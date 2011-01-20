« previous next »
What do you expect him to say? "I;m moving to Liverpool, so see ya".

Exactly what I said in my second sentence. Just checking if people stop reading after my first sentence.  ;D
As of right now Keita is at 1,003 minutes played out of a possible 3,060 league minutes which is 32%. Even assuming best case scenario of playing all 360 league minutes left available that would put him at 39% by seasons end. If we expand this to all competitions then 1,748 out of a possible 5,070 minutes which is 34%. Again he could get close to 40% if he plays all 90 minutes in every game left. And all of this is in line with his prior history.

So in his best case and probably best health we're talking about 40% of minutes available and that's good enough to stand pat? This could be reasonable because of how you view Jones, Elliot and Carvalho's ability more than how you think Keita's availability will hold up. Also not even touching that Thiago's minutes aren't all that much better than Keita's and he'll be another year older next season.

Edit: Milner's minutes are drastically decreasing year over year. Even if he signs a one year extension why would that stop?

Thats fine but between all of them they have managed to share the minutes between them this season and pretty much all of them seem like they will continue to be a part of it. We introduce an expensive midfielder into the mix then either we are rotating massively or somebody is losing out.

Again thats not me saying we wont sign a midfielder, just that i dont think the idea that we wont is impossible.
We don't play with wingers. We play with 3 attackers. Mane, Jota and Diaz are perfectly fine playing on the right. If Salah is to leave (once again, I expect him to stay), we will sign the best attacker available and obtainable. My pick would be Darwin Nunez. Maybe Antony, if we want to go smaller. An overpriced English player like Saka or Bowen certainly not ...

Disagree on this, our right-footed forwards are all somewhat stunted playing from the right.  Our set up works so much better with someone cutting in on their left foot from that side.  Antony would be the smart pick up if Salah does leave.
We're at the last legs of all the available competitions. This season our luck with injuries has balanced out from last season. Ox has been very much a bit part player, and though I will be very sad to see him go, I don't see any reason we can't fill the gap with existing midfielders.
Naby is a bigger gamble but if we've figured out how to manage his fitness, and only expect him to be available for 1/3 of our games next season, we can do fine.  Milner similarly, fewer and fewer minutes, but should see a youngster get more and more.
If we sign nobody this summer (assuming the Fulham lad is done), I think we can be there or there abouts in the league and CL next season, we might have to go lighter in the domestic cups. I'm not even suggesting we can do that with another Dias Jan signing!
Monaco:
50 million?! For this gourd? Are you trying to insult me?! Me, with a poor dying grandmother?!

Us:
Ah well we like this James Milner-shaped gourd too so well just keep that then and thatll be fine. We admire your gourd though and were interested in gourds like it. Just to throw that in there.

And this ...

https://twitter.com/ahmedIfc/status/1521211573179662337
His personality type is classic Liverpool, talented, hardworking and humble.  A big job to make it here though. Big, big job.

Mitrovic speaks so nicely of him.
His personality type is classic Liverpool, talented, hardworking and humble.  A big job to make it here though. Big, big job.

Mitrovic speaks so nicely of him.
Ive not seen him play. How good is he?

The purity of his first touch for his goal yesterday indicates that he's brilliant technically.
his voice was surprising.
Ive not seen him play. How good is he?

The purity of his first touch for his goal yesterday indicates that he's brillant technically.

He reminds me of a Newcastle era Gascoigne.
Khan wants to sound positive. I really like Fabio. Hes a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, its worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.
Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. Hes a huge part of the squad and its a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.

Just incase anybody wanted more confirmation  ;D from this article:

https://theathletic.com/3260885/2022/05/03/tony-khan-i-dont-want-fulham-to-be-a-yo-yo-club-i-just-want-us-to-be-a-yo-club/?source=twitteruk
He reminds me of a Newcastle era Gascoigne.
That's before my time mate :D
Khan wants to sound positive. I really like Fabio. Hes a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, its worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion.
Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. Hes a huge part of the squad and its a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.

Just incase anybody wanted more confirmation  ;D from this article:

https://theathletic.com/3260885/2022/05/03/tony-khan-i-dont-want-fulham-to-be-a-yo-yo-club-i-just-want-us-to-be-a-yo-club/?source=twitteruk
Never seen him play but GET IN!
