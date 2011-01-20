« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1024472 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21200 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
I have a good feeling about the Ramsay signing. It's possibly our one glaring need now - someone to relieve Trent from the front line consistently (Gomez is doing well but Ramsay's definitely the right balance of 'Trent lite', assuming it works out).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,288
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21201 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:25:52 am
I do enjoy the phrase 'overall operation'.

Stand by for operation overall.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21202 on: Today at 11:29:31 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:57:33 am
I have a good feeling about the Ramsay signing. It's possibly our one glaring need now - someone to relieve Trent from the front line consistently (Gomez is doing well but Ramsay's definitely the right balance of 'Trent lite', assuming it works out).

How quickly do we think he can play in a proper game, I wonder? My (maybe incorrect) assumption is that he'll be playing for the U23s initially, albeit almost certainly training with the senior squad.

I still think that Gomez will be the preferred backup to Trent next season, with Ramsay maybe getting a couple of starts in the early rounds of the domestic cups. But I don't know, I could be massively underestimating him.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
Considering he already has 20 odd senior appearances and we're paying a decent little fee for him, I can't see him playing for the U23s at all. I guess it just depends how he does in training but at the very least you'd expect him to get the League Cup games early on.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 11:35:51 am »
That's the exciting aspect I reckon - there's a lot of game time to contend for. I'd guess young Conor will get a loan off the back of this, and Neco will get sold for a net profit, so initially you're looking at League Cup aren't you?

Beyond that it's up for grabs though I'd say. It also depends on how we tweak the system I guess.

Van Den Bergh is an interesting one to throw into that mix...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:41 am by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Is he a better player than Sepp VDB based on what he's shown so far?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21206 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:34:05 am
Considering he already has 20 odd senior appearances and we're paying a decent little fee for him, I can't see him playing for the U23s at all. I guess it just depends how he does in training but at the very least you'd expect him to get the League Cup games early on.

I'm pretty sure he'll play U23s, even if it's just to keep him ticking over - the bizarre schedule next season means we don't play our first League Cup game until November! Maybe he gets on the bench in a PL or CL game, but he's going to need U23 time to get up to speed IMO. My guess is Gomez will still be the first backup to Trent in the league and in Europe, with Ramsay starting the cups. Then we'll see if that changes should he perform well.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,646
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21207 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:35:51 am
That's the exciting aspect I reckon - there's a lot of game time to contend for. I'd guess young Conor will get a loan off the back of this, and Neco will get sold for a net profit, so initially you're looking at League Cup aren't you?

Yeah I can see this being the case. I don't see Bradley, Gomez and Ramsay all competing for back-up RB minutes, so Bradley likely gets a loan. Also the five subs will be significant.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21208 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:56:04 am
Is he a better player than Sepp VDB based on what he's shown so far?
Ramsay? I haven't seen him play to know, Roy would be best to comment.

What I have seen is Sepp play quite a lot and I'd be very (pleasantly) surprised if Ramsay's better. Difficult to compare them anyway, whilst Sepp has played as a wing back a fair bit, he's been a CB under Lowe mainly and is one of Preston's best players and grown into one of the best defenders outside the top flight.

Some comments I saw on a PNE end of year player of the season poll:

'You'd argue between him (SVDB) and Daniel Iversen being the stellar bits of business we've done in recent seasons.'

'The reason we won't see him again is because he copes with the rough stuff but then can play football, a proper football player. He felt an afterthought designed to get Davies over the line and after 18 months is leaving North End as a better footballer than Davies could ever hope to be.'

'I'd welcome him back with open arms. In fact, why are we pursuing Andre Gray who's wages will be massive when he's cooked, and we've got Riis already, when we could use that cash to sign VDB for a few million knowing we'll make ten mil or more down the line?'

'Should be buttering Liverpool up and seeing if they'd send someone like that Elliott on loan to us next season, he's not getting game time and we've proven we turn talented youngsters into Premier League players. Jones too, doesn't play much, would he like to be the main man at a big Championship team? Van Den Bergh best teenage defender I've ever seen at the Dale.'

'Never fall in love with a loan player. He's literally teasing us. Remember when he morphed into Harry Kane for 5 games over winter, just dropping into the hole and pinging it here there and everywhere. Ginger Maldini - reminds me more of a ginger Van Dijk.'

'Look at that liverpool team. Utter filth. Probably the best collection of cbs I've ever seen at a top flight club at one time - Sepp is mustard but he ain't getting in ahead of Van Dijk or Matip (just on that guy have you ever seen such a weird but effective dribbler from deep?) and then they've got Gomez and the young French unit. Why not one more year? Stay with us, get a striker in and push for the play offs. He's comfortable here, we love him and he's twice the player he was when he joined. Makes sense'

'Riis is the word. As long as we keep Riis I can just about stomach VDB leaving as much as I love the lad. But don't lose both. VDB for me must be modelling his game on Van Dijk the way he knocks it to one side then pings a long ball for the wing back to latch on to. You see Van Dijk do that about 10 times a game.'

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21209 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Cheers! Very glad to hear that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21210 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Very promising reading those comments about Sep. I would send him out on loan again next season, ideally at a team higher up the table but no qualms if hes back at PNE as theyve been great with him. 5 subs next season will certainly help but I dont see Sep being anywhere near the match day squad with all our CBs fit. Ramsay will likely benefit from the 5 sub rule, allows us to take Trent off without having to put Milner or Gomez in as makeshift RBs.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,050
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21211 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
To bring back Sepp to be fifth choice would be criminal in his progression after playing 50 games this season , Id look to loan him back to PNE or a club higher up the leagues.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21212 on: Today at 01:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:51:01 pm
Ramsay? I haven't seen him play to know, Roy would be best to comment.

