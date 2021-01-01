*Shrugs*



I just can't get my head around why any player of that level would potentially turn us down.



I think when it's Real Madrid, Barcelona or potentially Bayern for a German player then there's going to be a chance a player may turn us down. I don't think every player would but a fair few would.If we continue on this trajectory that number of players going to other clubs will become less and less. There's always some of the things we can't change that could influence a player's choice. Some players would prefer to live in Barcelona, Madrid and Munich over Liverpool. I'm a proud Scouser but I can see why some players may view those cities, the climate etc.. as more attractive than England if all the other aspects are similar.What we do know is that Liverpool don't necessarily put all their eggs in 1 basket when it comes to transfers. We must have really like dTchouameni to be even getting into a conversation where the fee was going to be upward of 50M. Equally we'll have been very aware of interest from others and we'll defo have been scoping out other options in parallel. I don't necessarily think it'll be Sangare but when you watch him you can see how he might fit if he can translate what he did in Ligue 1 and Eredivisie to the PL.