LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:15:08 pm
Will Phillips even start for them?

For me, Rodri is a significantly better player at this point. Arguably the only DM in the league who is on the same level as Fabinho. Maybe Kante is at that level but he doesn't feel like a DM in the same mould. I'd say Phillips is probably in that rung below with the likes of Rice, Henderson (when he plays as a No.6) and potentially Hjoberg and Jorginho on their day.

Phillips will improve their squad by being a better option than Fernandinho. Not sure he improves their 1st XI though
Phillips is English = Helps with the Sportswash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:38:12 am
Hes not wrong about the United part to be honest. Highly likely in these accounts, and if not these then 100% next season, well see higher revenues than United.

Yeah hes right but wasnt laughing at that part.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
@RMC: According to our information, Aurélien Tchouaméni will commit to Real Madrid for 5 years. The transfer would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.


Thats that. Sangare it is then, for us.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Ach, shame if so. Seemed to be the next big thing, but if he's going somewhere that isn't Anfield I'd prefer it to be outside England. And Real Madrid is hardly an unattractive prospect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:44:17 pm
Yeah hes right but wasnt laughing at that part.

As sorry I thought you'd put that part in bold too but see he did that.

Agree with the first bit you laughed at  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
No problem with that, on to the next one on the list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:56:40 pm
@RMC: According to our information, Aurélien Tchouaméni will commit to Real Madrid for 5 years. The transfer would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.


Thats that. Sangare it is then, for us.

Fair enough. Seems like they've just agreed to pay what Monaco wanted and thats that!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Real Madrid are just too big a pull for non-British players, especially when they are throwing money around to save face.

I'd be doing what it takes to secure Bellingham now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:10:56 pm
Real Madrid are just too big a pull for non-British players, especially when they are throwing money around to save face.

I'd be doing what it takes to secure Bellingham now.

They're in a good place, so it's totally fair. Just won La Liga, in the Champions League final, squad has a good mix of brilliant experience and exciting young players. And a well-regarded manager too. Obviously we feel we're in an even better position, but can't begrudge him going there.

Does seem we've suffered as a result of the Mbappe deal falling through though, which is a pity. Madrid must have set aside a colossal amount in terms of signing on fee and wages, so quite easy for them to throw a big offer in Monaco's direction. Him and Camavinga is such an exciting duo to build around for the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
*Shrugs*

I just can't get my head around why any player of that level would potentially turn us down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Good luck to him. Can watch on from the bench as Ancelotti runs his pensioners in to the ground.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
As unreasonable as I may be being, he can get to fuck / was shit anyway / never needed him we got Milner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:15:19 pm
As unreasonable as I may be being, he can get to fuck / was shit anyway / never needed him we got Milner

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Well they can have this little victory, lets win the big one at the weekend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:56:40 pm
@RMC: According to our information, Aurélien Tchouaméni will commit to Real Madrid for 5 years. The transfer would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.


Thats that. Sangare it is then, for us.

I wonder if the same people today and yesterday saying Paul Gorst was making stuff up, didn't have a source, was being pressured to act like he had an update to make a clickbait article might be posting a message to say that actually it was them that got it wrong and didn't have a clue?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Thats a huge fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:13:59 pm
*Shrugs*

I just can't get my head around why any player of that level would potentially turn us down.

Money. Theres no way Madrid were going to miss out on another top target and theyve probably offered him more money that what they would have done if we werent in for him as well. Seems a strange move for him considering his game time will be pretty limited to what he could have got at Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:20:36 pm
Thats a huge fee.

£68 million apparently

Yeah that is vast. If he's as good as people say maybe still a good deal, but can't imagine we'd pay that price anyway so the 'has chosen Real Madrid' I suspect isn't quite how its transpired.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:18:55 pm
I wonder if the same people today and yesterday saying Paul Gorst was making stuff up, didn't have a source, was being pressured to act like he had an update to make a clickbait article might be posting a message to say that actually it was them that got it wrong and didn't have a clue?

The Echo's reputation has rightly taken a battering, but they do get information from the club. If they'd said  we weren't willing to match Monaco's valuation then you could say that he's being used - instead the message was that the club have been told he's moving to Madrid, which isn't something they'd have much reason to lie about. Their problem is that they don't challenge what the club tells them, but as this case shows it doesn't mean they don't get info.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:24:22 pm
Money. Theres no way Madrid were going to miss out on another top target and theyve probably offered him more money that what they would have done if we werent in for him as well. Seems a strange move for him considering his game time will be pretty limited to what he could have got at Liverpool.

Given it's been reported he'd agreed a salary package with us and with Madrid, that doesn't really check out as the main reason.

Maybe he's been told that one or two of the midfield stalwarts are leaving after the final, and he and Camavinga are going to be the future. But could be anything really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:25:32 pm
£68 million apparently

Yeah that is vast. If he's as good as people say maybe still a good deal, but can't imagine we'd pay that price anyway so the 'has chosen Real Madrid' I suspect isn't quite how its transpired.
Exactly.

