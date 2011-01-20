« previous next »
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22280 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:05:44 am
I think we want someone who can do both - we have lots of creativity but they are either getting older or injury prone.

Tchouameni seems to be a choice to fill Henderson's role - more than capable going forward, more than capable in defence, and can do the 6 role well.

Fabinho isn't going anywhere and probably is our most reliable midfielder all considered, so I think we need someone who can do the role on front of him (but if needs be also take the number 6 load when Fab needs resting)

If we have a roaming ball winner ahead of them, both Jones and Morton are capable of doing the ball playing 6 role.
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22281 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
Carvalho probably takes Oxlade-Chamberlains place in the squad. Weve definitely lacked legs in midfield at times this season. If Tchouameni is off to Madrid, I hope we have an alternative. I dont buy that hes waiting to sign for the winner, theres no logic behind that.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22282 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm »
Leeds staying up might mean Minamino goes there.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22283 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:21:56 pm
Carvalho probably takes Oxlade-Chamberlains place in the squad. Weve definitely lacked legs in midfield at times this season. If Tchouameni is off to Madrid, I hope we have an alternative. I dont buy that hes waiting to sign for the winner, theres no logic behind that.

Yeah. I think we'll get a young midfielder and that will be it. Unless one of Mane or Salah leave. But people are right if there's no one we really want as an alternative to Tchouameni then we'll leave it. We've done that in the past but I do think there will be someone else.
rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22284 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:02 pm
Leeds staying up might mean Minamino goes there.
The money they get from the Raphina sale will certainly help us get a good figure for Taki  :lickin
The Klapp

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22285 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:05:29 pm
Just like we were 100% signing a CB at numerous points in the past? ;)

I'm sure we will, but even so we've shown in the past we're happy to 'make do' if we feel thats the best approach.
We could decide to wait for Bellingham in another season. If so we should sign his younger brother this window, he's highly rated.

Only thing with Bellingham is that he's so young he may choose to stay a few more seasons at Dortmund, he seems happy. Will obviously be high competition for him then as well.
redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22286 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
I think its going to be a busy summer for us. It doesn't feel like we needing another starting 11 player (unless someone leaves) but we can certainly add younger players who can play a part, upgrades on Origi, Ox etc.

I think if we miss out on Tchou then we do for another, Sangare has been mentioned, Bellingham would be another high value option
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:52:34 pm »

My opinion

We don't play two box-to-box midfielders anymore but two deep ( actually three as TAA is a deep playmaker now not a traditional fullback) and one further up.

If we are going to continue this way then there is two things that need to be improved :

Defence wise, I do think our new setup show more of Fabinho weakness than strengths. The space we leave behind on our right side caused us issues this season. A quick, agile DM will help us in this regard and cover the space quicker. We make Fabinho rotate with Thiago while being first backup to the new DM. This way also means we keep him and Thiago both fresh.

Attacking wise , a new Attacking midfielder who is a goal threat will transform us and will cause teams problems because of the space our forwards create. A midfielder making a run from deep behind the defence is so difficult to defend for most teams in this league. It's something Klopp talked alot about and sometimes it's too difficult for our forwards to do when marked with more than one player and the defence is setting deep. Also cutbacks are a nightmare to defend against just ask City and with us having Salah and Diaz a new Attacking midfielder with intelligent runs will help us do it more often. I truly believe a world class attacking midfielder will break records playing with this team.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22288 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:16:34 pm
I think it is more likely than not we get a midfielder, but I don't think it's a huge issue if we don't. We've clearly targeted this as an area of improvement though so if not this summer then in the near future I think someone will be brought in

It needs someone else in there. Thiago and Henderson a year older and get injuries/can't always play twice a week and the need to have Fabinho start contributed to his muscle injury at Villa who could have done with a rest.

When Fabinho or Thiago are missing we don't really have anyone who can offer the same.

A powerhouse of a DM (like Kante from a few years ago) would transform the midfield that bit more and help us defensively. Allowing us to rotate the others more.

If we want to win the league then the squad can't have a single weakness and we have to be perfect
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22289 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm »
peachybum

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22290 on: Today at 01:05:17 pm »
I'm surprised we've not been linked at all to Kalvin Phillips. He seems like the only England midfielder who's actually gettable. The package for Bellingham or Rice would cost a fortune. But Phillips seems like someone you could get for realistic money.
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22291 on: Today at 01:06:18 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:05:17 pm
I'm surprised we've not been linked at all to Kalvin Phillips.

I'm not.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22292 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:05:17 pm
I'm surprised we've not been linked at all to Kalvin Phillips. He seems like the only England midfielder who's actually gettable. The package for Bellingham or Rice would cost a fortune. But Phillips seems like someone you could get for realistic money.

Two of these things are not like the other.
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22293 on: Today at 01:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:53:05 pm
It needs someone else in there. Thiago and Henderson a year older and get injuries/can't always play twice a week and the need to have Fabinho start contributed to his muscle injury at Villa who could have done with a rest.

When Fabinho or Thiago are missing we don't really have anyone who can offer the same.

