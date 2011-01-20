« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

The way the Tchou Tchou news is circulating reminds me of the lead up of when we signed Konate.
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 09:35:28 am
The way the Tchou Tchou news is circulating reminds me of the lead up of when we signed Konate.

We have a lot more competition here. But I truly believe if Real Madrid have other priorities he's ours. If they go fully in for him I expect him to end up there. The Utd and Chelsea links are laughable unless they both throw ridiculous money at him.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:12 am
We have a lot more competition here. But I truly believe if Real Madrid have other priorities he's ours. If they go fully in for him I expect him to end up there. The Utd and Chelsea links are laughable unless they both throw ridiculous money at him.

True, but it's interesting to see reports of Real Madrid almost 'conceding' in the press. We just have to hope it stays that way.

United not completely out of the running as some may think, they have the money and can offer guaranteed playing time. No CL to be a factor likely.

Chelsea similar, but the longer they go on without new owners, the harder it will be for them.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:34:48 am
You might lose faith in Tchouamanity is what you meant to say, in terms of making the pun you have been waiting for, is my guess.

Nice.
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 09:57:43 am
True, but it's interesting to see reports of Real Madrid almost 'conceding' in the press. We just have to hope it stays that way.

United not completely out of the running as some may think, they have the money and can offer guaranteed playing time. No CL to be a factor likely.

Chelsea similar, but the longer they go on without new owners, the harder it will be for them.

Utd don't have unlimited funds and not in UCL. They also need to buy at least 5 players. If they start paying over the odds through desperation they are more f*cked than I thought. And that's literally the only reason he'd be tempted, the money.
We're through a pandemic that decimated the club's income by the way and yet here we are still arguably at the fulcrum of a shift in the balance of power. It's interesting that Newcastle are in the mix now too - arguably if we stick to our approach we'll steadily keep pace with those clubs, because we'll be about the sporting operation rather than any other agenda. That's what lets you make good decisions long-term and sidestep Haalands and Neymars.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:06 am
So in the last 24 hours, we have found out Capons Pierre BlarBlurgh isnt actually the most outrageous name for a transfer tittle tattle account.

If youve gone beyond Capon, youve gone too far.

If youve gone beyond Capon, youve gone too far.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:10:40 am
Got his song sorted already.

Tchouaméni Times.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:06:47 am
The only other account worth following

https://twitter.com/indykaila/status/1519024796104900608

Quote
SPORTbible
@sportbible
If you had $44 billion spare, which football team would you buy?

indykaila News
@indykaila
I will create a new team. KFC
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:23:15 am
We're through a pandemic that decimated the club's income by the way and yet here we are still arguably at the fulcrum of a shift in the balance of power. It's interesting that Newcastle are in the mix now too - arguably if we stick to our approach we'll steadily keep pace with those clubs, because we'll be about the sporting operation rather than any other agenda. That's what lets you make good decisions long-term and sidestep Haalands and Neymars.

We are an extremely well run club, and if you exclude the cheating of Man City and PSG, only Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Man Utd (only 8 million) had higher revenues than us last season. This season, with the type of success we are having, it is very likely that we will overtake Man Utd (and maybe even Barcelona), and come closer to Bayern and Real.

I doubt that our transfer spending policy will change much, but we are very much in a position to give bigger contracts to our star players, and to keep more expensive squad players. In that regard, our position has improved significantly over the last few years. We can afford the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, but we don't really need them. Instead, we are creating a squad that will be a true force for years to come.

This is where players like Konate, Diaz or Tchouameni fit perfectly. We no longer need sugnings who will hit the ground running, since we can afford to develop and adapt them for a year or two, but if they perform instantly, it is a bonus. Combine that with the signing of talented homegrown players for the future, and you have a good recipe for long term success ...
People need Tchouse their puns much more wisely. I'm not seeing it so far.

embarrassing!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:06 am
So in the last 24 hours, we have found out Capons Pierre BlarBlurgh isnt actually the most outrageous name for a transfer tittle tattle account.

If youve gone beyond Capon, youve gone too far.

If youve gone beyond Capon, youve gone too far.

Respect my mate Jon Le Gossip.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:37:05 pm
Respect my mate Jon Le Gossip.
If he were to choose Utd or Newcastle over us, he's the sort we don't want anyway - a mercenary.

Good litmus test.

Good litmus test.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:12:11 pm
Could be a difficult choice for the lad if we are genuinely both interested.




That choice being which shirt number to choose
Not so sure it's that straightforward. Other players get first dibs at shirt numbers. He may struggle choosing which pen to sign with though .
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm
Most of us know much more about transfer rumours and sources than you do, but we are not making a big deal out of it ...
what makes you say that?  you have not the first clue what I know about transfers.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:51:49 pm
what makes you say that?  you have not the first clue what I know about transfers.

Position them carefully before you apply them. Once they're on, they're immovable.
In a hypothetical scenario where Salah's contract doesn't get sorted and he goes for the PSG megabucks - Could you see us throwing the cash down for Mbappe, or even then would we hold off?

I think Salah will re-sign, I find the question of what the club would sanction interesting though.

The other option would be to sign Saka and Bowen and rotate them like Diaz and Jota. That feels like a more us type of solution than signing Mbappe in my opinion.
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 09:57:43 am
True, but it's interesting to see reports of Real Madrid almost 'conceding' in the press. We just have to hope it stays that way.

United not completely out of the running as some may think, they have the money and can offer guaranteed playing time. No CL to be a factor likely.

Chelsea similar, but the longer they go on without new owners, the harder it will be for them.

That's a tictac Madrid often use as a way to get players to accept a lower salary
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:59:19 pm
That's a tictac Madrid often use as a way to get players to accept a lower salary

We need to find some of these low salary tictacs and get Klopp to mindfuck Salah into thinking he's got shite breath all the time so he starts munchin em down
