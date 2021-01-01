« previous next »
Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20560 on: Today at 06:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:29:28 pm
Carvalho! Beautiful finish :)
BBC:
Bobby Decordova-Reid ensures there is no doubt at all that Fulham will be crowned Championship title winners today, taking a radar-guided pass from Fabio Carvalho in his stride, escaping the defence and slotting emphatically past Luton keeper Matt Ingram.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20561 on: Today at 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:49:26 pm
BBC:
Bobby Decordova-Reid ensures there is no doubt at all that Fulham will be crowned Championship title winners today, taking a radar-guided pass from Fabio Carvalho in his stride, escaping the defence and slotting emphatically past Luton keeper Matt Ingram.

Yeah, that was a great pass. Carvalho scored before that though.
Logged


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20562 on: Today at 06:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:56:41 pm
Yeah, that was a great pass. Carvalho scored before that though.
I quoted your post saying that  :)
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20563 on: Today at 06:59:44 pm »
Taken him off seems a really nice lad and knows were the goal is.

Watching this Championship match when a player is off side the flag goes up straight away like it should be.
Logged


Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20564 on: Today at 07:01:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:58:27 pm
I quoted your post saying that  :)

Ah right, I thought you were correcting me. I'm easily confused :P
Logged


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20565 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:01:06 pm
Ah right, I thought you were correcting me. I'm easily confused :P
no worries :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20566 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:59:44 pm
Taken him off seems a really nice lad and knows were the goal is.

Watching this Championship match when a player is off side the flag goes up straight away like it should be.
why the hell the PL thinks delayed flags are a good idea is beyond me.

(I know the reason they give, but it's nonsense.  one day Ronaldo or Kane will get badly injured on an obvious offside that isn't flagged, and the practice will immediately be dropped)
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:45:44 pm
The Echo went out of their way to speak to Jon Le Gossip and now they're saying we won't be signing Tchou. It's almost as if the club have seen the increase in speculation and want to dampen it down a bit, so they've fed the Echo the usual bullshit.

Do you know Jon Le Gossip too?
Logged

Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 07:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:22 pm
Do you know Jon Le Gossip too?
you mean you don't??
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:39:50 pm
Paul Gorst

There is interest in Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, who, at 22, fits the profile of the type of player Liverpool's recruitment department like. The dynamic midfielder made his debut for world champions France last year and has seen his reputation rise over the last couple of seasons in Ligue 1.

Liverpool have a good relationship with Monaco dating back to their courtship of Fabinho in 2018 and a midfield cornerstone of the next great Reds team is understood to be part of the thinking inside the club right now.

Back in 2011, Liverpool knew a £16m investment in a 20-year-old Jordan Henderson would be a long-term one and there is a similar school of thought now as the forward planning goes on.

Interest, though, is understood to be fierce in Tchouameni and while Liverpool are keen on the France international, Anfield sources have detailed their belief that Real Madrid may be the player's next destination.

It's not expected that Liverpool will make a move for an eye-catching addition in the centre of the park this summer but an assessment of Tchouameni's quality indicates that the future proofing never stops, even if those on the inside reckon the Monaco man will no longer be on the market when the time comes to bring someone in.

As evidenced by the swiftness of Klopp's contract situation, though, such things remain fluid and as the last-gasp move for Diaz in January has proven, Liverpool ensure all their ducks are in a row in case the landscape changes for whatever reason.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-signing-jurgen-klopp-breaking-23841762
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-boss-jurgen-klopp-set-14900193.amp

🤡
Logged

Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm »

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:39:50 pm
Paul Gorst

 Anfield sources have detailed their belief that Real Madrid may be the player's next destination.


it's done!!!!!!!!!!
Logged

Online red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in




Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 08:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:18:30 am
FF3-BEB0-F-5-EF5-469-F-9659-B747-A354-E200" border="0

Thats not racist, thats a fact.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 09:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:47:08 pm
Thats not racist, thats a fact.

;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!



Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 09:19:59 pm »
Whilst we cannot trust the Echo at all, I think its very well possible we dont sign a midfielder. We have loads of them and Keitas form and his availability have helped loads.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20575 on: Today at 09:21:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:59 pm
Whilst we cannot trust the Echo at all, I think its very well possible we dont sign a midfielder. We have loads of them and Keitas form and his availability have helped loads.
Fairly likely Milner and Ox go though, no?
Logged


Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20576 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:21:57 pm
Fairly likely Milner and Ox go though, no?

probably not since we just offered him the extra year. I would guess he'd stay.*


Ox is gone. He doesn't fit the team anymore.


*did you mean Minamino?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20577 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:21:57 pm
Fairly likely Milner and Ox go though, no?

Yes but both players minutes can be taken up by Elliott and Jones. Keitas availability has improved as well and we are signing Carvalho so may have another system in mind for some games.

Also rumour is we have offered Milner a year extension so with 7 options surely thats enough?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20578 on: Today at 09:38:12 pm »
Milner Im still on the fence with whether he would stay if someone like Leeds or Villa offer him two years. Who knows. I can see the gap there for a Tchouameni type.

On Minamino, I wasnt considering him whether he stays or goes because he cant play in a midfield three, hes a forward.
Logged


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20579 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:38:12 pm
Milner Im still on the fence with whether he would stay if someone like Leeds or Villa offer him two years. Who knows. I can see the gap there for a Tchouameni type.

On Minamino, I wasnt considering him whether he stays or goes because he cant play in a midfield three, hes a forward.

Will have to see but if Milner does stay then we are pretty well stocked.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20580 on: Today at 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:59 pm
Whilst we cannot trust the Echo at all, I think its very well possible we dont sign a midfielder. We have loads of them and Keitas form and his availability have helped loads.

As of right now Keita is at 1,003 minutes played out of a possible 3,060 league minutes which is 32%. Even assuming best case scenario of playing all 360 league minutes left available that would put him at 39% by seasons end. If we expand this to all competitions then 1,748 out of a possible 5,070 minutes which is 34%. Again he could get close to 40% if he plays all 90 minutes in every game left. And all of this is in line with his prior history.

So in his best case and probably best health we're talking about 40% of minutes available and that's good enough to stand pat? This could be reasonable because of how you view Jones, Elliot and Carvalho's ability more than how you think Keita's availability will hold up. Also not even touching that Thiago's minutes aren't all that much better than Keita's and he'll be another year older next season.

Edit: Milner's minutes are drastically decreasing year over year. Even if he signs a one year extension why would that stop?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:56 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20581 on: Today at 09:47:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:59 pm
Whilst we cannot trust the Echo at all, I think its very well possible we dont sign a midfielder. We have loads of them and Keitas form and his availability have helped loads.

We will not sign a midfielder this summer just to make up the numbers. If we do sign a midfielder this summer, it will be our primary target, and someone who is a part of the long term succession plan ...
Logged

Online royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20582 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm »
;D
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20583 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
Quote
Aleksandar Mitrović dedicates the Man of the match award tonight to Fabio Carvalho.

I want to give the award to Fabio. We all know what is happening next season. Hes been special.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20584 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20585 on: Today at 09:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:54:16 pm
Aleksandar Mitrović dedicates the Man of the match award tonight to Fabio Carvalho.

I want to give the award to Fabio. We all know what is happening next season. Hes been special.

Well, it is one of the worst kept secrets around. I must admit, I watched a few Fulham games lately to see more of Carvalho, and I've been impressed. Serious Coutinho vibes about him, and if he is a willing learner, Klopp could turn him into a top class player. Considering that he is also a homegrown, we could be looking at a true bargain here ...
Logged
