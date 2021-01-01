I give it until June 2nd before the moaning re-commences.
considering we have Bradley im not too sure we need Ramsay.I think Klopp will mostly want new deals done. With just Carvalho & Tchouameni coming in.
Interesting commentKlopp on his contract:"It makes sense doing it now."It's important a lot of people know early what's going on. It's good for transfer windows."We can't guarantee success, we can guarantee stability..."
A lot have Milner moving on this summer , personally think Klopp will want him to stay a bit longer .
He may well do, but surely if you're Milner you want to play regularly at the age he's at? He's got a couple of years left and he could certainly play a lot of minutes for a lot of clubs in this league. He's already got a drawer full of medals so he doesn't really need to stick around for more.
Think Milner ( 36 )is realistic and knows he isnt up to playing every game .If he was younger and not getting regular games you would expect him to look elsewhere for regular games He still has played 34 games for us this season .
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.94]