« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540] 541   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1049056 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,847
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21560 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
Because the German league is not competitive at this point. Lewandowski's won it every single season he has been at Bayern + 2 at Dortmund. He has 10 of those + 4 German Cups. Its literally a state of he's got nothing left to win there. Bayern just won there 10th in a row and will probably keep winning as no other team has 50% of their quality. As a professional, you can collect all the medals, but when its this easy then at some point you'd want a new challenge somewhere.

Nothing to do with what hes won there, they've been in discussion for ages for a new deal, but he wasnt happy with the offer, plus he has mentioned wanting to play in Spain I am sure more than once.  Thats what its to do with.  Plus Bayern havent been winning it all last couple years anyway, been an odd season for them, being embarrassed in the CL and German cup (again).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21561 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm
Why would Lewandowski leave a serial winning team to join a shower of shit like Barcelona?
Because of the fantastic weather and the greater likelihood of winning the Ballon d'Or if he performs to a similar standard. He probably relishes the challenge of helping them get back to where they feel they belong.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21562 on: Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm »
So lets imagine Mbappe goes to Real Madrid and Lewandowski goes to Barcelona.

What are the chances Mo might go to PSG?

I hope not, but the longer a deal goes unsigned, the more vulnerable he is here. Life at LFC is amazing - fighting hard for every trophy in the most competitive league in the world. He is also paid very well, though presumably PSG could offer more money?

Lesser league, and it would be easy for Mo to score a hatful in France. Would he do it?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21563 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,336
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21564 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,633
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21565 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
 ;D

Mac mate, if this ever happens you may get the keys to RAWK after all these years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,198
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21566 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/breaking-mbappe-liverpool-transfer-latest-23972517

Klopp has spelt it out for you Mac Red. Cant wait until he moves so the Echo can start spamming us with other shite.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21567 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D

Mac mate, if this ever happens you may get the keys to RAWK after all these years.

Not this summer, mate. He is still not ready ;)
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21568 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
Potentially a question mark as to whether we can keep both Jones and Elliott happy and progressing, especially if we do keep Milner and bring in Tchouameni and Carvalho.
If Gallagher goes back to Chelsea then Crystal Palace might be a good destination for Elliot on loan next season
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21569 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
Potentially a question mark as to whether we can keep both Jones and Elliott happy and progressing, especially if we do keep Milner and bring in Tchouameni and Carvalho.
Why not? We've given them minutes in important matches. For example, they started against Inter.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21570 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Why not? We've given them minutes in important matches. For example, they started against Inter.
I am sure they'll get minutes here and there but it just feels like Harvey would be better served spending another season on loan to a Premier League side like Palace or Brighton. Curtis has slowly become a genuine option but Harvey's injury set him back a bit while Naby has gotten better and better as the season progressed. At this point, if Milner extends and we do sign another no6, then the minutes will be very limited to go around everyone. Not saying I wouldnt like him to continue on from this season but given he did so well on his last loan, I just think he might develop faster on loan playing week in week out which he has the quality for in most premier league sides.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21571 on: Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
Potentially a question mark as to whether we can keep both Jones and Elliott happy and progressing, especially if we do keep Milner and bring in Tchouameni and Carvalho.

Realistically, how many minutes over the course of a season should players like Jones and Elliot, with their current ability, playing in the best club team in the world, actually expect.  And how many minutes will Carvalho be playing next year?  My bet is that it's not as many as people are expecting. 
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21572 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Nows not the time to assess Harvey. Well (or at least Jurgen will) have a better idea after pre-season. If he can get back to where he was at the start of this season, hell be a very valuable member of the squad next season. He was starting games on merit before his injury and deserved his place. Lets hope he can get back to that
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21573 on: Today at 06:23:55 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21574 on: Today at 08:15:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
Potentially a question mark as to whether we can keep both Jones and Elliott happy and progressing, especially if we do keep Milner and bring in Tchouameni and Carvalho.

We are allowed 5 subs next season.

