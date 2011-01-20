« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1062465 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21800 on: Yesterday at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm
of course, and thanks for asking ... although that's not my point at all is it?
I don't really think we can tell Div to delay joining a club until after our season's finished, and we certainly can't tell Milan to keep it quiet. We have no control over the situation and I don't know who it's a distraction to to be honest, his team mates knew he was leaving, the fans knew he was leaving, if anything having absolute certainty over his future now is less distracting for Div himself.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21801 on: Yesterday at 05:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm
It was me Muller.

Dammit Samie!
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21802 on: Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:46:50 pm
Dammit Samie!

Just to clarify, did Tchouameni eventually find his way to the training ground? I hope he's not got lost.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21803 on: Yesterday at 06:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm
Just to clarify, did Tchouameni eventually find his way to the training ground? I hope he's not got lost.

He ended up at Melwood and was incredibly underwhelmed.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21804 on: Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm
Just to clarify, did Tchouameni eventually find his way to the training ground? I hope he's not got lost.

Hes still at the school apparently!
Offline Robert_B

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21805 on: Yesterday at 06:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:50:24 pm
Would we function quite as well in Soler's system?

We'd be out of this world.
Offline Sangria

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21806 on: Yesterday at 08:32:43 pm »
Can we see any signings to come out of the blue this summer? What with them getting relegated and all.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21807 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm »
David Lynch
Inter and Leeds (should they avoid relegation) among the clubs eyeing Takumi Minamino this summer. #LFC ready to set an asking price of around £17m for a player who has 10 goals from just nine starts this season.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-put-17m-price-tag-on-reds-forward-looking-for-exit-this-summer/
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21808 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm »
Nice! (No Roy, Inter and Leeds.)
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21809 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm »
Im mildly curious to see who step into the shoes of Origi and Minamino. Squad players are important, and I think it helps that in Taki and Divock we had two players who know/knew exactly where they stood in the squad hierarchy, while being of an age - both 27 - where they have plenty of experience and nous. Shaqiri was similar, I suppose.

Its an interesting balance to strike in squad management. Dont think its as easy as saying that Bobby will just play the League Cup for example. Guess Carvalho is part of the solution, but not tons of experience, and same with Gordon.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21810 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm »
I think that our priorities this summer will be:

1. Carvalho
2. Tchouameni
3. Backup right fullback (Ramsay ?)
4. 3rd choice goalkeeper (if Adrian is not re-signed)
5. Young striker

The striker I am expecting will be for the U-23 team ...
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21811 on: Today at 12:53:35 am »
Whats the craic with núñez, he looked a player that fella. There was strong enough rumblings about him, now United are being mentioned....
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21812 on: Today at 12:54:07 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
Nice! (No Roy, Inter and Leeds.)
Xamax?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21813 on: Today at 05:52:16 am »
"Liverpools Divock Origi agrees personal terms with AC Milan"

https://theathletic.com/news/divock-origi-ac-milan-liverpool/7dLiAJG1uoKR/
Offline thisyearisouryear

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21814 on: Today at 06:49:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm
I think that our priorities this summer will be:

1. Carvalho
2. Tchouameni
3. Backup right fullback (Ramsay ?)
4. 3rd choice goalkeeper (if Adrian is not re-signed)
5. Young striker

The striker I am expecting will be for the U-23 team ...
1. Carvalho - Almost done I think
2. Tchouameni - Likelihood but no definite links. Would be a game-changer
3. Ramsay - Backup RB - pretty likely I think.
4. Nkunku - No reliable inks but one can dream :D. Game changer again.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21815 on: Today at 06:49:55 am »
Tchou Tchouameni Tchou Tchouameni Tchou Tchou Tcher ree
A sweep is as lucky as lucky can be
Tchou Tchouameni Tchou Tchouameni Tchou Tchou Tcher roo
Good luck will rub off when I shakes 'ands with you
Or blow me a kiss
And that's lucky too
Fa lah la la lah lah doo doopy de doo
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21816 on: Today at 07:23:39 am »
Did Tchouameni not visit any other schools yesterday?
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21817 on: Today at 07:46:50 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
David Lynch
Inter and Leeds (should they avoid relegation) among the clubs eyeing Takumi Minamino this summer. #LFC ready to set an asking price of around £17m for a player who has 10 goals from just nine starts this season.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-put-17m-price-tag-on-reds-forward-looking-for-exit-this-summer/

