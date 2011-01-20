far from the worst behaviour I've seen. at one point Bobby stripped off after almost every goal he scored. and how old is this kid?
If this lad from Ajax does come, just imagine. Someone marking Salah, someone marking Mané, someone marking Jota, someone Diaz...who's going to Mark Antony? More attacking options than you can Shake(a)speare at.
No idea. But I'd imagine that he wouldn't be interested in coming here unless there's a vacancy in the squad. He'll be looking at a clear path, la.
That Broja guy looks quite decent. For his size, he presses pretty well too.
Should keep the questions over Curtis Jones's future quiet for at least a week.
He had a spell when he first broke into the team where he looked really good, and there was talk of him going back to Chelsea and being their main man next season. Since then, he has turned to absolute shit. It's 14 games now without a goal or an assist, and he's also been dropped a few times.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner is set to leave Liverpool next month when his contract at Anfield expires.The midfielder, who started against Shrewsbury this season, has decided not to take up the one-year extension on his deal and will depart on a free transfer.
Best of Luck to him
But there'll be enough games for everyone with us going for the quad again
I, Caesar what you did there
I'm really interested to see where Darwin Nunez ends up this summer.I think he's an absolute beast, was really really impressed with him when we played Benfica.Would love to see us go for him as our focal point at CF but probably quite unlikely.
I for one couldn't be more of a fan of (checks back to other tab in browser)... @fabricehawkins. Apparently he's said Real Madrid aren't in for Tchou Tchou. Here's the source of the bollocks: https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1526627199842930690
They haven't exactly phrased that properly have they - its not that they're not in the race, its that (if its true) they would need to complete a sale first beforehand
