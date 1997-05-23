« previous next »
Reckon Gomez will absolutely give it another season or at least until after the World Cup and then reassess.
Wouldn't this season prove keeping Fabinho as a 4th choice CB was probably a reasonable risk? Gomez can barely get a game now, same as Lovren before. What's done is done but the thought that Thiago prevented the club from signing a CB they would have otherwise signed seems fanciful. Who was this CB exactly? More than likely the club felt there wasn't a better option but it's impossible to prove regardless.

Anyway, not going to speculate on who we should purchase but will say that for me I'd view the midfield for next season along these lines:

DM:
Fab
Hendo

RCM:
Elliot
Carvalho
Jones

LCM:
Thiago
Keita

Obviously this is all situational and fluid. In certain games you can get away with Hendo at RCM but I think at the highest level he can't really play there without being a huge risk to the stability of the team. In other games you may want to play Keita with Thiago instead for more control. I'm also making an assumption that the current tactics will continue and that as Hendo continues to age rotating with Fabinho at the 6 is just the more natural spot.

The current tactics is the RCM is our 4th attacker so Elliot or Carvalho go there. I'm also putting Jones in as a RCM as I think that role better suits his skill set even though he mainly plays as a LCM. I think his last real minutes was at the RCM role though.  I think what it highlights to me is if we are signing a midfielder to replace Milner that you need a LCM option because Thiago and Keita combined don't even get you to 38 league games based on their current minutes played trajectories and career history. Both Thiago and Keita have played the 6/DM in their careers so I actually think we have a lot of cover there.
I love Gomez. I want him to stay. *sobs*

I think your wish will be granted, at least next season.

Van Dijk - 08.07.1991 Contract 2025
Matip - 08.08.1991 Contract 2024
Gomez - 23.05.1997 Contract 2024
Konate - 25.05.1999 Contract 2026
Van den Berg - 20.12.2001 Contract 2024

I think that we will see Van den Berg going on loan to the Premier League next season, since he has done well for Preston in the Championship. If the transition goes well, we might sell one of Gomez and Matip in the summer of 2023 . Personally, I think it will be Matip going ...
I think your wish will be granted, at least next season.

Van Dijk - 08.07.1991 Contract 2025
Matip - 08.08.1991 Contract 2024
Gomez - 23.05.1997 Contract 2024
Konate - 25.05.1999 Contract 2026
Van den Berg - 20.12.2001 Contract 2024

I think that we will see Van den Berg going on loan to the Premier League next season, since he has done well for Preston in the Championship. If the transition goes well, we might sell one of Gomez and Matip in the summer of 2023 . Personally, I think it will be Matip going ...

I dont see us selling any of our main defenders from a squad perspective  Nat/Neco/Sepp could all go

We have the best defence in the league, why mess around when we know Klopp values continuity so much?
Unless Gomez wants out I don't see us letting him go permanently. He fills in a valuable HG spot and he's six years younger than either Matip or VVD.
I dont see us selling any of our main defenders from a squad perspective  Nat/Neco/Sepp could all go

We have the best defence in the league, why mess around when we know Klopp values continuity so much?

Continuity is also when you include a new player into the rotation every few years, not only when you play the exact same players for years. I agree that we are not selling an important defender this summer (I have already stated that above), but in the summer of 2023 that might not be the case ...
Reckon Gomez will absolutely give it another season or at least until after the World Cup and then reassess.

Depends if he wants to go to the World Cup.
Wouldn't this season prove keeping Fabinho as a 4th choice CB was probably a reasonable risk? Gomez can barely get a game now, same as Lovren before. What's done is done but the thought that Thiago prevented the club from signing a CB they would have otherwise signed seems fanciful. Who was this CB exactly? More than likely the club felt there wasn't a better option but it's impossible to prove regardless.

Anyway, not going to speculate on who we should purchase but will say that for me I'd view the midfield for next season along these lines:

DM:
Fab
Hendo

RCM:
Elliot
Carvalho
Jones

LCM:
Thiago
Keita

Obviously this is all situational and fluid. In certain games you can get away with Hendo at RCM but I think at the highest level he can't really play there without being a huge risk to the stability of the team. In other games you may want to play Keita with Thiago instead for more control. I'm also making an assumption that the current tactics will continue and that as Hendo continues to age rotating with Fabinho at the 6 is just the more natural spot.

