Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21640 on: Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:19:53 pm
far from the worst behaviour I've seen.  at one point Bobby stripped off after almost every goal he scored.  and how old is this kid?

22
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21641 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
If this lad from Ajax does come, just imagine. Someone marking Salah, someone marking Mané, someone marking Jota, someone Diaz...who's going to Mark Antony?

More attacking options than you can Shake(a)speare at.
Any truth in the rumour that he was recently quoted as saying Give me my robe, put on my crown; I have immortal longings in me. That's why I'm joining Liverpool

(Apparently his missus told him to say it)
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21642 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
If this lad from Ajax does come, just imagine. Someone marking Salah, someone marking Mané, someone marking Jota, someone Diaz...who's going to Mark Antony?

More attacking options than you can Shake(a)speare at.

No idea. But I'd imagine that he wouldn't be interested in coming here unless there's a vacancy in the squad. He'll be looking at a clear path, la.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21643 on: Yesterday at 07:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm
No idea. But I'd imagine that he wouldn't be interested in coming here unless there's a vacancy in the squad. He'll be looking at a clear path, la.
But there'll be enough games for everyone with us going for the quad again :D
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21644 on: Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm »
That Broja guy looks quite decent. For his size, he presses pretty well too.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21645 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm
That Broja guy looks quite decent. For his size, he presses pretty well too.



He was appalling today
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21646 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
Should keep the questions over Curtis Jones's future quiet for at least a week.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21647 on: Yesterday at 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Should keep the questions over Curtis Jones's future quiet for at least a week.

What questions?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21648 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm
That Broja guy looks quite decent. For his size, he presses pretty well too.

He had a spell when he first broke into the team where he looked really good, and there was talk of him going back to Chelsea and being their main man next season. Since then, he has turned to absolute shit. It's 14 games now without a goal or an assist, and he's also been dropped a few times.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21649 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
He had a spell when he first broke into the team where he looked really good, and there was talk of him going back to Chelsea and being their main man next season. Since then, he has turned to absolute shit. It's 14 games now without a goal or an assist, and he's also been dropped a few times.

So hes Everton bound then.
Offline BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21650 on: Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
If this lad from Ajax does come, just imagine. Someone marking Salah, someone marking Mané, someone marking Jota, someone Diaz...who's going to Mark Antony?

More attacking options than you can Shake(a)speare at.

I, Caesar what you did there
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21651 on: Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
He had a spell when he first broke into the team where he looked really good, and there was talk of him going back to Chelsea and being their main man next season. Since then, he has turned to absolute shit. It's 14 games now without a goal or an assist, and he's also been dropped a few times.

Has got the chin to take it on.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21652 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm
That Broja guy looks quite decent. For his size, he presses pretty well too.
Not good enough for us.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21653 on: Yesterday at 10:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
If this lad from Ajax does come, just imagine. Someone marking Salah, someone marking Mané, someone marking Jota, someone Diaz...who's going to Mark Antony?

More attacking options than you can Shake(a)speare at.
Better off at Pompey
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21654 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm
Elijah Dixon-Bonner is set to leave Liverpool next month when his contract at Anfield expires.

The midfielder, who started against Shrewsbury this season, has decided not to take up the one-year extension on his deal and will depart on a free transfer.
Best of Luck to him
Offline wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21655 on: Today at 12:48:32 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm
Best of Luck to him

And, if Klopp gets his way, he'll depart with an FA cup medal.

All the best lad. Part of the, hopefully, legendary quadruple winning squad
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21656 on: Today at 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:45:13 pm
But there'll be enough games for everyone with us going for the quad again :D
And 5 subs every game !
Offline thisyearisouryear

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21657 on: Today at 05:17:20 am »
I have been reading such rave reviews of Tchouameni - is there any credible news that we are in serious contention? From what I have read and seen in highlights - he might have the same instant impact in midfield as Diaz has had in our forward line.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21658 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
Yeah mentioned by Joyce et al in dispatches - its a solid one. :)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21659 on: Today at 09:22:03 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
I, Caesar what you did there

Nah, he's typing out of his Coriol-anus.
Offline Davidbowie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21660 on: Today at 11:31:24 am »
I'm really interested to see where Darwin Nunez ends up this summer.

I think he's an absolute beast, was really really impressed with him when we played Benfica.

Would love to see us go for him as our focal point at CF but probably quite unlikely.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21661 on: Today at 11:39:24 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:31:24 am
I'm really interested to see where Darwin Nunez ends up this summer.

I think he's an absolute beast, was really really impressed with him when we played Benfica.

Would love to see us go for him as our focal point at CF but probably quite unlikely.

I mean we'd need to see one of Mane or Salah go for it to happen, as we're well stacked up there currently.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21662 on: Today at 01:29:49 pm »
I for one couldn't be more of a fan of (checks back to other tab in browser)... @fabricehawkins.

Apparently he's said Real Madrid aren't in for Tchou Tchou.

Here's the source of the bollocks: https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1526627199842930690
Online frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21663 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Feeling really confident about Tchouaméni signing at this moment. Anyone live near the training ground might want to keep an eye out.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21664 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:29:49 pm
I for one couldn't be more of a fan of (checks back to other tab in browser)... @fabricehawkins.

Apparently he's said Real Madrid aren't in for Tchou Tchou.

Here's the source of the bollocks: https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1526627199842930690
They haven't exactly phrased that properly have they - its not that they're not in the race, its that (if its true) they would need to complete a sale first beforehand
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21665 on: Today at 02:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:57:07 pm
They haven't exactly phrased that properly have they - its not that they're not in the race, its that (if its true) they would need to complete a sale first beforehand

Yeah but as we all know, you can't qualify for entry to 'the race' until you've put yourself in a position to remove the barriers to your entering the race. So they're not in the race.
