Midfield has to be our focus this summer. I don't expect a lot of signings given we picked up Diaz earlier than planned, but we've only been able to put together such a fantastic recent run on the back of Thiago, Henderson and Keita all seemingly getting over their injury problems. I don't think we can rely on those players to not start getting injured again, and even if we could it's only 4 players for 6 positions, so another is needed regardless.
Only question mark is over Jones/Elliot, however with every game being so important lately they've struggled to get on the pitch, which makes me think there's a clear gap between them and the first choice four.