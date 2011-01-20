« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 977196 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20480 on: Today at 09:24:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:15:05 pm
Well, we won't know how close we are to signing him until there is an official confirmation, but when reliable journos like Joyce (plus respectable sources in France and Spain) are reporting our interest in the player, the chances of LFC signing Tchoumeni are pretty strong ...

I'm not sure us being linked with him by reliable journalists is the same as saying it's obvious we'll sign him though. We'll see, I think midfield is the most obvious area we should be strengthening in the summer so am fully on board this train if it happens.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20481 on: Today at 09:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:24:31 pm
I'm not sure us being linked with him by reliable journalists is the same as saying it's obvious we'll sign him though. We'll see, I think midfield is the most obvious area we should be strengthening in the summer so am fully on board this train if it happens.

Which train is this?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20482 on: Today at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:56:52 pm
Is it? I mean I'd love us to sign him (despite not having seen much of him, I'm fully on board with having a dominant central midfielder young enough to improve and become a mainstay of our side for a good few years) but usually whenever there's so many tenuous-ish links to a player, it doesn't happen. Plus, every single player in the world seems to have a weird Real Madrid fetish so if they're in for him, that's usually it.
Reliable journalists in England and abroad are reporting that we are in for him and that Madrid don't plan to sign him. Man Utd are our only "competition" atm LOL.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:44:35 pm
Which train is this?
TCHOU TCHOU!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 09:50:08 pm »
Its not always kept quiet when were in for a player. We all knew about Werner for example.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:50:08 pm
Its not always kept quiet when were in for a player. We all knew about Werner for example.
I think it's because Tchouaméni is a done deal.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 09:54:18 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20487 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
I think it's probably quite advanced and we'll announce it pretty quickly after the Champions League final (maybe sooner if we don't make it through Tuesday night).

The Fabinho deal went through very fast and quietly but he and Becky were watching the final that year, it had probably been done for weeks. Just like Jürgen's deal last week, he'd already filmed himself in his kitchen at 10am post-signing the deal before the leaks had even started.

We keep things quiet but we can't always guarantee the other parties involved will. Personally I think this one smells like it's close to being a done deal and we'll know more end of May.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,528
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20488 on: Today at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:32 pm
I swear I've not made that name up.  ;D


He heard the rumour from a cab driver in Monaco, Joe Le Taxi.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,716
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20489 on: Today at 11:04:28 pm »
I won't believe it til we hear from our trusted French correspondent.

I can't remember his name or twitter, but I believe Capon is ITK and has his ear
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20490 on: Today at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:04:28 pm
I won't believe it til we hear from our trusted French correspondent.

I can't remember his name or twitter, but I believe Capon is ITK and has his ear

Pierre Blah-Blah?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20491 on: Today at 11:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:01:40 pm
He heard the rumour from a cab driver in Monaco, Joe Le Taxi.

Who heard it from his cousin Vincent Uber.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20492 on: Today at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:44:35 pm
Which train is this?

God knows but it had better be called Lewandowski
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20493 on: Today at 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:45:34 pm
Reliable journalists in England and abroad are reporting that we are in for him and that Madrid don't plan to sign him. Man Utd are our only "competition" atm LOL.

Oh I believe we're in for him, just not sure how close a deal is is all.

And if he joins the Man Utd circus after knowing we want him, I think I might lose faith in humanity.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 