No doubt some will still think there's a world class midfielder in there, just waiting to get out.

We could sign Pogba, Traore and Saint-Maximin and there'd be more than a few who'd say that's a great summer window.
Some people still think Pickford is a great keeper. Same category.

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Any players from the relegation teams worth looking at?

The boat probably past on Sarr, but I'd imagine someone would take him this time around
The boat probably past on Sarr, but I'd imagine someone would take him this time around
Villa?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

We could sign Pogba, Traore and Saint-Maximin and there'd be more than a few who'd say that's a great summer window.

For some, it'd be a better window than just signing Konate, that's for sure.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Any players from the relegation teams worth looking at? Maybe Anthony Gordon?

No, and especially not Gordon.

As Klopp said, it's only the start, we're going forwards not backwards.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Any players from the relegation teams worth looking at? Maybe Anthony Gordon?

Gordon is not good enough for us. Maybe Aarons as a backup ...
Gordon is not good enough for us. Maybe Aarons as a backup ...

Gordon reminds me of Daniel James. Bags of pace, youthful vigour, likely to snap in confidence once he finds out he isnt that good of a footballer.
Gordon reminds me of Daniel James. Bags of pace, youthful vigour, likely to snap in confidence once he finds out he isnt that good of a footballer.

He reminds me of Gail Platt off Corrie 
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Three of the biggest PL clubs putting plans in place to try and sign Mason Mount, according to the Athletic. If true - big if - youd have to imagine that its us, City and United?

Apparently one of the lowest paid players at Chelsea, and only two years left on his deal. I imagine the likely scenario is that the new owners throw a wedge at him to renew, but would be a fun signing.
Where would he play for us? He's a brilliant player but he's not a Klopp 8 and he's not a Klopp inside forward. He's probably a Guardiola 8/forward hybrid though. Guardiola absolutely loves players like that. So yeah, I don't see us in for him.
More clubs are looking to take advantage of #CFC's uncertain future, despite imminent takeover, by targeting their best players. Mason Mount, Reece James & others being lined up by top sides.
More clubs are looking to take advantage of #CFC's uncertain future, despite imminent takeover, by targeting their best players. Mason Mount, Reece James & others being lined up by top sides.

Finally a link to a right back who can defend! Our prayers have been answered.
Finally a link to a right back who can defend! Our prayers have been answered.

Ten Hag might want to get rid of Wan-Bissaka in the summer so I'd hold out for him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Ten Hag might want to get rid of Wan-Bissaka in the summer so I'd hold out for him.
Would we have enough funds for him and Phil Jones?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

What's the source there, Samie?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

What's the source there, Samie?

The athletic.

Given they have 2 and 3 years on their contracts, Id be very surprised if anything came of this.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Would we have enough funds for him and Phil Jones?

Isn't Jones' contract going this year or next? Could do worse than pick him up on a free.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Three of the biggest PL clubs putting plans in place to try and sign Mason Mount, according to the Athletic. If true - big if - youd have to imagine that its us, City and United?

Apparently one of the lowest paid players at Chelsea, and only two years left on his deal. I imagine the likely scenario is that the new owners throw a wedge at him to renew, but would be a fun signing.

Probably put out there by his agent to get a new deal once the new owners complete their takeover
Where would he play for us? He's a brilliant player but he's not a Klopp 8 and he's not a Klopp inside forward. He's probably a Guardiola 8/forward hybrid though. Guardiola absolutely loves players like that. So yeah, I don't see us in for him.

Can see them go for Reece James as well,Guardiola loves signing expensive fullbacks and Walker turns 32 this month.
Can see them go for Reece James as well,Guardiola loves signing expensive fullbacks and Walker turns 32 this month.

Yeah good point, James is a very good player. And he's rapid so that fits what Guardiola's used Walker for. His attacking ability would be wasted playing like Walker plays mind.
Can see them go for Reece James as well,Guardiola loves signing expensive fullbacks and Walker turns 32 this month.

Article by the Madrid-based GOAL reporter suggesting Real will go for Reece James in the summer of 2023, think therell be pretty interested in him.
Where would he play for us? He's a brilliant player but he's not a Klopp 8 and he's not a Klopp inside forward. He's probably a Guardiola 8/forward hybrid though. Guardiola absolutely loves players like that. So yeah, I don't see us in for him.

Excellent player, just not what we're looking for in midfield or in the front three. I'd prefer Gallagher.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

I can't see the need for Ramsey if Gomez stays, myself. Just Carvalho confirmed and Roy making puns about Tchouameni will do me. And a couple of key renewals, of course.

Aurelie hope I get to keep doing them.

Kante for Libpool an all thanks!
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Isn't Jones' contract going this year or next? Could do worse than pick him up on a free.

Him and Almiron through the door would be an excellent window.
Him and Almiron through the door would be an excellent window.

Took his offside goal (kind of) well yesterday, didn't he?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Am I the only one that doesnt fully see it with Reece James? I have such mixed feelings on him. Hes actually a very good attacking full back that cant defend - the majority false perception of Trent. His tracking of a man is dreadful. Poor one on one too. Go and look at Madrids goals across the two legs and count which ones were his fault - 3 of the 5. Good crosser and goal threat though.

Mason Mount is one of those versatile, press-effective footballers that if hes available and interested, you find a way to fit him in. Hes quality. He profiles like a higher-quality peak Lallana. Hes really very good. If Chelsea were experiencing a mass exit, which I dont think they will, a player who is worth looking at is Mateo Kovacic. More sturdy and defensive than Mount and could play that Henderson role, only 28 this week too. I probably wouldnt bother and would go for someone younger and cheaper, but hes good.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Having initially really wanted to dislike him but behave to admit Im begrudgingly impressed by Mount most times I see him. He seems to be technically very good. Cant see us signing any Chelsea players to be honest. As others have said he does seem like a dream Guardiola signing as someone who can play in most positions in his front 6.
