Right now we have 17 non-homegrown players including Karius and Adrian, assuming we move at least one of them on along with Origi, that gives us 2 spots, 3 if Minamino goes.
Must be like looking in a mirror that mate!
Releasing both Karius and Adrian and replacing them with an english keeper as 3rd choice would be smart business come this summer. No reason to have a keeper who there's a good chance will never play with us take a non homegrown spot. That would leave us with 3/4 spots which should be more than enough.
If Pitaluga isnt ready to be third choice, Id just renew Adrian. Yeah hes non-homegrown but we dont really need him to leave to create room.
So that line in the Joyce article on Tchouameni - about how if hes out of reach wed target someone of a similar profile. Who might that be?
Who was that German lad or lads we were looking at? Gravenbach(sp?) and that other fella who everyone was making house jokes aboot?
Out of contract (off the wage bill):OrigiMilnerKariusSold:AOCMinaminoPhillipsN.WilliamsDaviesR.WilliamsOjoWoodburnYes, we could get in enough money to sign Tchouameni, Carvalho and Ramsay, and renew some important contracts ...
Gravenberch? He's Dutch Rumored to be going to Bayern but nothing concrete
It was Hans Pieter Briegel. And Hans Gilhaus.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Im onto you. I know theyre the baddies in Die Hard mate. You think Im soft?
I can see AOC staying and running out his contract.I dont think we will sell Phillip, or R.Williams We will loan these out. We have to remember that injuries might happen. Selling 8 players isnt wise and letting 11 leave isnt wise to sign 1 player.
Tchouameni from under the noses of Madrid and United would be a lot of funHe also appears to be very good at football
. Which is nice
After Roy's Tchouameni broken hearts line, I expect no other midfielder now. I also still fancy Houssem Aouar but he turned into a Queresma for us, it seems.
Havent seen much of TchouameniWondering why he seems our no 1 target
Because he's a midfield monster.
No I know you're watching Die Hard 2 and watching the boy do his nuddy buff karate moves, all of which is fine unless you're an acting member of parliament and doing it in the chamber while in session.
Defensive mid ?Id like to see a player that can evolve into the next Thiago for us as we miss him when he is out
Aha, the Thiagos of this world appear once every 25 years, so forget replacing him right now. We won't see a player of his quality and calibre anytime soon.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]