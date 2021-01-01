Bayern are signing Gravenberch, who's 20 - a lot of folk on here would have us signing him.
Meanwhile, we're linked with Fabio Vieira, also 21, an unused sub against us at Anfield, and who came on as sub in the Dragao.
Curtis Jones (21) comprehensively outplayed Gravenberch in both games last season against Ajax (scoring the winner in the home game), and was man of the match in the Dragao with a performance that's one of the standout showings our side has put in this season.
I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.