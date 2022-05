I do think we need more steel in our midfield options. If we don't have 2 of Fab, Hendo and Thaigo on the pitch, we are too easy to play through. And Hendo and Thiago are somewhat injury prone, and only likely to go one way in that regard. Fully on board the Tchoo Tchoo train. I don't think it'll impact the minutes of Elliot and Jones, or, it will save them from having to perform roles their not that suited to.