LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

anyone here think that we should put in a cheeky 40m+1 bid for saka. :P

the circumstances are almost all aligned for us to at least get some effort to get the player. Arsenal not qualifying for CL means less funds and saka have already sounded out that he wants to play in CL. Not many clubs are after him probably means less of a bidding war happening.

and the fact that both mane and salah are at the end of their contracts probably means that maybe a replacement and refresh of our front line is due. He could just be what mane was when the klopp evolution was at the beginning

Getting in him now also means that there wont be any panic buying next season when either of mane and salah contract ends and saka having a settled season with the squad.

I think you are probably talking 70-80M for Saka.

My only issue with Saka is goal threat. The way our front 3 is constructed we always need 2 players who can get 20+ goals a season in all comps. The 3rd forward can get somewhere between 12-20 goals.  Basically we need to get about 60-70 goals from the 3 front 3 players.

In terms of long term planning I think the question we have is where Diaz fits in in that goal scoring piece. Jota, with appropriate game time, would get +20 goals in all comps most seasons. What number of goals is it realistic for Diaz to regularly get over the course of a season? He has 6 goals in his 1st half a season. Can he jump that to 15 over the course of a season?  Maybe more?

If we want to continue in a similar set up we need goals from the front 3. If Diaz is going to be a 10-15 goal a season player then you need to ask whether you risk 70-80M on a player (Saka) who has some doubts about his ability to put up the numbers in terms of goals. It's probably not a question for next season but could be a question for mid to long term planning.
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/05/24/exclusive-liverpool-could-acquire-ibrahim-sangare-for-e12m-less-than-release-clause-in-luis-diaz-type-deal/?utm_source=push_notifications&utm_medium=onesignal

Sangare could be available for just 25m apparently. No idea if hes any good though

Think we need a left footer in central midfield. I'd prefer someone like Mohammed Kudus, if we are looking at the Dutch league.
KH, I like you, but you just don't get the business side of the game. Our revenues are projected to be at least £50 million higher this season (maybe even more), compared to last season, due to our on the field success. And that doesn't include match-day revenue. A good part of that money (£15-20 million) will come from the increased royalties from Nike, and the rest from the increased prize and TV money from the PL and the CL. This will be the first season in decades when we will overtake Man Utd as the highest earners in England. Let that sink in, before we continue arguing what we can or can't afford. Just because we run our business wisely, it doesn't means we can't afford to spend huge. FSG have done a remarkable job at LFC, both on and off the field ...

Clutch means Mane gets goals when we need him too. It's a brilliant word for him because it's so true. He's also one of the most important players of this era but calling him clutch is no sleight and it doesn't preclude him also being one of the most important players of the era. In fact he's one of our most important players currently BECAUSE he so often gets us goals when we most need him too.

Precisely. For me he's the most important player of this current generation as he was the first big signing we made on the upwards trajectory that he set in motion. Sure, others may have scored more goals and or be "better" players but without him jumping on the train before it left the station other wouldn't have followed.

Are you from New Zealand?

I don't mind optimism, but if you post things like "KH, I like you, but you just don't get the business side of the game" and what followed, for me you open yourself up to the piley on Capon's talking about. Nobody's saying don't post (we're all grown ups or at least probably most of us are), but like I say, if you mansplain, you'll get the piley on.

This every time.

Its the disdain towards other posters by Mac and his utter arrogance when we know hes no more an expert than the rest of us that is unnecessary and reaction to that isn't a piley on.
