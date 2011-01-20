Liverpool fans cheering on B Johnson? Not sure.
I think he's an exciting prospect and would be worth a punt, seems he's pacey, rapid and quick plus you'd expect to get your money back by selling him to Bournemouth in 18 months or so if it didn't work out.
When 6startravel speaks, we listen.
Is he fast though?
Ask and ye shall recieve. Saying its the same source who told him about Konate being done 2 weeks before it was announced
.although Romano tweeted it was done a month before that https://twitter.com/6startravel1/status/1525021471449440256?s=21&t=naRDloRbexwfiAXQ4aA3GA
What are people's thoughts on Brennan Johnson from Forest? Seems like a good attacking prospect (turning 21 in a couple of weeks), and only has 12 months left on his contract ...https://youtu.be/B2QfvrPETZw
Yeah exactly, I mean Ornstein said we were finalising the Konate deal in late March so not sure calling it as a done deal in mid-May is the win he seems to think it is
Years ago you'd first hear about signings when you pick the paper up and read we had just signed Keegan, Clem and Kenny etc.Nowadays players linked goes on from one window to the next. But our singings of Fabinho and Luis Diaz took us back to the old days. The links to Tchouameni seem to be more like the Konate deal would love it to come off.
Liverpool are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah this summer. [@90min_Football]
I'd be shocked if there is any truth in this rumour. He is just not good enough ...