The current tactics is the RCM is our 4th attacker so Elliot or Carvalho go there. I'm also putting Jones in as a RCM as I think that role better suits his skill set even though he mainly plays as a LCM. I think his last real minutes was at the RCM role though.  I think what it highlights to me is if we are signing a midfielder to replace Milner that you need a LCM option because Thiago and Keita combined don't even get you to 38 league games based on their current minutes played trajectories and career history. Both Thiago and Keita have played the 6/DM in their careers so I actually think we have a lot of cover there.

I would add Morton as a DM.

Hendo is better suited RCM
I would add Morton as a DM.

Hendo is better suited RCM

We're all entitled to our own opinion. My opinion does not jive with yours. I'll leave it at that.
I think we need to be bedding in someone for the right-wing, a Salah replacement (given his age; I think he'll probably re-sign) with a bit of versatility to cover other positions and keep the rotation healthy, both in terms of fitness and in terms of player contentment. We're well-covered for the centre (Jota, Sane, Firmino) and left (Sane, Diaz). I was interested in the Olise speculation for that reason as a pacey, left-footed wide attacker who can also play another role. The idea of a first-choice elite four for the front line, and for the midfield, supplemented by a couple of players who are older/running down contracts, and much younger talent, seems to be our working blueprint, going forwards.
First choice midfield: Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, possibly Tchouameni. Supplemented: Henderson, Elliott. (Jones potentially).
First choice attack: Diaz, Sane, Salah, Jota. Supplemented: Firmino (possibly won't be re-signed, given the injury problems lately), Carvalho, a.n.other (this year, or next, depending on opportunity in the market and Salah's contract situation).

Surely Saka at Arsenal is the ideal right-wing signing for us.
If Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diaz and Jota are all staying beyond this season then why would any established forward join the club. Potentially coming in as 6th choice. I think that's fine for maybe a young developing forward or a very experienced forward (+30) to fill that role. But not necessarily someone who would start for the vast majority of teams across all the Top 5 leagues.

Because we are the best team in the world and at least 1 of Firmino, Salah and Mane wont remain with us in the 23/24 season, and the others which remain will be like 31.

Why did Mahrez sign for City when they already had Aguero, Sterling, Sane, Jesus, Silva (who played on the wing at the time) and Foden coming through?
We did sign Thiago as a replacement a year early for Wijnadlum.

But it's a raises good point about having to cut your cloth accordingly. By signing Thiago, an opportunistic signing, to replace Wijnaldum a year early it meant we put more resources into midfield in 2020/21. It meant that we carried another midfielder but as a consequence we didn't replace Lovren. Whether that was cash driven, squad place driven or different factors. Who knows. In essence though  we assigned Fabinho as our nominal 4th choice centre back and took a risks that better depth in midfield and adding starter quality there was more valuable than a 4th choice centre back.

If we add a 6th choice high calibre forward I think we may need to make similar types of decisions. Does it mean we carry one less midfielder? Does it mean we carry more youth players as back up squad players rather than the likes of AOC, Minamino, Origi, Milner, etc?

Whatever the choice there probably needs to be some sort of trade off somewhere else in the squad. My take would be that we don't really need a high calibre 6th choice forward. The current 5 plus Carvalho and Elliott as back up is probably fine. Maybe we may carry Minamino if he'll stay and wants to be back-up.

For me, it's-completely unrealistic to think we'll buy another 40-60M front 3 player and spend 50-60M a midfielder this summer. We've already spent approx 50M (with add-ons) for this summer's transfer budget already on Diaz. That'll be closer to 60M when we confirm Carvalho. I just don't see a situation were we add another 2 x 40-60M players unless someone who'll command a big fee leaves. There probably isn't the finances and there probably isn't the game time available to justify it and sell it to the player.

Carvalho, Diaz, a 50-60M midfielder and a back up RB coming from the summer budget feels a lot more likely in my opinion. This would be with a selection of Karius, Adrian, Williams, Phillips, AOC, Milner, Origi, Minamino leaving the club (but maybe not all of them).

I dont buy the idea that we didnt have enough "room in the squad" and thats why we went into last season with 3 CBs - it was a calculated risk that didnt pay off and they learned their lesson big time. Even without Wijnaldum we went into this season with 8 first team CMs - Eliott effectively replaced him, without the promotion of Eliott I think we sign another CM last summer.

If AOC, Milner, Origi and Minamino all leave the club - that's a lot of new space in the squad. I agree that a CM is the priority - but in terms of wages whoever they are will likely get paid significantly less than AOC & Milner's combined wages, and a decent portion of their fee will be covered by AOC's sale.

