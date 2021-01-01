« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1005673 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • Posts: 50,390
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20920 on: Today at 11:03:18 pm »
Daily Record up in Scotland saying it will be 6 mill in total for Ramsay.

Calvin Ramsay on verge of Liverpool transfer as Aberdeen target record £6m total.

https://bit.ly/39Mgo4S
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Posts: 11,964
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20921 on: Today at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:03:18 pm
Daily Record up in Scotland saying it will be 6 mill in total for Ramsay.

Initial deal at £4 million, up to £6 million with add-ons ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Posts: 64,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20922 on: Today at 11:08:01 pm »
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • Posts: 50,390
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20923 on: Today at 11:09:31 pm »
How is 4 to 6 million that big of a leap? If he fulfills his talent we'll gladly pay the extra cash.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Posts: 64,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20924 on: Today at 11:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:09:31 pm
How is 4 to 6 million that big of a leap? If he fulfills his talent we'll gladly pay the extra cash.

Even £4m is a lot. We got Robertson for £8m, or a Kevin Stewart.
Online royhendo

  • Posts: 252,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20925 on: Today at 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:01 pm
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?

Expensive is something I think we can establish post hoc.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Posts: 64,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20926 on: Today at 11:12:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:11:25 pm
Expensive is something I think we can establish post hoc.


I mean, if we want him then he probably is or will become incredible.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Posts: 252,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20927 on: Today at 11:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:58:07 pm
Queen's Park, surely. Robertson was 19 by the time he signed for Dundee United.

:)
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Posts: 252,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20928 on: Today at 11:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:11:59 pm
If Robbo thought it was tricky communicating with Luis Diaz, wait until Ramsay starts speaking Doric to him.

Like Bob Paisley reincarnated, haha!
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Posts: 11,964
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20929 on: Today at 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:01 pm
Quite an expensive fee that. Wonder if Ward is taking a different approach compared to Edwards?

£4 million is peanuts in today's market. In the worst case scenario, we will make a profit on him in 2-3 years. In the best case scenario, we will get a competent backup for Trent on a dirt cheap ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Posts: 64,025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20930 on: Today at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:50 pm
£4 million is peanuts in today's market. In the worst case scenario, we will make a profit on him in 2-3 years. In the best case scenario, we will get a competent backup for Trent on a dirt cheap ...

I didnt question whether he would be a success or not.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Posts: 252,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20931 on: Today at 11:24:30 pm »
Scottish Young Player Of The Year in each full back slot. Maybe a Trent advance into midfield? ;)
