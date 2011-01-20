Im mildly curious to see who step into the shoes of Origi and Minamino. Squad players are important, and I think it helps that in Taki and Divock we had two players who know/knew exactly where they stood in the squad hierarchy, while being of an age - both 27 - where they have plenty of experience and nous. Shaqiri was similar, I suppose.
Its an interesting balance to strike in squad management. Dont think its as easy as saying that Bobby will just play the League Cup for example. Guess Carvalho is part of the solution, but not tons of experience, and same with Gordon.