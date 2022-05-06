« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 999333 times)

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:20:12 am
Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.
Reports in Spain suggest that they are looking at including Bernardo in a swap deal.

https://us.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220506/7538/barca-atento-bernardo-silva.html
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:05:31 am
I agree, but I think Klopp's preference for keeping a small squad still means versatility is highly prized. Going forwards, Gomez would get a decent number of games between being Trent's back-up and fourth choice CB, given the ages of the first-pick duo.

I think we have to remember next season is next season, it's a clean slate for everyone a chance for other players to make a claim. With a good pre-season behind him I am pretty sure he will be challenging for a place in the team, not just someone used for filling in.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:20:12 am
Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.

 ;D If West Ham demand anything near that he's not moving anywhere then,even the sportswashers.

It'd be interesting to know who else we're interested in looking at midfielders besides propably Tchouameni and Bellingham.
