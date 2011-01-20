1. Carvalho - Almost done I think

2. Tchouameni - Likelihood but no definite links. Would be a game-changer

3. Ramsay - Backup RB - pretty likely I think.

4. Nkunku - No reliable inks but one can dream . Game changer again.



I don't think someone like Nkunku or Nunez is a possibility this summer, unless one of Salah, Mane and Firmino leaves. If we do sign another forward, it will be someone quite young, who will be training with the first team and playing in the domestic cups, but also for the U-23's. I like that we are being linked with Henrique Araujo from Benfica B, since the kid looks a real talent ...Being a Portuguese U-21 international, and a Mendes' client, he is destined for the Premier League sooner or later. Another option I am hoping we are after is Adam Hloek. He is yet to turn 20, but has already played a lot of senior football at Sparta Prague (both domestic and in Europe), and is already a full international for the Czechs ...