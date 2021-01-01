Am I the only one that doesnt fully see it with Reece James? I have such mixed feelings on him. Hes actually a very good attacking full back that cant defend - the majority false perception of Trent. His tracking of a man is dreadful. Poor one on one too. Go and look at Madrids goals across the two legs and count which ones were his fault - 3 of the 5. Good crosser and goal threat though.



Mason Mount is one of those versatile, press-effective footballers that if hes available and interested, you find a way to fit him in. Hes quality. He profiles like a higher-quality peak Lallana. Hes really very good. If Chelsea were experiencing a mass exit, which I dont think they will, a player who is worth looking at is Mateo Kovacic. More sturdy and defensive than Mount and could play that Henderson role, only 28 this week too. I probably wouldnt bother and would go for someone younger and cheaper, but hes good.