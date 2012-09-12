« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 995267 times)

Online Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 01:13:37 pm »
Kaide Gordon? But asking a lot of a youngster really!
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 01:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 01:13:37 pm
Kaide Gordon? But asking a lot of a youngster really!

Not ready to step up yet, think it'll be another season before we see him grab a place in the first team squad.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 01:22:54 pm »
I think Diaz would be absolutely fine on the right as well, as more of a winger option rather than inside forward. He was switched over there for parts of the Newcastle game and did very well.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 01:22:54 pm
I think Diaz would be absolutely fine on the right as well, as more of a winger option rather than inside forward. He was switched over there for parts of the Newcastle game and did very well.

True. And given Mo (if he stays!) will start 80% or more then I guess you can certainly cover it with what we have now.

Who knows what our next steps are though. No one really saw Diaz coming and hes freshened things up so much.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 12:30:57 pm
Two Finals to look forward to. Jurgen signing new contract linked with Tchouameni. Then linked to Bowen talk about pissing on my chips.😜

You dont want Liverpool to be linked to more than 1 good player at a time?
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
You dont want Liverpool to be linked to more than 1 good player at a time?

If you think Bowen is a good enough player to improve us then you and Mr Ward has gone down in my estimation.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

« Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm
If you think Bowen is a good enough player to improve us then you and Mr Ward has gone down in my estimation.

Exactly

There's no way we should be going after Bowen, esp at the price which will be quoted.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm
If you think Bowen is a good enough player to improve us then you and Mr Ward has gone down in my estimation.

I very much doubt they are after him, because hed cost a fortune with added English tax, for what hed bring this squad.

But hes a very good player, he wouldnt improve our first 11, but our squad, when you look at likely outgoings this summer hed replace, of course he would. 

But for the price, its utterly improbable itd happen.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm »

Why is everyone forgetting about Elliott. He can be a great backup for Salah against most teams
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20769 on: Yesterday at 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm
Why is everyone forgetting about Elliott. He can be a great backup for Salah against most teams

I think he's better in midfield. He doesn't have the pace or goal scoring ability yet to play where Salah does. Just my opinion.

I'd sell Ox and bring in Tchouameni.

Thaigo, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Tchouameni, Elliott and Jones (but maybe better to loan out Jones) is great midfield options. 
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #20770 on: Yesterday at 02:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm
Why is everyone forgetting about Elliott. He can be a great backup for Salah against most teams

Not sure he can really, Gordon looks more suited to doing that role.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20771 on: Yesterday at 03:01:20 pm »
Yeah Elliott just doesn't have the physical gifts to play in our front line.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20772 on: Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:01:20 pm
Yeah Elliott just doesn't have the physical gifts to play in our front line.

It's a bit like the problem City have with Grealish. We had Elliott's position well set in midfield before the injury.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20773 on: Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 12:45:43 pm
The Grealish signing  - and for that fee! - is looking more and more suspect by the day.

sportwashers could just go all out loco and sign declan rice

pep to play him as right back of course

and after an impressive pre season vs a 5th tier middle eastern club, the pundits would all wank over declan>trent
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20774 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:47:21 pm
Not sure he can really, Gordon looks more suited to doing that role.

Is Gordon injured because he isn't in the youth matches I've seen lately ?
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #20775 on: Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm
Why is everyone forgetting about Elliott. He can be a great backup for Salah against most teams

Elliott can probably play the role on the right, but in a 4-2-3-1, not the 4-3-3. The role in the 4-3-3 requires different physical attributes ...
Offline lamonti

« Reply #20776 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on May  3, 2022, 07:29:23 pm
In the "Hot or Not" video on YouTube, Virgil mentions how deceptively strong Bobby is and how much time he spends in the gym.

In the Pep Lijnders masterclass video he also tells a story about how Gini came off the pitch in the Camp Nou and said to Firmino "How the hell do you do this every game?" And obviously Klopp sings his praises at every opportunity he can. Can't see any teenager doing his job.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20777 on: Yesterday at 07:50:30 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
Is Gordon injured because he isn't in the youth matches I've seen lately ?

Yes, hes injured mate
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20778 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:43:11 pm
Thaigo, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Tchouameni, Elliott and Jones (but maybe better to loan out Jones) is great midfield options. 

I've seen a few people suggest Jones out on loan next season. I just don't see it myself but who knows. I think you could probably add Milner to that list of midfield options above next season. Looks nailed on to stay.

