It's also worth saying that from the first minute our interest in Tchouameni became known, we seemed to be briefing that Madrid had the upper hand. So maybe the Mbappe deal falling through is irrelevant.
Think that's good news though, in that it suggests we never assumed he was coming here - in which case we'll have been actively exploring alternatives.
Could also be that, as Jack suggested, he was a bit of red meat thrown to the journos. Someone we liked but knew we wouldn't be getting, allowing us to focus on more attainable targets.