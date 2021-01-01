I'd be amazed if we loaned out Curtis Jones next season. Think there's more chance we sell him than loan him.



I don't think either will happen and he'll stay. Easy to forget that he's just turned 21 and he's arguably currently 5th choice in midified for the arguably the best side in the World. That's quite a high hurdle for someone so young. By the end of this season he'll be entering the 2nd full season as a proper 1st team option. He'll probably have over 3500 minutes playing for Liverpool 1st team in that 2 year period.



What that tells me is that he's getting enough game time to (a) continue to develop and (b) provide enough game time information to Klopp and his staff on whether he's good enough for this level or not.



It is a challenge for him if we buy Tchouameni. It's also a challenge for game time if the main 4 midfielders stay fit, Milner extends and Elliott pushes through next season. Jones needs to respond to that, like every player at every big club does when new players are brought in.



The only thing I'd say is that next season's fixture schedule is wild. We'll need the 5 subs and we'll need to rotate lots. We'll go back to seeing a lot more rotation and use of the squad. More akin to the 1st half of this season rather than the last 4-6 week when a group of 16-17 players have been trusted to start in the main.