I think it's interesting when you look at minutes played by our midfielders across all comps this season. There's 2 players who've played significantly more than any other midfielder

Henderson 3411 minutes (equivalent to ~ 37 to 38 full 90 minutes)
Fabinho 3400 minutes


Then there's a group of midfielders who played relatively similar amount but a lot less than Fabinho and Henderson:

Thiago 1945 minutes (equivalent to ~ 22 full 90 minutes)
Keita 1752 minutes (~19 x 90 mins)
AOC 1525 minutes (~17 x 90 mins)
Jones 1366 minutes (~15 x 90 mins)
Milner 1185 minutes (13 x 90 mins)

Then you have 2 youngsters who played less still (for different reasons):

Morton 544 minutes (~6 x 90 minutes)
Elliott 520 minutes  (~6 x 90 minutes)

Not all the minutes of those players are necessarily equal and some may have been played in forward positions (AOC for example). However, in a season where we have played every game possible only 2 of the midfielders have really played a lot of minutes.

It feels like Thiago and Keita have avoided injury so far yet their minutes are still relatively low. It looks like Klopp has managed minutes of the midfielder s brilliantly.

In terms of next season, we may play less games. We may get less out of Milner, Keita and Thiago due to age and fitness. We may get more out of Elliott though.

What I would say is that if you sell AOC and loan out Jones you need to find about 3000 minutes of football from another midfielder. Maybe that comes from a midfeld signing. Maybe it's a combination of a new signing and Elliott. That feels a bit risky and puts pressure of them and pressure on Keita and Thiago to stay fit.

If Jones is loaned out then I think we'd need another body in midfield (plus an AOC replacement). It's why I don't see Jones being loaned out personally.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20779 on: Yesterday at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
I've seen a few people suggest Jones out on loan next season. I just don't see it myself but who knows. I think you could probably add Milner to that list of midfield options above next season. Looks nailed on to stay.

I think it's interesting when you look at minutes played by our midfielders across all comps this season. There's 2 players who've played significantly more than any other midfielder

Henderson 3411 minutes (equivalent to ~ 37 to 38 full 90 minutes)
Fabinho 3400 minutes


Then there's a group of midfielders who played relatively similar amount but a lot less than Fabinho and Henderson:

Thiago 1945 minutes (equivalent to ~ 22 full 90 minutes)
Keita 1752 minutes (~19 x 90 mins)
AOC 1525 minutes (~17 x 90 mins)
Jones 1366 minutes (~15 x 90 mins)
Milner 1185 minutes (13 x 90 mins)

Then you have 2 youngsters who played less still (for different reasons):

Morton 544 minutes (~6 x 90 minutes)
Elliott 520 minutes  (~6 x 90 minutes)

Not all the minutes of those players are necessarily equal and some may have been played in forward positions (AOC for example). However, in a season where we have played every game possible only 2 of the midfielders have really played a lot of minutes.

It feels like Thiago and Keita have avoided injury so far yet their minutes are still relatively low. It looks like Klopp has managed minutes of the midfielder s brilliantly.

In terms of next season, we may play less games. We may get less out of Milner, Keita and Thiago due to age and fitness. We may get more out of Elliott though.

What I would say is that if you sell AOC and loan out Jones you need to find about 3000 minutes of football from another midfielder. Maybe that comes from a midfeld signing. Maybe it's a combination of a new signing and Elliott. That feels a bit risky and puts pressure of them and pressure on Keita and Thiago to stay fit.

If Jones is loaned out then I think we'd need another body in midfield (plus an AOC replacement). It's why I don't see Jones being loaned out personally.
Jones is super highly rated by the staff, he not getting loaned out. Hopefully him not having a stop start at the beginning of the season helps. He had concussion pre season and the very fluky eye injury early in the season,.
Would think Henderson Minutes are going go down soonish he should be starting to be phrased into more Milner role and help as a backup 6 more and more
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20780 on: Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm »
RT @lequipe Transferts : Tchouaméni n'exclut pas de rester à Monaco en cas de qualification en Ligue des champions
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Actualites/Transferts-tchouameni-n-exclut-pas-de-rester-a-monaco-en-cas-de-qualification-en-ligue-des-champions/1331287

Tchouaméni doesn't rule out staying another year if they qualify for the Champions League.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20781 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
RT @lequipe Transferts : Tchouaméni n'exclut pas de rester à Monaco en cas de qualification en Ligue des champions
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Actualites/Transferts-tchouameni-n-exclut-pas-de-rester-a-monaco-en-cas-de-qualification-en-ligue-des-champions/1331287

Tchouaméni doesn't rule out staying another year if they qualify for the Champions League.
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/transferts/mercato-les-finalistes-pour-tchouameni-qui-va-bien-quitter-monaco_AV-202205040698.html

Based on the very reliable RMC Sport, he's definitely leaving this summer. Us, Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are the clubs that are negotiating his transfer. The player prefers moving abroad.