What I have seen is Sepp play quite a lot and I'd be very (pleasantly) surprised if Ramsay's better. Difficult to compare them anyway, whilst Sepp has played as a wing back a fair bit, he's been a CB under Lowe mainly and is one of Preston's best players and grown into one of the best defenders outside the top flight.

Some comments I saw on a PNE end of year player of the season poll:

'You'd argue between him (SVDB) and Daniel Iversen being the stellar bits of business we've done in recent seasons.'

'The reason we won't see him again is because he copes with the rough stuff but then can play football, a proper football player. He felt an afterthought designed to get Davies over the line and after 18 months is leaving North End as a better footballer than Davies could ever hope to be.'

'I'd welcome him back with open arms. In fact, why are we pursuing Andre Gray who's wages will be massive when he's cooked, and we've got Riis already, when we could use that cash to sign VDB for a few million knowing we'll make ten mil or more down the line?'

'Should be buttering Liverpool up and seeing if they'd send someone like that Elliott on loan to us next season, he's not getting game time and we've proven we turn talented youngsters into Premier League players. Jones too, doesn't play much, would he like to be the main man at a big Championship team? Van Den Bergh best teenage defender I've ever seen at the Dale.'

'Never fall in love with a loan player. He's literally teasing us. Remember when he morphed into Harry Kane for 5 games over winter, just dropping into the hole and pinging it here there and everywhere. Ginger Maldini - reminds me more of a ginger Van Dijk.'

'Look at that liverpool team. Utter filth. Probably the best collection of cbs I've ever seen at a top flight club at one time - Sepp is mustard but he ain't getting in ahead of Van Dijk or Matip (just on that guy have you ever seen such a weird but effective dribbler from deep?) and then they've got Gomez and the young French unit. Why not one more year? Stay with us, get a striker in and push for the play offs. He's comfortable here, we love him and he's twice the player he was when he joined. Makes sense'

'Riis is the word. As long as we keep Riis I can just about stomach VDB leaving as much as I love the lad. But don't lose both. VDB for me must be modelling his game on Van Dijk the way he knocks it to one side then pings a long ball for the wing back to latch on to. You see Van Dijk do that about 10 times a game.'



What's that from? It doesn't look like PNE-online.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 01:40:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:15:29 pm
Very promising reading those comments about Sep. I would send him out on loan again next season, ideally at a team higher up the table but no qualms if hes back at PNE as theyve been great with him. 5 subs next season will certainly help but I dont see Sep being anywhere near the match day squad with all our CBs fit. Ramsay will likely benefit from the 5 sub rule, allows us to take Trent off without having to put Milner or Gomez in as makeshift RBs.
Yeah from reading about how valued he is there, there's an argument to keep him at PNE. Their season has been a bit of a damp squib for multiple reasons, but Sepp has shone and there's a good enough skeleton of a squad there that could challenge for the play offs next season. The issue is, if you try and put him into a Forest or Norwich etc, then they struggle and PNE soar, it looks like a missed opportunity.

But still, I'd risk moving him. Get him out of his comfort zone and continue his development before bringing him back. A Norwich or any of the strong play off sides that aren't up yet would be good. Huddersfield will lose Colwill this summer so maybe a natural fit for Sepp if they don't go up?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21214 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm »
Sepp deserves to play in the PL or another top flight league, hes been playing first team football for like 3 years and is only still 20.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,155
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21215 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm »
The trouble with Sepp is he is better in a three at the back which is never going to happen here.
But he wouldn't look out of place in the PL.

Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21216 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:55:29 pm
The trouble with Sepp is he is better in a three at the back which is never going to happen here.
But he wouldn't look out of place in the PL.

Just because he was good as a right-sided wing-back and a right-sided central defender in Preston's 3-5-2, it doesn't means he won't be good in our setup ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21217 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm »
Ramsay's deal apparently done. Just waiting for the conclusion of Aberdeen's season.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21218 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:44 pm
Ramsay's deal apparently done. Just waiting for the conclusion of Aberdeen's season.

Great. I really like what I have seen of the kid ...
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21219 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:44 pm
Ramsay's deal apparently done. Just waiting for the conclusion of Aberdeen's season.

Scottish league ends this weekend, so not long to wait if so.

Definitely feels like we're pushing to get our business done early, doesn't it? Suppose that makes sense, no big summer tournament so we should be able to have a full squad for the entirety of pre season, or at least close enough.

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,646
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21220 on: Today at 04:16:39 pm »
Guessing last summer's hire of Russ Richardson to our scouting department from Aberdeen has probably given us an inside track, which will have sped things up
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21221 on: Today at 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:16:39 pm
Guessing last summer's hire of Russ Richardson...

Real person or a Scot stereotype?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21222 on: Today at 04:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:33:10 pm
What's that from? It doesn't look like PNE-online.
The comments section on The Ley's End of Year Player of the Season Poll.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,849
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21223 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:16:39 pm
Guessing last summer's hire of Russ Richardson to our scouting department from Aberdeen has probably given us an inside track, which will have sped things up

Did he know the passwords to Aberdeen's scouting database as well?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,785
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21224 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:55:54 pm
Did he know the passwords to Aberdeen's scouting database as well?

1rn_Bru
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21225 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Russ Richardson is our Scottish scout and was at Aberdeen. He joined last year.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,785
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21226 on: Today at 05:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:13 pm
Russ Richardson is our Scottish scout and was at Aberdeen. He joined last year.  ;D

I think Killers getting mixed up with Rich Russardson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 