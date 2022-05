I too am disappointed Bobby has started so few games. But I’d hope too that this season proves an outlier and that his fitness issues aren’t the prelude to a decline. He has, as you acknowledge, qualities no one else in the squad possesses, and I don’t think the club would want to rundown his contract with a view to him leaving on a free. Isn’t he younger than Thiago, who was 29 when he signed? No, I think it’s far too premature to be talking of jettisoning a player who’s skillset is so special.



He is 30 and very heavy pressing Forward, He very good tactically. He was expected to drop off around 30 based on his games played/pressing. He been amazing for the club. 30 with muscle injuries, would be very wary of signing on anything more then 1 year rolling contract if he wanted that.Mane done great in the same role, Carvalho is likely signed for this role, I could see Diaz doing that role after some more training with Liverpool. Wont Shock me if Elliott/Jones/Keita play that role too.