A powerhouse of a DM (like Kante from a few years ago) would transform the midfield that bit more and help us defensively. Allowing us to rotate the others more.

If we want to win the league then the squad can't have a single weakness and we have to be perfect
Agree with all of that. We need legs in that midfield, none of them currently have it except Jones. A midfielder who is progressive and very mobile will transform that part of the field. Hendo/Fab/ Thiago are wonderful players but adding another midfielder is vital, especially to fill in on that right side when Trent goes inside.

I wouldn't say no to a Gallagher type player if we can't get Tchouameni in, he's got the mobility and I'm sure we could work on his attacking game.
peachybum

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22294 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:06:35 pm
Two of these things are not like the other.

I don't watch any Leeds so i'm biasing my judgement solely on England but he's always looked very very good. I can't believe that's just down to the coaching genius of Gareth Southgate.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22295 on: Today at 01:13:10 pm »
with Tchouaneni looking less likely.
I wondering who else we could target.

We need a dynamic midfielder as we lack legs in midfield at times

I cant really think of too many realistic options to be honest.
Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22296 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:52:34 pm
My opinion

We don't play two box-to-box midfielders anymore but two deep ( actually three as TAA is a deep playmaker now not a traditional fullback) and one further up.

If we are going to continue this way then there is two things that need to be improved :

Defence wise, I do think our new setup show more of Fabinho weakness than strengths. The space we leave behind on our right side caused us issues this season. A quick, agile DM will help us in this regard and cover the space quicker. We make Fabinho rotate with Thiago while being first backup to the new DM. This way also means we keep him and Thiago both fresh.

Attacking wise , a new Attacking midfielder who is a goal threat will transform us and will cause teams problems because of the space our forwards create. A midfielder making a run from deep behind the defence is so difficult to defend for most teams in this league. It's something Klopp talked alot about and sometimes it's too difficult for our forwards to do when marked with more than one player and the defence is setting deep. Also cutbacks are a nightmare to defend against just ask City and with us having Salah and Diaz a new Attacking midfielder with intelligent runs will help us do it more often. I truly believe a world class attacking midfielder will break records playing with this team.

Assuming you think the change happened this season I don't think this is quite right. Thiago plays in a very similar sort of position to the one Gini did and does basically the same things as Gini. There are basically 2 differences between them. Thiago is arguably the best progressive passer in the world and Gini couldn't pass forward if his life depended on it. Gini was a physical specimen, strong and fast which really helped us in defensive transition. Without Gini I suspect we're more brittle defensively. Our high press is just as good as it was but if teams break through it we struggle to get back, because Keita, Thiago and, increasingly, Henderson, all struggle with running back towards our own goal when we're stretched. So the way the 6 and the left sided 8 play hasn't changed in a while, Gini certainly wasn't a box to box midfielder.

Perhaps you think the change is at RCM?  I'm not sure I see that either because the RCM does a lot of covering for Trent, particularly Henderson who almost plays like an auxiliary RB/RM when he's played there. Keita is probably a little more off the leash - although this causes us problems sometimes because he can really struggle when running back to his own goal and he's also more likely to be in half spaces in the middle of the pitch which can leave us without cover if Trent bombs forward. So the RCM is still a box to box player, he's not playing further up.

What I will say is if we had a 6 who did lots of what Fabinho did, just a little less well, but who was very mobile and able to move horizontally across the pitch more easily, we'd potentially be able to play a 4-2-3-1 more than we currently can. So a Tchou, Tchou and Fabinho/ Tchou Tchou and Thiago at 6 might make the the 4-2-3-1 more doable. I don't think I'd trust us to play 4-2-3-1 with Fabinho and Thiago at the moment because assuming our FBs are still going to play as wingers we'll be leaving a lot of ground for 2 pretty immobile players to cover.
Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22297 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:06:35 pm
Two of these things are not like the other.

It'd be interesting to see Rice at a top 4 club to see how good he is. Difficult to tell at the moment. I'm glad it won't be us though!
BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22298 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:02:59 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1528662917423538180

This is an interesting bit. It suggests that we might switch to the 4-2-3-1 or even the 4-2-4 more often next season, especially against the low block ...

So this is how we fit Nkunku in.  :lickin
Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22299 on: Today at 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:02 pm
Leeds staying up might mean Minamino goes there.

Didn't they pay something like £25m for Dan James? If so we will be taking those Yorkshire gobshites to the cleaners for our Minamino.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22300 on: Today at 01:27:01 pm »
Is the Tchoo Tchoo dream dead then? I will have to have a word with my mate!
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22301 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:14:16 am
Even if we dont go for someone similar it still hampers their game time, we can only really play three midfielders at once.

Next season we'll have five subs.

Doing some back of the envelope maths, on a (made up) attempt to capture our current 3 subs pattern I reckon we tend to make a change from 60-65 mins, 70-75 mins and then 85-90 mins (because we know Klopp wants to preserve that last sub in case of injury or someone else needing it).

Assuming a game finishes at close to 95mins, and using 65 75 and 85 mins as the sub points, thats 30 mins playing time, plus 20 plus 10 - making 60 minutes.