It's been litigated on here for awhile, but we shop in the £30m-£50m region (Jota, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Konate, Diaz), unless we identify a player who we believe is the best of the best (Van Dijk, Alisson, Keita). We'll have other options lined up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:28:21 pm
The Echo's reputation has rightly taken a battering, but they do get information from the club. If they'd said  we weren't willing to match Monaco's valuation then you could say that he's being used - instead the message was that the club have been told he's moving to Madrid, which isn't something they'd have much reason to lie about. Their problem is that they don't challenge what the club tells them, but as this case shows it doesn't mean they don't get info.

Yep exactly. I think people get lost in this binary good vs bad source thing (largely aided by oversimplifications, like that lfc reddit source thing).

When taking a moment to appraise the source and the message yesterday, and verifying as much as possible alongside other available sources, this outcome seemed the most likely by far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It's also worth saying that from the first minute our interest in Tchouameni became known, we seemed to be briefing that Madrid had the upper hand. So maybe the Mbappe deal falling through is irrelevant.

Think that's good news though, in that it suggests we never assumed he was coming here - in which case we'll have been actively exploring alternatives.

Could also be that, as Jack suggested, he was a bit of red meat thrown to the journos. Someone we liked but knew we wouldn't be getting, allowing us to focus on more attainable targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:18:55 pm
I wonder if the same people today and yesterday saying Paul Gorst was making stuff up, didn't have a source, was being pressured to act like he had an update to make a clickbait article might be posting a message to say that actually it was them that got it wrong and didn't have a clue?

Fair play, them and Maddock were spot on  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I have not seen Sangare. But I just dont see us signing someone from the Eredivisie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:36:39 pm
It's also worth saying that from the first minute our interest in Tchouameni became known, we seemed to be briefing that Madrid had the upper hand. So maybe the Mbappe deal falling through is irrelevant.

Think that's good news though, in that it suggests we never assumed he was coming here - in which case we'll have been actively exploring alternatives.

Could also be that, as Jack suggested, he was a bit of red meat thrown to the journos. Someone we liked but knew we wouldn't be getting, allowing us to focus on more attainable targets.
That's a good point, reassuring thought that work will probably already be well underway here

Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:37:39 pm
Fair play, them and Maddock were spot on  :)
Nice one mate. I didn't actually mean you btw, though I know we did converse on it yesterday (but I don't think you ever said he was making it up). Fair play though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Why the fuck was he in Kirkby then?! Fuck off on the Madrid sub bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:44:35 pm
Why the fuck was he in Kirkby then?! Fuck off on the Madrid sub bench.

Totally forgot about the school story. What the hell was that? :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
On to the next. We move...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Random suggestion, but wonder if we might look at Enock Mwepu at Brighton. We know we pay close attention to those who come up through the Red Bull system, and he has the added advatange of Premier League experience.

Good numbers, versatile and a big lad too - plus he's 24.

https://fbref.com/en/players/1d5cab82/Enock-Mwepu
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
That's pretty much the going rate for a top level central midfielder. If you want to get any of them you're going to need to pay that. i expect Wolves will demand similar for even someone like Ruben Neves.

Can we find a Gini type deal our there? Tielemans for £25m seems a good deal bur we aren't linked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:13:59 pm
*Shrugs*

I just can't get my head around why any player of that level would potentially turn us down.

I think when it's Real Madrid, Barcelona or potentially Bayern for a German player then there's going to be a chance a player may turn us down. I don't think every player would but a fair few would.

If we continue on this trajectory that number of players going to other clubs will become less and less. There's always some of the things we can't change that could influence a player's choice. Some players would prefer to live in Barcelona, Madrid and Munich over Liverpool. I'm a proud Scouser but I can see why some players may view those cities, the climate etc.. as more attractive than England if all the other aspects are similar.

What we do know is that Liverpool don't necessarily put all their eggs in 1 basket when it comes to transfers. We must have really like dTchouameni to be even getting into a conversation where the fee was going to be upward of 50M. Equally we'll have been very aware of interest from others and we'll defo have been scoping out other options in parallel. I don't necessarily think it'll be Sangare but when you watch him you can see how he might fit if he can translate what he did in Ligue 1 and Eredivisie to the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I wonder if Liverpool will keep its powder dry and go for Bellingham next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:56:40 pm
@RMC: According to our information, Aurélien Tchouaméni will commit to Real Madrid for 5 years. The transfer would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.

Monaco would be laughing all the way to the bank, not only did they net 35m from Mbappe renewing at PSG but they get a premium price for Tchouameni from Madrid who wouldn't have stumped up the cash had they landed Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 04:50:41 pm
That's pretty much the going rate for a top level central midfielder. If you want to get any of them you're going to need to pay that. i expect Wolves will demand similar for even someone like Ruben Neves.

Can we find a Gini type deal our there? Tielemans for £25m seems a good deal bur we aren't linked.

To be honest I reckon we were willing to pay big money, he just chose Real Madrid.

Be interesting to see who we go for now, if anybody.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:58:18 pm
I wonder if Liverpool will keep its powder dry and go for Bellingham next summer.

I feel like that's what we might do but it's a worry for me. Our central midfield area needs strengthening this Summer.
