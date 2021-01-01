The thing that was noticeable with Robertson before he joined was that he was good at crossing the ball, but had positioning issues and would sometimes get turned inside out by opponents. Ramsay looks to be really effective at crossing the ball. Based on the clips, I've seen he'll probably spend the first six months working on positioning in training and gaining some upper body strength. If we do sign him, I wonder what our plans for Conor Bradley are (both are the same age)
Interesting that we've only ever signed three players from Aberdeen, the last of which was Tommy Lawrence's replacement John "Tubby" Ogston, who couldn't beat out Clemence. We also signed James "Parson" Jackson from Aberdeen in 1925, who ended up being one of our more well-known players of the interwar period