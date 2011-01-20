« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 531 532 533 534 535 [536]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1035934 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21400 on: Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Liverpool fans cheering on B Johnson? Not sure.
Not really a player to get you off your seat either, bit too conservative.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21401 on: Yesterday at 08:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
I think he's an exciting prospect and would be worth a punt, seems he's pacey, rapid and quick plus you'd expect to get your money back by selling him to Bournemouth in 18 months or so if it didn't work out.

Is he fast though?
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,410
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21402 on: Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:02:28 pm
When 6startravel speaks, we listen.

Ask and ye shall recieve. Saying its the same source who told him about Konate being done 2 weeks before it was announced.although Romano tweeted it was done a month before that ;D

https://twitter.com/6startravel1/status/1525021471449440256?s=21&t=naRDloRbexwfiAXQ4aA3GA
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21403 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21404 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
Ask and ye shall recieve. Saying its the same source who told him about Konate being done 2 weeks before it was announced.although Romano tweeted it was done a month before that ;D

https://twitter.com/6startravel1/status/1525021471449440256?s=21&t=naRDloRbexwfiAXQ4aA3GA

Yeah exactly, I mean Ornstein said we were finalising the Konate deal in late March so not sure calling it as a done deal in mid-May is the win he seems to think it is  ;D

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21405 on: Yesterday at 09:23:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:38:21 pm
What are people's thoughts on Brennan Johnson from Forest? Seems like a good attacking prospect (turning 21 in a couple of weeks), and only has 12 months left on his contract ...

https://youtu.be/B2QfvrPETZw

Dunno about his stats, but he looks good to the eye. Has speed, but isn't overly reliant on it. Tends to use touch to get some time to look up before moving the ball on.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21406 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm
Yeah exactly, I mean Ornstein said we were finalising the Konate deal in late March so not sure calling it as a done deal in mid-May is the win he seems to think it is  ;D



And Rory Smith called the Konate signing in January! :P
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21407 on: Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm »
Years ago you'd first hear about signings when you pick the paper up and read we had just signed Keegan, Clem and Kenny etc.
Nowadays players linked goes on from one window to the next. But our singings of Fabinho and Luis Diaz took us back to the old days. The links to Tchouameni seem to be more like the Konate deal would love it to come off.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21408 on: Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm
Years ago you'd first hear about signings when you pick the paper up and read we had just signed Keegan, Clem and Kenny etc.
Nowadays players linked goes on from one window to the next. But our singings of Fabinho and Luis Diaz took us back to the old days. The links to Tchouameni seem to be more like the Konate deal would love it to come off.

Fabinho was a surprise. We were linked with Diaz in the Portuguese press as early as November ...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21409 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm »
Might be utterly meaningless, but watched the behind the scenes video from the new kit launch and Adrian and Milner were both part of it. Feels strange to include two out of contract players, so maybe new deals have been agreed?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21410 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah this summer. [@90min_Football]
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21411 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21412 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Liverpool are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah this summer. [@90min_Football]

I'd be shocked if there is any truth in this rumour. He is just not good enough ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21413 on: Today at 12:40:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:31 am
I'd be shocked if there is any truth in this rumour. He is just not good enough ...
https://fbref.com/en/players/a53649b7/Eddie-Nketiah His number are most comparable to Jota
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21414 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:38:21 pm
What are people's thoughts on Brennan Johnson from Forest? Seems like a good attacking prospect (turning 21 in a couple of weeks), and only has 12 months left on his contract ...

https://youtu.be/B2QfvrPETZw

Given they knocked back £18m from Brentford in January I cant see him being that cheap. Looks a real talent though.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21415 on: Today at 01:00:32 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:07:44 pm
Years ago you'd first hear about signings when you pick the paper up and read we had just signed Keegan, Clem and Kenny etc.
Nowadays players linked goes on from one window to the next. But our singings of Fabinho and Luis Diaz took us back to the old days. The links to Tchouameni seem to be more like the Konate deal would love it to come off.

I remember how excited I was when I saw we'd signed Rigobert Song on teletext even though I'd never heard of him. I think I loaded up Championship Manager for a quick scouting mission. Simpler times.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,055
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21416 on: Today at 06:52:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm


Isnt his contact up the June
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21417 on: Today at 07:46:34 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
Ask and ye shall recieve. Saying its the same source who told him about Konate being done 2 weeks before it was announced.although Romano tweeted it was done a month before that ;D

https://twitter.com/6startravel1/status/1525021471449440256?s=21&t=naRDloRbexwfiAXQ4aA3GA


hoping 7startravel1 by the end of the month is a more reliable sauce ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 531 532 533 534 535 [536]   Go Up
« previous next »
 