Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 966361 times)

Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:51:42 am
I give it until June 2nd before the moaning re-commences.

The only moan you could possibly have is that we are too good, which makes Fifa and this thread a bit redundant. Get Tchou Tchou agreed early and the whole summer could reduced to Bear pictures, Mac Red baiting and sexual innuendo.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 11:13:24 am »
Interesting comment

Klopp on his contract:

"It makes sense doing it now.

"It's important a lot of people know early what's going on. It's good for transfer windows.

"We can't guarantee success, we can guarantee stability..."
Online Red Berry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
Klopp has extended. Endgame indeed.

Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:20:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:08:37 am
considering we have Bradley im not too sure we need Ramsay.

I think Klopp will mostly want new deals done. With just Carvalho & Tchouameni coming in.

We are looking to buy Ramsay and loan him straight back.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:13:24 am
Interesting comment

Klopp on his contract:

"It makes sense doing it now.

"It's important a lot of people know early what's going on. It's good for transfer windows.

"We can't guarantee success, we can guarantee stability..."
You already know Klopp and the recruiting team have something up their sleeve.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:24:47 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:04:13 am
A lot have Milner moving on this summer , personally think Klopp will want him to stay a bit longer .
He may well do, but surely if you're Milner you want to play regularly at the age he's at? He's got a couple of years left and he could certainly play a lot of minutes for a lot of clubs in this league. He's already got a drawer full of medals so he doesn't really need to stick around for more.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:24:47 am
He may well do, but surely if you're Milner you want to play regularly at the age he's at? He's got a couple of years left and he could certainly play a lot of minutes for a lot of clubs in this league. He's already got a drawer full of medals so he doesn't really need to stick around for more.

Think Milner ( 36 )is realistic and knows he isnt up to playing every game .If he was younger and not getting regular games you would expect him to look elsewhere for regular games
He still has played 34 games for us this season .
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 11:32:59 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:29:25 am
Think Milner ( 36 )is realistic and knows he isnt up to playing every game .If he was younger and not getting regular games you would expect him to look elsewhere for regular games
He still has played 34 games for us this season .

He isn't going to play every game anywhere he ends up now unless its aboard. His game time here at Liverpool considering his age is still high.