Now, if you also get Origi and Minamino's wages freed up, and a decent fee for Minamino - that would probably get close to covering the prospective midfielder's transfer fee. Then you mention selling Phillips who should fetch a decent fee too and we dont need to replace him.. I don't buy the notion that another decently priced signing wouldn't be financially viable at that point, if we get a new RB in they will likely be no more expensive than whatever we get for Williams - who knows we might end up keeping him.

We've had 6 first team attackers ever since we bought Minamino. Why should be only have 5 next season? Carvalho looks like a great signing long term but I dont think we can expect as much out from him next season as we got from the likes of Origi and Minamino this season.

My suspicion is that the club will prioritize a CM, and once they sort that they will look at what they can do in terms of a forward signing and IF they can find a deal that makes sense for a top target, I don't see why they wouldn't try and make that deal. City are only going to improve next season, Haaland is gonna strengthen them, and who knows who else they'll sign.. The second half of this season shows how much squad depth can give us that extra edge in consistency - why not stack our squad as much as we can possibly manage?
I dont buy the idea that we didnt have enough "room in the squad" and thats why we went into last season with 3 CBs - it was a calculated risk that didnt pay off and they learned their lesson big time. Even without Wijnaldum we went into this season with 8 first team CMs - Eliott effectively replaced him, without the promotion of Eliott I think we sign another CM last summer.

If AOC, Milner, Origi and Minamino all leave the club - that's a lot of new space in the squad. I agree that a CM is the priority - but in terms of wages whoever they are will likely get paid significantly less than AOC & Milner's combined wages, and a decent portion of their fee will be covered by AOC's sale.

Now, if you also get Origi and Minamino's wages freed up, and a decent fee for Minamino - that would probably get close to covering the prospective midfielder's transfer fee. Then you mention selling Phillips who should fetch a decent fee too and we dont need to replace him.. I don't buy the notion that another decently priced signing wouldn't be financially viable at that point, if we get a new RB in they will likely be no more expensive than whatever we get for Williams - who knows we might end up keeping him.

We've had 6 first team attackers ever since we bought Minamino. Why should be only have 5 next season? Carvalho looks like a great signing long term but I dont think we can expect as much out from him next season as we got from the likes of Origi and Minamino this season.

My suspicion is that the club will prioritize a CM, and once they sort that they will look at what they can do in terms of a forward signing and IF they can find a deal that makes sense for a top target, I don't see why they wouldn't try and make that deal. City are only going to improve next season, Haaland is gonna strengthen them, and who knows who else they'll sign.. The second half of this season shows how much squad depth can give us that extra edge in consistency - why not stack our squad as much as we can possibly manage?
You might be surprised how ready Carvalho is to be the 6th attacking option. From the bits of him I've seen he looks ready to contribute. I believe that the 3 young AM/forwards Carvalho, Gordon and Elliott are between them likely to contribute more next season than Origi and Minamino have done this season, and that's said without at all minimising what the older two have done.

As for looking at another forward signing in the summer, I doubt it. The club were very keen to bring an attacker in this summer, but they went and did it 6 months early.
Tchouameni tuning into our game last night: https://mobile.twitter.com/Sadio10iii/status/1519420704252633089

Its ON! ;D

Thought last night illustrated the value of his quality to pen sides in - Carvalhos and Tchouamenis are good qualities to add. Fabinho was incredible last night. I completely agree on Carvalho RPA - hes tailor made and actually quite physically explosive too for a kid his age - thats surprised me given how slight he is - he uses his frame well and hes rapid, has pace, and is speedy.

(Also sorry for editing your post instead of mine! Senior moment.)
I love Gomez. I want him to stay. *sobs*

Same here. I think he'd been mad to go too. One more year Joe.
Carmo would be exciting, heard great things and has the profile we seek in a CB (pace+aerial ability+intelligence). Apparently we made an offer last January to sign him on a permanent deal, but when that didnt work out we went for Kabak on loan. Had a horror injury not long after, but back now and apparently looks like he hasnt missed a step. Hes left-footed, which is interesting as it means hed really be a Virgil backup rather than someone who could naturally play alongside him. But Virgils minutes will presumably be managed a little more going forward.

I do think someone bids for Gomez in the summer. Will come down to how much he wants first team football. Yes, the World Cup is probably big in his mind but theres no guarantee he goes even if hes starting every week for a Villa or Leicester.