Well probably get that thanks to his efforts this season. Well definitely get £15. Will be sad to lose him but the squad is beginning to get bloated so does need some trimming.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21818 on: Today at 07:46:55 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 06:49:50 am
1. Carvalho - Almost done I think
2. Tchouameni - Likelihood but no definite links. Would be a game-changer
3. Ramsay - Backup RB - pretty likely I think.
4. Nkunku - No reliable inks but one can dream :D. Game changer again.

I don't think someone like Nkunku or Nunez is a possibility this summer, unless one of Salah, Mane and Firmino leaves. If we do sign another forward, it will be someone quite young, who will be training with the first team and playing in the domestic cups, but also for the U-23's. I like that we are being linked with Henrique Araujo from Benfica B, since the kid looks a real talent ...

https://youtu.be/-SB-SotPM_k

Being a Portuguese U-21 international, and a Mendes' client, he is destined for the Premier League sooner or later. Another option I am hoping we are after is Adam Hloek. He is yet to turn 20, but has already played a lot of senior football at Sparta Prague (both domestic and in Europe), and is already a full international for the Czechs ...

https://youtu.be/5GiCbWyaqNE
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21819 on: Today at 08:44:33 am »
I think if Nunez was a big target we would go for him this summer even if none of the front 3 left. I just think his all round game isnt quite good enough for what it wold cost to get him

He reminds me of Fernando Torres.

Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21820 on: Today at 09:09:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:44:33 am
I think if Nunez was a big target we would go for him this summer even if none of the front 3 left. I just think his all round game isnt quite good enough for what it wold cost to get him

He reminds me of Fernando Torres.

We can't sign Nunez, with Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Firmino here. There is simply not enough playing time for the 6 of them. And if Nunez is anything like Torres, he would be absolutely lethal under Klopp ...
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21821 on: Today at 09:20:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:09:59 am
We can't sign Nunez, with Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Firmino here. There is simply not enough playing time for the 6 of them. And if Nunez is anything like Torres, he would be absolutely lethal under Klopp ...

Nunez might be absolutely lethal under Klopp but as you say, he'd have to be a starter every week while he develops and gets use to the system, and that ain't happening unless there is a huge departure from the squad -----and I'm not talking about Bobby.
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21822 on: Today at 09:37:02 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:53:35 am
Whats the craic with núñez, he looked a player that fella. There was strong enough rumblings about him, now United are being mentioned....

His hype level went to 90 after Liverpool tie, then the underlying numbers gang started with the "his ball retention is a real red flag" stuff and a lot of people are convincing themselves he'd be a bad signing.

Might not be for us because we bought Diaz in his position, but he'll bang them in for somebody.
Offline Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21823 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
I think Divock will rip it up in Italian league.
Really happy for him.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21824 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
UOL again reporting we've been in contact with Antony. I think this much be in case Mane, Or Salah end up leaving. Nkunku or Moussa Diaby would be more suited in my opinion. I don't think Antony will be that great in this league. But I trust us to pick the right player anyway.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21825 on: Today at 10:00:32 am »
Remind an old man: who/what is UOL?
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21826 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Who's Antony? Who's Antony? *fidgets in pants on bed*

UOL seems to be a Brazilian media type thing: https://twitter.com/UOL
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21827 on: Today at 10:37:54 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:52:27 am
I think Divock will rip it up in Italian league.
Really happy for him.

If Lukaku was able to the Divick definitely will.
