My opinion



We don't play two box-to-box midfielders anymore but two deep ( actually three as TAA is a deep playmaker now not a traditional fullback) and one further up.



If we are going to continue this way then there is two things that need to be improved :



Defence wise, I do think our new setup show more of Fabinho weakness than strengths. The space we leave behind on our right side caused us issues this season. A quick, agile DM will help us in this regard and cover the space quicker. We make Fabinho rotate with Thiago while being first backup to the new DM. This way also means we keep him and Thiago both fresh.



Attacking wise , a new Attacking midfielder who is a goal threat will transform us and will cause teams problems because of the space our forwards create. A midfielder making a run from deep behind the defence is so difficult to defend for most teams in this league. It's something Klopp talked alot about and sometimes it's too difficult for our forwards to do when marked with more than one player and the defence is setting deep. Also cutbacks are a nightmare to defend against just ask City and with us having Salah and Diaz a new Attacking midfielder with intelligent runs will help us do it more often. I truly believe a world class attacking midfielder will break records playing with this team.



Assuming you think the change happened this season I don't think this is quite right. Thiago plays in a very similar sort of position to the one Gini did and does basically the same things as Gini. There are basically 2 differences between them. Thiago is arguably the best progressive passer in the world and Gini couldn't pass forward if his life depended on it. Gini was a physical specimen, strong and fast which really helped us in defensive transition. Without Gini I suspect we're more brittle defensively. Our high press is just as good as it was but if teams break through it we struggle to get back, because Keita, Thiago and, increasingly, Henderson, all struggle with running back towards our own goal when we're stretched. So the way the 6 and the left sided 8 play hasn't changed in a while, Gini certainly wasn't a box to box midfielder.Perhaps you think the change is at RCM? I'm not sure I see that either because the RCM does a lot of covering for Trent, particularly Henderson who almost plays like an auxiliary RB/RM when he's played there. Keita is probably a little more off the leash - although this causes us problems sometimes because he can really struggle when running back to his own goal and he's also more likely to be in half spaces in the middle of the pitch which can leave us without cover if Trent bombs forward. So the RCM is still a box to box player, he's not playing further up.What I will say is if we had a 6 who did lots of what Fabinho did, just a little less well, but who was very mobile and able to move horizontally across the pitch more easily, we'd potentially be able to play a 4-2-3-1 more than we currently can. So a Tchou, Tchou and Fabinho/ Tchou Tchou and Thiago at 6 might make the the 4-2-3-1 more doable. I don't think I'd trust us to play 4-2-3-1 with Fabinho and Thiago at the moment because assuming our FBs are still going to play as wingers we'll be leaving a lot of ground for 2 pretty immobile players to cover.