Is he a better player than Sepp VDB based on what he's shown so far?



Ramsay? I haven't seen him play to know, Roy would be best to comment.What I have seen is Sepp play quite a lot and I'd be very (pleasantly) surprised if Ramsay's better. Difficult to compare them anyway, whilst Sepp has played as a wing back a fair bit, he's been a CB under Lowe mainly and is one of Preston's best players and grown into one of the best defenders outside the top flight.Some comments I saw on a PNE end of year player of the season poll:'You'd argue between him (SVDB) and Daniel Iversen being the stellar bits of business we've done in recent seasons.''The reason we won't see him again is because he copes with the rough stuff but then can play football, a proper football player. He felt an afterthought designed to get Davies over the line and after 18 months is leaving North End as a better footballer than Davies could ever hope to be.''I'd welcome him back with open arms. In fact, why are we pursuing Andre Gray who's wages will be massive when he's cooked, and we've got Riis already, when we could use that cash to sign VDB for a few million knowing we'll make ten mil or more down the line?''Should be buttering Liverpool up and seeing if they'd send someone like that Elliott on loan to us next season, he's not getting game time and we've proven we turn talented youngsters into Premier League players. Jones too, doesn't play much, would he like to be the main man at a big Championship team? Van Den Bergh best teenage defender I've ever seen at the Dale.''Never fall in love with a loan player. He's literally teasing us. Remember when he morphed into Harry Kane for 5 games over winter, just dropping into the hole and pinging it here there and everywhere. Ginger Maldini - reminds me more of a ginger Van Dijk.''Look at that liverpool team. Utter filth. Probably the best collection of cbs I've ever seen at a top flight club at one time - Sepp is mustard but he ain't getting in ahead of Van Dijk or Matip (just on that guy have you ever seen such a weird but effective dribbler from deep?) and then they've got Gomez and the young French unit. Why not one more year? Stay with us, get a striker in and push for the play offs. He's comfortable here, we love him and he's twice the player he was when he joined. Makes sense''Riis is the word. As long as we keep Riis I can just about stomach VDB leaving as much as I love the lad. But don't lose both. VDB for me must be modelling his game on Van Dijk the way he knocks it to one side then pings a long ball for the wing back to latch on to. You see Van Dijk do that about 10 times a game.'