anyone here think that we should put in a cheeky 40m+1 bid for saka.the circumstances are almost all aligned for us to at least get some effort to get the player. Arsenal not qualifying for CL means less funds and saka have already sounded out that he wants to play in CL. Not many clubs are after him probably means less of a bidding war happening.and the fact that both mane and salah are at the end of their contracts probably means that maybe a replacement and refresh of our front line is due. He could just be what mane was when the klopp evolution was at the beginningGetting in him now also means that there wont be any panic buying next season when either of mane and salah contract ends and saka having a settled season with the squad.