Hendos minutes will be managed, Tchouameni might need time to settle in. Carvalho will more than likely learn the Bobby role.

Injuries will happen and who is to say Keita will always start?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21575 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:15:12 am
We are allowed 5 subs next season.

Hendos minutes will be managed, Tchouameni might need time to settle in. Carvalho will more than likely learn the Bobby role.

Injuries will happen and who is to say Keita will always start?

I'm not saying they're not going to play or that they won't be handy to keep around, of course they will. I just think a decision will need to be made as to whether we are happy with them playing 500-1,000 minutes with us, or whether potentially getting 3,000 minutes elsewhere is better for their development. Loaning out one will also give more minutes to the other.

Personally, I'd keep Elliott and look to loan out Jones, who I think is now at an age and stage whereby he should be playing more regularly - otherwise we're entering a realm where he will never be able to prove himself good enough to be a first choice player for us. You can always put clauses into any agreement whereby we can recall them if we have an injury crisis or whatever.

Just my opinion!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:31 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21576 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Jones has been training at least part time with the first team since he was about 15, has played 1000's minutes against various levels of opposition. At this point Klopp will have a good idea whether he wants to keep him around the squad. If he goes on loan it's more likely he wants the minutes to try and push on or because we want him more in the shop window. I don't think going to say Brighton or another mid table team and doing well is going to impress Klopp more than what he's done in the previous years with the first team squad.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21577 on: Today at 10:43:50 am »
I'd be amazed if we loaned out Curtis Jones next season. Think there's more chance we sell him than loan him.

I don't think either will happen and he'll stay. Easy to forget that he's just turned 21 and he's arguably currently 5th choice in midified for the arguably the best side in the World. That's quite a high hurdle for someone so young. By the end of this season he'll be entering the 2nd full season as a proper 1st team option. He'll probably have over 3500 minutes playing for Liverpool 1st team in that 2 year period.

What that tells me is that he's getting enough game time to (a) continue to develop and (b) provide enough game time information to Klopp and his staff on whether he's good enough for this level or not.

It is a challenge for him if we buy Tchouameni. It's also a challenge for game time if the main 4 midfielders stay fit, Milner extends and Elliott pushes through next season. Jones needs to respond to that, like every player at every big club does when new players are brought in.

The only thing I'd say is that next season's fixture schedule is wild. We'll need the 5 subs and we'll need to rotate lots. We'll go back to seeing a lot more rotation and use of the squad. More akin to the 1st half of this season rather than the last 4-6 week when a group of 16-17 players have been trusted to start in the main.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21578 on: Today at 10:50:29 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Karius contract expires and no need for a replacement.
Neco Williams gets a perm move and is replaced by Ramsay.
Nat Philips gets a perm move and no need for a replacement.
Convince Gomez to stay.
Renew Milner for another year.
You'd think Ox will want to move. Replace with Tchouameni.
Same with Minamino and Carvalho
Diaz has already replaced Origi
Woodburn's contract expires I think.
Ojo seems to be quite happy at Millwill so might get a perm move.


This is how I see it as well. Or at least the most likely scenario.

I think we'll also sell Ben Davies this summer. We'll have a decision to make on Sepp van der Berg also. Same with Rhys Williams. Sell, loan or keep as 5th choice centre back?

If we can get Salah and Mane to sign contract extensions then we are sorted. If not, we need to make a call on whether to sell this summer or let them run down their contracts. Similar situation with Firmino and Keita. These 4 contracts are the bigger unknowns than maybe the stuff above. IMO, whether we buy more than Carvalho, Tchouameni and Ramsey (as an example of 3 potential targets) will be dependent on those contract negotiations.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21579 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Bayern are signing Gravenberch, who's 20 - a lot of folk on here would have us signing him.
Meanwhile, we're linked with Fabio Vieira, also 21, an unused sub against us at Anfield, and who came on as sub in the Dragao.

Curtis Jones (21) comprehensively outplayed Gravenberch in both games last season against Ajax (scoring the winner in the home game), and was man of the match in the Dragao with a performance that's one of the standout showings our side has put in this season.

