pm
He was probably happy to come here or Madrid but we weren't entering a bidding war, whereas Madrid armed with a stack of cash from a transfer that didn't go through wanted a quick hit.

Mbappe made them look like at chumps and at the end of the day it was unlikely that they'd wanted to seen as amateurs again this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:20:41 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:18:08 pm
Jones and Elliott can step up.

Nah, we need another midfielder. One with adaptability who can also fill-in for Fabinho. Our style puts a lot of stress and miles on our midfielders, so we need to sign one this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:21:16 pm
Fuck sake, wasted 10 minutes of my life watching a YouTube scouting analysis yesterday.

Ah well. Who's next for me not to have a clue about?
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:29:51 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:20:41 pm
Nah, we need another midfielder. One with adaptability who can also fill-in for Fabinho. Our style puts a lot of stress and miles on our midfielders, so we need to sign one this summer

We've started big games this season with Morton or Milner holding and dropped points. Milner and Henderson are still important for us but our midfield is Fabinho and Thiago dependent. One of whom is injury prone and the other has played more than we'd have liked because of his importance which leads to injury/fatigue. We could also do with a bit more legs in there, particularly for certain games.

I thought we should have replaced Wijnaldum last summer but we've gone out and had a phenomenal, almost flawless season regardless. When it comes to the league though it's not enough. You need perfection.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:31:47 pm
So Madrid were willing to pay a frankly ludicrous fee for him and obviously we weren't. That's been our MO for years now, and I'm happy with that. I'm certain we'll have other options and for now we can just concentrate on Saturday. Maybe Tchouameni can admire Big Ears from afar as Hendo lifts it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:39:25 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:58:18 pm
I wonder if Liverpool will keep its powder dry and go for Bellingham next summer.

Jobe won't cost 'that' much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:43:28 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:58:18 pm
I wonder if Liverpool will keep its powder dry and go for Bellingham next summer.
My guess is that we'll go in hard for Bellingham next summer, and if that doesn't work out we'll go for our second choice, Bellingham.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:44:23 pm
Fabian Ruiz only has a year on his contract, that'd be a good get for someone.

Hope we get someone in, we might be ok number's wise but there's definitely a spot available for someone top quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:45:15 pm
Any player wanting to play for Madrid is understandable - for a lot of players theyre the worlds biggest club
Cant get em all and theres always another player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:49:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:45:15 pm
Any player wanting to play for Madrid is understandable - for most European players theyre the worlds biggest club
Cant get em all and theres always another player
Going to Madrid will always be an attractive choice. The team is on the up, even without Mbappe and Carlo is a coach that many want to pay for. Spanish weather is great too and I think many under estimate the quality of life aspect. It's not like Tchouameni chose United over us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:55:33 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:44:23 pm
Fabian Ruiz only has a year on his contract, that'd be a good get for someone.

Hope we get someone in, we might be ok number's wise but there's definitely a spot available for someone top quality.

If we get someone, I don't see us getting anyone in older than 23-24. This doesn't feel like getting back up option in midfield, it feels more like getting the midfield successor to Henderson or Thiago.

I doubt we go for someone like Ruiz who is already established as someone likely to be a squad option.

Same goes with Tielemans; someone who would be on our bench but isn't pushing to be our next big star.

I don't know anything Sangare, he may be the one, but I kinda feel unless we've seen something no one else has, he seems like a player likely to go to a Brighton or an Aston Villa to do that next step up from the Eredivise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:02:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:55:33 pm
If we get someone, I don't see us getting anyone in older than 23-24. This doesn't feel like getting back up option in midfield, it feels more like getting the midfield successor to Henderson or Thiago.

I doubt we go for someone like Ruiz who is already established as someone likely to be a squad option.

Same goes with Tielemans; someone who would be on our bench but isn't pushing to be our next big star.

I don't know anything Sangare, he may be the one, but I kinda feel unless we've seen something no one else has, he seems like a player likely to go to a Brighton or an Aston Villa to do that next step up from the Eredivise.

Sangare's a weird one in that he went from France to Holland, so wouldn't treat him as we might other players in the Eredivisie. Plenty of Ligue 1 data for Edwards/Ward to get their teeth into, seems PSV were able to get him due to some financial issues and PL clubs not being willing to take a bite.

Dunno whether he's good enough mind you.

Anyway, going to be hard to figure out who the Tchouameni alternative might be. As fans we tend to categorise players based on position - i.e. if we miss out on a defensive-minded midfielder, we assume the alternative will be like for like.But I think we look based on skillset more, so it could be that what we wanted Tchouameni for could be found in someone who is currently playing No10 somewhere and wouldn't be a logical alternative to most of us. Not many people saw Gini as a deeper midfielder since he was playing on the wing for Newcastle, but we did. Could be the same here. Might not even be someone with a similar physical profile, although I do hope we get a big lad - sometimes you just need a bit of muscle in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:05:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:43:28 pm
My guess is that we'll go in hard for Bellingham next summer, and if that doesn't work out we'll go for our second choice, Bellingham.

I would think that was always going to be the plan getting Tchouameni this summer then Jude next season.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:20:20 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:56:40 pm
@RMC: According to our information, Aurélien Tchouaméni will commit to Real Madrid for 5 years. The transfer would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.


Thats that. Sangare it is then, for us.
Pain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:21:36 pm
Screw it. Lets move for Bellingham a year early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:24:13 pm
Is it too much to hope for a summer 2018 type window without having to sell Mane or Salah? Given that we've had a full season of crowds back and gone deep in the CL
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:24:13 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:05:55 pm
I would think that was always going to be the plan getting Tchouameni this summer then Jude next season.
Never wanted him anyway...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:33:09 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:24:13 pm
Is it too much to hope for a summer 2018 type window without having to sell Mane or Salah? Given that we've had a full season of crowds back and gone deep in the CL

Already got shades of that summer - missing out on our top target who happens to be a French lad from Ligue 1 - albeit at least Tchou didn't go as far as being filmed in the shirt!  :D

Although if the above follows through, then it means our alternative is someone playing for Stoke. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:33:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:21:36 pm
Screw it. Lets move for Bellingham a year early.

Tempting,but likely Dortmund would just tell us to fuck off in a polite way.

It'll be allright though,our scouting and recruiting success rate has been phenomenal for a long time now.
