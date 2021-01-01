Calvin Ramsay on verge of Liverpool transfer as Aberdeen target record £6m total.https://bit.ly/39Mgo4S
Daily Record up in Scotland saying it will be 6 mill in total for Ramsay.
How is 4 to 6 million that big of a leap? If he fulfills his talent we'll gladly pay the extra cash.
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?
Expensive is something I think we can establish post hoc.
Queen's Park, surely. Robertson was 19 by the time he signed for Dundee United.
If Robbo thought it was tricky communicating with Luis Diaz, wait until Ramsay starts speaking Doric to him.
£4 million is peanuts in today's market. In the worst case scenario, we will make a profit on him in 2-3 years. In the best case scenario, we will get a competent backup for Trent on a dirt cheap ...