I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21580 on: Today at 10:55:19 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bayern are signing Gravenberch, who's 20 - a lot of folk on here would have us signing him.
Meanwhile, we're linked with Fabio Vieira, also 21, an unused sub against us at Anfield, and who came on as sub in the Dragao.

Curtis Jones (21) comprehensively outplayed Gravenberch in both games last season against Ajax (scoring the winner in the home game), and was man of the match in the Dragao with a performance that's one of the standout showings our side has put in this season.

I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.

Jones is also 100% homegrown local academy talent.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21581 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bayern are signing Gravenberch, who's 20 - a lot of folk on here would have us signing him.
Meanwhile, we're linked with Fabio Vieira, also 21, an unused sub against us at Anfield, and who came on as sub in the Dragao.

Curtis Jones (21) comprehensively outplayed Gravenberch in both games last season against Ajax (scoring the winner in the home game), and was man of the match in the Dragao with a performance that's one of the standout showings our side has put in this season.

I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.

Jones just needs to release the ball quicker and he immediately goes up another level imo.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,074
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21582 on: Today at 11:33:00 am »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21583 on: Today at 11:50:17 am »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21584 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:50:17 am


Really hope he stays there one more year with a decent release clause.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21585 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:02 am
Jones just needs to release the ball quicker and he immediately goes up another level imo.

I see this stated as a criticism of Jones a fair bit. I can see where it comes from.

However, do you think it's something the coaching staff are asking him to do? I'm not sure it is. Otherwise we'd see progression on this aspect or he'd not be playing very much if he was doing things that Klopp and the staff didn't want him to do.

My impression is that Jones holds onto the ball a fair bit when there's no obvious progressive pass to play between the lines. He's happy to keep the ball and try to draw out players to make space.

I think the biggest thing for Jones is that his attributes are quite different to most of the other midfielders we have who can play No.8. He's not like a Thiago/Keita type player or Henderson/Milner type player (who are comfortable going wide and stretching the pitch). Feels more like Wijnadum in some attributes than anyone else we've had in recent years.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,748
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21586 on: Today at 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:37 am

I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.

Shouldn't be loaning him out. Same with Elliott. Five subs and a mid-season WC are going to have a massive impact, so these lads will get plenty of opportunities to play
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21587 on: Today at 11:57:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:51:02 am
Really hope he stays there one more year with a decent release clause.

I really like the look of Nkunku. My only question is what position would he be best suited to in our standard 4-3-3 system? Even forgetting the players we have and him not being needed, where do people see him fitting? No.9? Wide forward? Even a No.8?

If we get Salah and Mane boxed off with new contracts then there's the obvious question whether we need Nkunku this summer. That might change in 2023 if Firmino's contract runs out.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21588 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:57:15 am
I really like the look of Nkunku. My only question is what position would he be best suited to in our standard 4-3-3 system? Even forgetting the players we have and him not being needed, where do people see him fitting? No.9? Wide forward? Even a No.8?

If we get Salah and Mane boxed off with new contracts then there's the obvious question whether we need Nkunku this summer. That might change in 2023 if Firmino's contract runs out.

Through the middle, I think, but he doesn't have the same build as Firmino. Mind you, neither does Sadio and he's been brilliant there.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21589 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:51:42 am
I see this stated as a criticism of Jones a fair bit. I can see where it comes from.

However, do you think it's something the coaching staff are asking him to do? I'm not sure it is. Otherwise we'd see progression on this aspect or he'd not be playing very much if he was doing things that Klopp and the staff didn't want him to do.

My impression is that Jones holds onto the ball a fair bit when there's no obvious progressive pass to play between the lines. He's happy to keep the ball and try to draw out players to make space.

I think the biggest thing for Jones is that his attributes are quite different to most of the other midfielders we have who can play No.8. He's not like a Thiago/Keita type player or Henderson/Milner type player (who are comfortable going wide and stretching the pitch). Feels more like Wijnadum in some attributes than anyone else we've had in recent years.

