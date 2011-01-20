We're through a pandemic that decimated the club's income by the way and yet here we are still arguably at the fulcrum of a shift in the balance of power. It's interesting that Newcastle are in the mix now too - arguably if we stick to our approach we'll steadily keep pace with those clubs, because we'll be about the sporting operation rather than any other agenda. That's what lets you make good decisions long-term and sidestep Haalands and Neymars.



We are an extremely well run club, and if you exclude the cheating of Man City and PSG, only Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Man Utd (only 8 million) had higher revenues than us last season. This season, with the type of success we are having, it is very likely that we will overtake Man Utd (and maybe even Barcelona), and come closer to Bayern and Real.I doubt that our transfer spending policy will change much, but we are very much in a position to give bigger contracts to our star players, and to keep more expensive squad players. In that regard, our position has improved significantly over the last few years. We can afford the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, but we don't really need them. Instead, we are creating a squad that will be a true force for years to come.This is where players like Konate, Diaz or Tchouameni fit perfectly. We no longer need sugnings who will hit the ground running, since we can afford to develop and adapt them for a year or two, but if they perform instantly, it is a bonus. Combine that with the signing of talented homegrown players for the future, and you have a good recipe for long term success ...