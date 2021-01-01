Right now we have 17 non-homegrown players including Karius and Adrian, assuming we move at least one of them on along with Origi, that gives us 2 spots, 3 if Minamino goes.



Releasing both Karius and Adrian and replacing them with an english keeper as 3rd choice would be smart business come this summer. No reason to have a keeper who there's a good chance will never play with us take a non homegrown spot. That would leave us with 3/4 spots which should be more than enough.