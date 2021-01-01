« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

I'm surprised with the EFL season over now and Fulham  being promoted and the SPL over now too that both Carvalho and Ramsay have not been officially announced by the club.
Why would we? Our season isn't over, no reason for any distractions no matter how small.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

I'm surprised with the EFL season over now and Fulham  being promoted and the SPL over now too that both Carvalho and Ramsay have not been officially announced by the club.

Why not wait another fortnight and announce the trio of signings at once? Not to mention, avoid any unnecessary distractions before the final three matches of the season.
Why would we? Our season isn't over, no reason for any distractions no matter how small.

I (maybe unrealistically) expect a flurry of signings in a couple of weeks, what with next season starting earlier than usual and the Nations League starting almost immediately after the Champions League final and lasting for what seems like forever. It does seem more imperative this summer to be set for next season as soon as possible.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Hes not really like Kuyt and have to disagree with the claims hes all round game isnt good enough to play for us, it is. In terms of all round game for example he doesnt look far off the likes of Jota without looking at any stats, even against City not only was he the one making runs in behind but he was one of the few who could be trusted to keep the ball under pressure and also make intelligent passes, he wouldnt start here but could easily be a good squad player.

The fee would probably ensures he never plays here though, wouldnt spend anything over £40m for him considering we already have Salah and he really has only shown his best form as a right sided forward or number 9 where we already have plenty options available.

I agree we are unlikely to pay that fee for him to be a squad player.

If Salah was to refuse to sign or be sold then he might be someone we look at.

That not go down well with some fans but who knows what will happen.
Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.
I (maybe unrealistically) expect a flurry of signings in a couple of weeks, what with next season starting earlier than usual and the Nations League starting almost immediately after the Champions League final and lasting for what seems like forever. It does seem more imperative this summer to be set for next season as soon as possible.

Yeah I'm sure once its all done we'll be pretty busy with announcements, but I'd imagine right now we don't really want anything to distract us. Or to lessen the exposure for a kid like Carvalho getting his big move and being completely overshadowed by having yet another big game in a few days. Plus the world and his dog know Carvalho is a done deal.

Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.

He really would, its the sort of signing we made once upon a time and thankfully stopped.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