Basically, it's between us and Madrid.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20782 on: Yesterday at 09:11:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:38:35 pm
Jones is super highly rated by the staff, he not getting loaned out. Hopefully him not having a stop start at the beginning of the season helps. He had concussion pre season and the very fluky eye injury early in the season,.
Would think Henderson Minutes are going go down soonish he should be starting to be phrased into more Milner role and help as a backup 6 more and more

I agree and think it's a near certainty that Jones stays in the squad next year.

Also interesting about the Henderson shout. It feels like he's being, not necessarily phased out, but rotated more recently. He probably has but when you look at the minutes played over the season he's right up there at the top for midfielders. That doesn't smack of someone who'll be phased out any time soon. I would expect this minutes to drop a bit next season though.

There's some many moving parts to this but suspect we'll want to get someone in this summer who can play 1500 minutes over the season as a minimum. Ideally we probably want someone who does slightly more. In addition we probably want Elliott to be getting +1200 minutes next season. The combination of that might allow us to replace AOC and bring Henderson minutes down slightly.

It'll be interesting to see what we do with Thiago and Keita next season. I really don't think they are players we'll ever get +3000 minutes from in a season. They'll always be players we need to manage minutes and use them accordingly to get maximum value out of the 2000-2200 minutes we can hopefully get them on the pitch for. For context Thiago and Keita have played 38% and 34% of the minutes across all comps this season.
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20783 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm »
How similar are Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouaméni ? If they compliment each other along with Valverde that is some midfield.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20784 on: Yesterday at 09:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 01:22:54 pm
I think Diaz would be absolutely fine on the right as well, as more of a winger option rather than inside forward. He was switched over there for parts of the Newcastle game and did very well.

I thought he was far less potent on the right than the left - as soon as he switched flanks he started running the game.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20785 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm
If you think Bowen is a good enough player to improve us then you and Mr Ward has gone down in my estimation.

Bowen is defo better than Minamino or Origi - would be an excellent addition to the squad to compliment our other 5 main attackers.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20786 on: Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm
Bowen is defo better than Minamino or Origi - would be an excellent addition to the squad to compliment our other 5 main attackers.

Agree with this, but not at the price he'd cost.  The time to get him was when he was at Hull, he's way too expensive now.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20787 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm »
Nkunku please. Thank you.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20788 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
Nkunku please. Thank you.

Got to be on the list if one of the out of contract next summer forwards (Salah, Mane, Firmino) leave
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20789 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 12:32:08 pm
A ridiculously expensive Origi replacement.  He'd cost north of £50m easy.  If none of forward options (bar Origi) leave I can't see us signing a forward.  A midfielder, back-up right back and depending on Gomez maybe a centre-back, we won't do more than that, remember the Luis Diaz signing was brought forward.

I dont see Gomez leaving. I see a midfielder (Tchouameni hopefully) coming in to replace AOC, and I see Origi and Minamino going.. Carvalho is seemingly a Minamino replacement of sorts but even with 5 attackers Origi is still finding minutes in this team so why not bring in Bowen to replace him so we finally have a second right-winger?

Maybe Bowen is a little pricey but he has put up excellent stats and would replace AOC's spot in the homegrown quota -  also his profile seems to fit our style of play very well. Age profile matches Jota and Diaz in that 5 years younger bracket from the classic 3 also. If we have the money he would be great.

A Diaz-Mane-Salah main attack with a backup front 3 of Jota-Firmino-Bowen would be incredible. Klopp can rotate the squad with minimal drop off, great bench.. We'd match peak Man City depth from a few years back when they had a Sane-Aguero-Sterling front 3 with Silva-Jesus-Mahrez backing them up.

Bowen, Tchouameni, Carvalho and a backup RB would hardly constitute a particularly crazy summer for us. Especially considering that we're expecting some departures (Origi, Minamino, AOC, Williams & Phillips)
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20790 on: Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
Nkunku please. Thank you.

We have Mane, Firmino and Jota already who play in his position - and from what I have seen he doesn't play on the wing, so what's the point of signing him? Right-wing is the role we need our 6th man to be able to play IMO, someone to keep Salah fresh.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20791 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:11:41 pm
I agree and think it's a near certainty that Jones stays in the squad next year.

