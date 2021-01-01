« previous next »
The way the Tchou Tchou news is circulating reminds me of the lead up of when we signed Konate.
The way the Tchou Tchou news is circulating reminds me of the lead up of when we signed Konate.

We have a lot more competition here. But I truly believe if Real Madrid have other priorities he's ours. If they go fully in for him I expect him to end up there. The Utd and Chelsea links are laughable unless they both throw ridiculous money at him.
We have a lot more competition here. But I truly believe if Real Madrid have other priorities he's ours. If they go fully in for him I expect him to end up there. The Utd and Chelsea links are laughable unless they both throw ridiculous money at him.

True, but it's interesting to see reports of Real Madrid almost 'conceding' in the press. We just have to hope it stays that way.

United not completely out of the running as some may think, they have the money and can offer guaranteed playing time. No CL to be a factor likely.

Chelsea similar, but the longer they go on without new owners, the harder it will be for them.

Nice.
True, but it's interesting to see reports of Real Madrid almost 'conceding' in the press. We just have to hope it stays that way.

United not completely out of the running as some may think, they have the money and can offer guaranteed playing time. No CL to be a factor likely.

Chelsea similar, but the longer they go on without new owners, the harder it will be for them.

Utd don't have unlimited funds and not in UCL. They also need to buy at least 5 players. If they start paying over the odds through desperation they are more f*cked than I thought. And that's literally the only reason he'd be tempted, the money.
We're through a pandemic that decimated the club's income by the way and yet here we are still arguably at the fulcrum of a shift in the balance of power. It's interesting that Newcastle are in the mix now too - arguably if we stick to our approach we'll steadily keep pace with those clubs, because we'll be about the sporting operation rather than any other agenda. That's what lets you make good decisions long-term and sidestep Haalands and Neymars.
If youve gone beyond Capon, youve gone too far.
We're through a pandemic that decimated the club's income by the way and yet here we are still arguably at the fulcrum of a shift in the balance of power. It's interesting that Newcastle are in the mix now too - arguably if we stick to our approach we'll steadily keep pace with those clubs, because we'll be about the sporting operation rather than any other agenda. That's what lets you make good decisions long-term and sidestep Haalands and Neymars.

We are an extremely well run club, and if you exclude the cheating of Man City and PSG, only Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Man Utd (only 8 million) had higher revenues than us last season. This season, with the type of success we are having, it is very likely that we will overtake Man Utd (and maybe even Barcelona), and come closer to Bayern and Real.

I doubt that our transfer spending policy will change much, but we are very much in a position to give bigger contracts to our star players, and to keep more expensive squad players. In that regard, our position has improved significantly over the last few years. We can afford the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, but we don't really need them. Instead, we are creating a squad that will be a true force for years to come.

This is where players like Konate, Diaz or Tchouameni fit perfectly. We no longer need sugnings who will hit the ground running, since we can afford to develop and adapt them for a year or two, but if they perform instantly, it is a bonus. Combine that with the signing of talenred homegrown players for the future, and you have a good recipe for long term success ...
