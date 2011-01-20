I think it's probably quite advanced and we'll announce it pretty quickly after the Champions League final (maybe sooner if we don't make it through Tuesday night).



The Fabinho deal went through very fast and quietly but he and Becky were watching the final that year, it had probably been done for weeks. Just like Jürgen's deal last week, he'd already filmed himself in his kitchen at 10am post-signing the deal before the leaks had even started.



We keep things quiet but we can't always guarantee the other parties involved will. Personally I think this one smells like it's close to being a done deal and we'll know more end of May.