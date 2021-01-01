How the fuck do you know he wouldn't see us as the pinnacle if he just takes his time to arrive at his decision



He is not taking his time. His agent is, knowing that Real Madrid are desperate after the Mbappe fiasco. If Tchouameni was seeing us as the pinnacle to his career, he would have done what Van Dijk and Alisson did. Therefore, we should stay away from Tchouameni. As talented as he is, the last thing we need is to spend 80 million (plus respectable wages) a player who is not 100% commited to joining us ...