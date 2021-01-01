This is a good comp of Ramsay. He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it. Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>



Interesting watch. I only got five minutes in but obviously his comfort in possession and dribbling himself out of trouble (or helping make space for teammates) is a strength. It didn't show much if anything of his range of passing, but he was on corners and took some good ones, so he must be trusted to create for others. He doesn't appear to play much like Trent at all (not a huge surprise, who can?) - I thought he actually looked quite a similar profile to Neco Williams. If he can prove himself more capable defensively then we're probably onto a good thing, because the coaches know a thing or two about how to get our full backs performing their attacking role wellI'm already excited for this move cos we've been needing a good attacking right back (who can defend well one v one) understudy for a few years. And with Trent here everyone knows they're joining as a long term understudy. So it has to be a veteran for a few seasons or a really young player. Ramsay fits the bill of being slowly eased into a more regular understudy role (as we saw with more vastly experienced Tsimikas)