This is what I see as well - Naby does a similar thing but fires the pass off that split second quicker than Curtis does at present.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21590 on: Today at 12:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:18:45 pm
Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.

I'm confident nobody from Ajax would come in and rack up 12 goals and 10 assists in the PL. Anthony didn't get near that in the Eriedivisie. Tadic scored 13 in the league over their and never got near those numbers in the PL.

I'm not saying we should buy Bowen. I think he'd be miles overpriced. I'm just saying that all through this season and before, he's a good player who people look down their nose at. A goalscoring winger. Left-footed, fit as a fiddle and loads of commitment, and doing it all season in the toughest, fastest league in Europe. Anthony, or anyone in the Eriedivise very much is not, and should not be rated higher.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21591 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Through the middle, I think, but he doesn't have the same build as Firmino. Mind you, neither does Sadio and he's been brilliant there.

If we keep Mane and Firmino, we arguably have 3 players who's best position is through the middle in a 3 (Jota being the other one).

Mane can obviously play out wide but it feels like we are set with Diaz and Salah as the main choices in those positions.

The other player I quite like but he mainly plays LW is Moussa Diaby. Not sure we need another LW either though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,600
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21592 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Jones will get plenty of game time, he already had lots, and even if we bring in another midfielder we will have Oxlade-Chamberlain's minutes to replace (I'd expect him to move on now), Milner will be reduced in game time, then Henderson can rotate more with Fabinho to give him a rest.

Milner and AOC made 66 appearances between them this year (Some of that being AOC in attacking positions) - More than enough game time there for Elliot, Jones and a new midfielder to fit in as well as Milner having minutes and then covering for Thiago and Keita's injuries/resting.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,600
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21593 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:34:29 pm
If we keep Mane and Firmino, we arguably have 3 players who's best position is through the middle in a 3 (Jota being the other one).

Mane can obviously play out wide but it feels like we are set with Diaz and Salah as the main choices in those positions.

The other player I quite like but he mainly plays LW is Moussa Diaby. Not sure we need another LW either though.


Definitely don't need a LW. Mane, Jota and Diaz all offer something at LW. We need someone to cover RW if at all up front. I'd be happy with what we have though with Carvalho coming in and Elliot able to play out wide when needed. Early rounds of cups Gordon will feature too.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21594 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
Have a feeling Tchouameni will drag his feet in order to see the situation at Real Madrid. And Klopp will cool his interest.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,336
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21595 on: Today at 12:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:43:00 pm
Have a feeling Tchouameni will drag his feet in order to see the situation at Real Madrid. And Klopp will cool his interest.

I highly doubt we'll be announcing anyone until after the CL final as it is, but I'd be surprised if we don't see a few announced soon after.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21596 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm »
What's the craic with this Fabio Vieira?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21597 on: Today at 01:05:16 pm »
Liverpool have made an approach in 'recent weeks' to sign Ajax's Antony. However, Manchester United are also in the race and they have an 'advantage' due to the Ten Hag connection.

Source: @UOL
 
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21598 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:05:16 pm
Liverpool have made an approach in 'recent weeks' to sign Ajax's Antony. However, Manchester United are also in the race and they have an 'advantage' due to the Ten Hag connection.

Source: @UOL

Who's Antony?
Who's Antony?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21599 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:37 am
Bayern are signing Gravenberch, who's 20 - a lot of folk on here would have us signing him.
Meanwhile, we're linked with Fabio Vieira, also 21, an unused sub against us at Anfield, and who came on as sub in the Dragao.

Curtis Jones (21) comprehensively outplayed Gravenberch in both games last season against Ajax (scoring the winner in the home game), and was man of the match in the Dragao with a performance that's one of the standout showings our side has put in this season.

I reckon we just keep Curtis - his eye injury knocked his season off track, but this is a ridiculous footballer who's already used to our set up.

 :wellin

This.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540] 541   Go Up
« previous next »
 