Lets estimate how it plays our with five subs in the league (I know we've made some triple subs, but I'm going to guess more conservatively) - so a pair of subs on 65 mins, a pair on 75 mins and the same final sub towards the end. Thats 60 mins plus 40 plus 10 - making 110 minutes overall.

That's going to make a huge difference in terms of possibilities for players in the squad to get more significant minutes. Not to mention, five subs as we've seen allows us slightly more comfort to be able to make planned (or unplanned, based on situation) subs at half time too which would really add to the minutes.

We'll obviously be losing Chamberlain (and people forget he's played pretty significant minutes this season up to Feb), so there's also those minutes to go round fewer players (as it stands - we may add a player, we may lose one if Milner decides on a new challenge) plus the near double amount of minutes for substitutes too.

As far as I see it, there's never been a better time to have a larger squad of high quality options.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22302 on: Today at 01:33:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:27:01 pm
Is the Tchoo Tchoo dream dead then? I will have to have a word with my mate!

He must have been really lost if he thought Kirkby was in Madrid. :D
Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22303 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 11:32:54 am
Are we trusting Fabinho to take over minamino's role after what he contributed this season?

Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22304 on: Today at 01:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:24:55 pm
Didn't they pay something like £25m for Dan James? If so we will be taking those Yorkshire gobshites to the cleaners for our Minamino.

They're also about to pay £28m for Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson, they can't exactly cry poor. Plus I'm sure he'd love to play under Marsch again, but if not he'd be great to have in the squad next season.
Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22305 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:27:01 pm
Is the Tchoo Tchoo dream dead then? I will have to have a word with my mate!

No. Decision to be made this week apparently
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22306 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:18:21 pm
No. Decision to be made this week apparently
Echo journalist says his agent told the club it's Madrid
Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22307 on: Today at 02:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:21:05 pm
Echo journalist says his agent told the club it's Madrid

Echo are a shite source  ;D

Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22308 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:27:45 pm
Echo are a shite source  ;D

Sources aren't binary good vs bad mate - they can be appraised.

Can also be verified with messages coming out of France (except L'Equipe, which is a written publication so tends to be slower to adapt to latest news, for example on a Sunday night being late to say the player is deciding between two clubs)

Club regularly briefs to Echo and gets them to deliver messages this way. It's in nobodies interests to make up the agent saying its Madrid story
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22309 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
Any chance we have a nibble at Raphinia? We could do with some quality addition to the right side, especially if Mo doesnt sign and sees out the contract.
The Klapp

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22310 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 02:38:25 pm
Any chance we have a nibble at Raphinia? We could do with some quality addition to the right side, especially if Mo doesnt sign and sees out the contract.
If Mo doesn't sign yeah, even Saka etc. If not, carvalho may play there, can't see us signing any other forwards if no one leaves.
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22311 on: Today at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 02:38:25 pm
Any chance we have a nibble at Raphinia? We could do with some quality addition to the right side, especially if Mo doesnt sign and sees out the contract.

If Salah won't sign a new contract which is unlikely he will be sold IMO and will not leave on free also we would be looking for a replacement who can be world class and the best in the world at his position in the future and not someone like Raphinia. Whenever we had money we went for players who can be the best in the world.
Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22312 on: Today at 02:44:50 pm »
Mbappe staying at PSG really has done us over, now with Real going in for Tchou. Hopefully we have a good alternative lined up.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  • Posts: 49,137
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22313 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:44:50 pm
Mbappe staying at PSG really has done us over, now with Real going in for Tchou. Hopefully we have a good alternative lined up.

I find it hard to believe that not getting a wide attacker has changed their mind on a holding midfielder.
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22314 on: Today at 02:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:38:06 pm
Sources aren't binary good vs bad mate - they can be appraised.

Can also be verified with messages coming out of France (except L'Equipe, which is a written publication so tends to be slower to adapt to latest news, for example on a Sunday night being late to say the player is deciding between two clubs)

Club regularly briefs to Echo and gets them to deliver messages this way. It's in nobodies interests to make up the agent saying its Madrid story

The Echo are literally a terrible source.

I doubt they somehow have the exclusive of his agent apparently telling us he's moving to Real Madrid, and surely someone else would have verified if this is true by now.

Not saying we get him, but the most reliable source (RMC) have said he'll decide his future later this week.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,797
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22315 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
It's The Butterfly Effect again Lobo.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,806
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22316 on: Today at 02:54:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:48:45 pm
I find it hard to believe that not getting a wide attacker has changed their mind on a holding midfielder.

Same. Theyve obviously been in discussions with him in the weeks before learning about Mbappe. Only thing that may have changed is their motivation to make sure he signs, but even that may just be media spinning reality into something they deem more interesting (to get clicks)
Online The Klapp

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22317 on: Today at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:44:50 pm
Mbappe staying at PSG really has done us over, now with Real going in for Tchou. Hopefully we have a good alternative lined up.
Maybe, but maybe he was just their next target after they got Mbappe done.
