  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Daily Record up in Scotland saying it will be 6 mill in total for Ramsay.

Calvin Ramsay on verge of Liverpool transfer as Aberdeen target record £6m total.

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm
Daily Record up in Scotland saying it will be 6 mill in total for Ramsay.

Initial deal at £4 million, up to £6 million with add-ons ...
  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?
  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm »
How is 4 to 6 million that big of a leap? If he fulfills his talent we'll gladly pay the extra cash.
  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
How is 4 to 6 million that big of a leap? If he fulfills his talent we'll gladly pay the extra cash.

Even £4m is a lot. We got Robertson for £8m, or a Kevin Stewart.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?

Expensive is something I think we can establish post hoc.
  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
Expensive is something I think we can establish post hoc.


I mean, if we want him then he probably is or will become incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
Queen's Park, surely. Robertson was 19 by the time he signed for Dundee United.

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm
If Robbo thought it was tricky communicating with Luis Diaz, wait until Ramsay starts speaking Doric to him.

Like Bob Paisley reincarnated, haha!
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?

£4 million is peanuts in today's market. In the worst case scenario, we will make a profit on him in 2-3 years. In the best case scenario, we will get a competent backup for Trent on a dirt cheap ...
  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
£4 million is peanuts in today's market. In the worst case scenario, we will make a profit on him in 2-3 years. In the best case scenario, we will get a competent backup for Trent on a dirt cheap ...

I didnt question whether he would be a success or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm »
Scottish Young Player Of The Year in each full back slot. Maybe a Trent advance into midfield? ;)
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
I didnt question whether he would be a success or not.

Then how can you know it's an expensive fee?
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20933 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm »
  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20934 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm
Then how can you know it's an expensive fee?

Because we never really went for players of this age and experience of this fee, usually they tended to be much cheaper and we saved our money for more established players.

I dont really give a shit though. Ultimately its not my money and he will probably be amazing anyway.
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20935 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:14 pm
Because we never really went for players of this age and experience of this fee, usually they tended to be much cheaper and we saved our money for more established players.

That is the beauty of it. We are now in position to sign more expensive young talents without having the need to save money for our first 22 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20936 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?

To be fair, the season will be starting earlier because of the WC, so it's probably better to get things done earlier in the window. Not sure it's a massive fee either. Everton paid £11.5m rising to £16m for Nathan Patterson who is about 18 months older and had 25 first-team appearances to his name
  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20937 on: Today at 01:08:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
This is a good comp of Ramsay.  He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it.  Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>

Interesting watch. I only got five minutes in but obviously his comfort in possession and dribbling himself out of trouble (or helping make space for teammates) is a strength. It didn't show much if anything of his range of passing, but he was on corners and took some good ones, so he must be trusted to create for others. He doesn't appear to play much like Trent at all (not a huge surprise, who can?) - I thought he actually looked quite a similar profile to Neco Williams. If he can prove himself more capable defensively then we're probably onto a good thing, because the coaches know a thing or two about how to get our full backs performing their attacking role well

I'm already excited for this move cos we've been needing a good attacking right back (who can defend well one v one) understudy for a few years. And with Trent here everyone knows they're joining as a long term understudy. So it has to be a veteran for a few seasons or a really young player. Ramsay fits the bill of being slowly eased into a more regular understudy role (as we saw with more vastly experienced Tsimikas)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20938 on: Today at 02:17:54 am »
The thing that was noticeable with Robertson before he joined was that he was good at crossing the ball, but had positioning issues and would sometimes get turned inside out by opponents. Ramsay looks to be really effective at crossing the ball. Based on the clips, I've seen he'll probably spend the first six months working on positioning in training and gaining some upper body strength. If we do sign him, I wonder what our plans for Conor Bradley are (both are the same age)

 Interesting that we've only ever signed three players from Aberdeen, the last of which was Tommy Lawrence's replacement John "Tubby" Ogston, who couldn't beat out Clemence. We also signed James "Parson" Jackson from Aberdeen in 1925, who ended up being one of our more well-known players of the interwar period