Also interesting about the Henderson shout. It feels like he's being, not necessarily phased out, but rotated more recently. He probably has but when you look at the minutes played over the season he's right up there at the top for midfielders. That doesn't smack of someone who'll be phased out any time soon. I would expect this minutes to drop a bit next season though.

There's some many moving parts to this but suspect we'll want to get someone in this summer who can play 1500 minutes over the season as a minimum. Ideally we probably want someone who does slightly more. In addition we probably want Elliott to be getting +1200 minutes next season. The combination of that might allow us to replace AOC and bring Henderson minutes down slightly.

It'll be interesting to see what we do with Thiago and Keita next season. I really don't think they are players we'll ever get +3000 minutes from in a season. They'll always be players we need to manage minutes and use them accordingly to get maximum value out of the 2000-2200 minutes we can hopefully get them on the pitch for. For context Thiago and Keita have played 38% and 34% of the minutes across all comps this season.
Henderson is 31 turns 32 in the summer with an injury history, Also don't really think he ideally what wanted in the advanced role(obv going to play it at times) and fits 6 role overall better and not having Fabinho playing every game or 90 every game there would be helpful(Fabinho a machine but being able to take him at 60 more with 3 games weeks is smart). Would think Jones is going see more time and same with Elliott next season, but would think Thiago/Keita keep being rotated well. One more body with Ox likely leaving would be good to keep rotating and keep everybody fit
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20792 on: Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm »
I think Jones is really interesting, a good player but possibly just a bad fit for our current squad. Granted I hope I'm wrong but if he mainly plays on the left side and we want our RCM to basically be a 4th attacker then his current skill set is an issue unless he really ups his attacking output. Yes he pressures a lot but at some point you need to be more than a traffic cone out there for the other team unless you're going to expect the DM to basically stop everything on their own. This is assuming you're playing Elliot or Carvalho at RCM. You can probably get away with it a bit if instead it's Keita or Thiago but then you're locking yourself into a player that can only play under those ideal circumstances without being a liability to the team's stability.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20793 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Surely signing Diaz was the end of any move for Bowen. Carvalho and Diaz basically replace Origi and probably Minamino
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20794 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
I think Jones is really interesting, a good player but possibly just a bad fit for our current squad. Granted I hope I'm wrong but if he mainly plays on the left side and we want our RCM to basically be a 4th attacker then his current skill set is an issue unless he really ups his attacking output. Yes he pressures a lot but at some point you need to be more than a traffic cone out there for the other team unless you're going to expect the DM to basically stop everything on their own. This is assuming you're playing Elliot or Carvalho at RCM. You can probably get away with it a bit if instead it's Keita or Thiago but then you're locking yourself into a player that can only play under those ideal circumstances without being a liability to the team's stability.

Jones will face a battle to get enough minutes to really push his development forward if we get Tchouaméni who has played more football as a starter, is a similar age and probably ahead in his development. He is young but not young enough where he wont be looking at having 20 starts a season and possibly pushing for an England place or at least a few caps like Ramsey Gallagher Bellingham and other midfielders his age are.

I rate him highly so a part of me doesnt want us to go out and get Aurelian at all, just for the sake of his development, people on here seem to want to delude themselves that we can fit and develop all Carvahlo Elliot Tchouameni Jones at the same time but thats very improbable given their comparative ages.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20795 on: Today at 01:02:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
Surely signing Diaz was the end of any move for Bowen. Carvalho and Diaz basically replace Origi and probably Minamino

I guess we'll see - if Bowen is too established/expensive, I say we go for a cheaper prospect ideally who is left-footed with some pace just to fill out the squad. Assuming we have the money to do so of course, we should have space in the squad for this.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20796 on: Today at 01:13:30 am »
Bowen is a decent player but I would imagine theres no value there now. Prem teams generally have money, and unless the contract is winding down, you have to pay over the odds to sign someone. As a guess, I would imagine West Ham would want £60M+ and at that point you would have to ask who else would come into view.


Online Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20797 on: Today at 05:07:22 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:13:30 am
Bowen is a decent player but I would imagine theres no value there now. Prem teams generally have money, and unless the contract is winding down, you have to pay over the odds to sign someone. As a guess, I would imagine West Ham would want £60M+ and at that point you would have to ask who else would come into view.




I think the reported asking price for Bowen was £50M+ - before the start of the season where he's now in his richest vein of form. A good player but expect absurb £70M+ quoted. After all Rice is priced at £100M+ heh.
