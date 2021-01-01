But we can afford him, and that is good to know ...
At £1m (net) per week?, and with a £185m signing on fee?, are you high lad?
Absolutely. If we are to spend 80 million on him, he should be seeing us as the pinnacle of his career, not just as an option. Otherwise, you get a Pogba ...
How the fuck do you know he wouldn't see us as the pinnacle if he just takes his time to arrive at his decision
He is not taking his time. His agent is, knowing that Real Madrid are desperate after the Mbappe fiasco. If Tchouameni was seeing us as the pinnacle to his career, he would have done what Van Dijk and Alisson did. Therefore, we should stay away from Tchouameni. As talented as he is, the last thing we need is to spend 80 million (plus respectable wages) a player who is not 100% commited to joining us ...
Hilarious from the guy who's been begging for us to sign a player who's been considering PSG and Real for a year.
I;m with Mac on this. If that fucker Tchoo Tchoo doesn't want to work with Kloppo he can chuck himself off the train.
Not sure how you improve this team to be honest.
Tchou Tchou thoroughly derailed then lads?
