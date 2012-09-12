Thaigo, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Tchouameni, Elliott and Jones (but maybe better to loan out Jones) is great midfield options.



I've seen a few people suggest Jones out on loan next season. I just don't see it myself but who knows. I think you could probably add Milner to that list of midfield options above next season. Looks nailed on to stay.I think it's interesting when you look at minutes played by our midfielders across all comps this season. There's 2 players who've played significantly more than any other midfielderHenderson 3411 minutes (equivalent to ~ 37 to 38 full 90 minutes)Fabinho 3400 minutesThen there's a group of midfielders who played relatively similar amount but a lot less than Fabinho and Henderson:Thiago 1945 minutes (equivalent to ~ 22 full 90 minutes)Keita 1752 minutes (~19 x 90 mins)AOC 1525 minutes (~17 x 90 mins)Jones 1366 minutes (~15 x 90 mins)Milner 1185 minutes (13 x 90 mins)Then you have 2 youngsters who played less still (for different reasons):Morton 544 minutes (~6 x 90 minutes)Elliott 520 minutes (~6 x 90 minutes)Not all the minutes of those players are necessarily equal and some may have been played in forward positions (AOC for example). However, in a season where we have played every game possible only 2 of the midfielders have really played a lot of minutes.It feels like Thiago and Keita have avoided injury so far yet their minutes are still relatively low. It looks like Klopp has managed minutes of the midfielder s brilliantly.In terms of next season, we may play less games. We may get less out of Milner, Keita and Thiago due to age and fitness. We may get more out of Elliott though.What I would say is that if you sell AOC and loan out Jones you need to find about 3000 minutes of football from another midfielder. Maybe that comes from a midfeld signing. Maybe it's a combination of a new signing and Elliott. That feels a bit risky and puts pressure of them and pressure on Keita and Thiago to stay fit.If Jones is loaned out then I think we'd need another body in midfield (plus an AOC replacement). It's why I don't see Jones being loaned out personally.