Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:43:57 am
How does one pronounce Aurelien Tchouameni
Already on too many.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 25, 2022, 12:42:47 pm
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) does look like a very good option for our right sided midfield spot. Perfect age (turning 25 next month), only 12 months left on his contract, shares the agent with Mane and Keita ...

https://youtu.be/X1Mj_zLYRpE
This guy has all the hall marks of a player we'd sign. Can cover loads of positions, mainly RCM but also RB. Agent situation as you point out and 1 year so good fee, and about to enter his peak. Not a sexy one but he'd be a very shrewd signing. We are looking at signing a player like him as well according to King.
anyone happy if our incoming summer transfer consist of Laimer and tchoumeni?

think bobby will run down his contract with us with mane taking over the no 9 role .

Milly, ox, divock, taki, Neco, phillips will be gone i guess depending on how much we can recoup from the outgoings.

Hope to see a couple of our youngsters step up in cup games and hopefully develop enough to be squad players.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:35:59 pm
If you discount the game against Chelsea and City since they are 2 excellent teams, I think the most common theme in the games we've dropped points is the lack of being able to start 3 of our 1st choice 4 midfielders (i.e. Fabinho, Keita, Henderson and Thiago).

 In a number of the games we drew or lost we started with1 or 2 players outside of those 1st 4 midfield choices. Spurs was probably the most extreme example with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson out. Brentford (a), Leicester (a), WHU (a), Brighton (h), Spurs (a) we started with the midfield with at least 1 of Jones, AOC, Milner starting in midfield.

Now there's plenty of other factors. We've defended better as a team as the season has gone on. We conceded 3 v Brentford, 3 v WHU, 2 v Brighton, 2 v Spurs. Is that all the midfield's fault? Almost certainly not.

What is a trend so far is that if we play midfielder outside of Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho and Keita we have more chance of dropping points. That's not to say AOC, Milner, Elliott, Jones aren't good players or are to blame. However, part of my thinking around next season is to make this midfield group 5 players who are absolute 1st choices whilst we have 2 or 3 others who supplement them. If they are either young players to develop (Jones, Elliott) or very experienced players (Milner) then I think it fit in terms of squad composition. It probably means losing 1 or 2 of AOC, Milner, Jones and bringing in 1 midfielder who can really stake a claim to be 1st choice now but also long term.

Statistically its mostly when Thiago has been out. To be fair his times out may have mostly correlated with Henderson, Fabinhos and Keiras times out but our win % with him is 90%+ and our win % without him is in the 50s. Its partly his quality and partly we have no one else who plays like him.
I'm sure I read that Milner had been offered another year with a possible coaching role with the younger age groups to follow.  Maybe this is what I hoped for rather than what I read!
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 09:44:30 am
I'm sure I read that Milner had been offered another year with a possible coaching role with the younger age groups to follow.  Maybe this is what I hoped for rather than what I read!

Dont think so. Klopps made clear he wants Milner to sign, but clarified there arent any discussions yet. Personally think hes off - have a sneaky feeling he might be going to Villa.

Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:03:49 am
anyone happy if our incoming summer transfer consist of Laimer and tchoumeni?


Wouldnt say no, but if were getting two midfielders I think youd want one of them to be more progressive. Laimer feels like a Tchouameni alternative rather than someone you sign alongside him.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:03:49 am
anyone happy if our incoming summer transfer consist of Laimer and tchoumeni?


Think it'll be Carvalho, someone to fill in for Fabinho and a back-up RB. Maybe a 3rd choice keeper. We won't be adding another attacker having signed Diaz and Carvalho
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:21:01 am


Wouldnt say no, but if were getting two midfielders I think youd want one of them to be more progressive. Laimer feels like a Tchouameni alternative rather than someone you sign alongside him.

Wouldn't Elliot and Jones fit the progressive midfielders role, or would you feel we need another more established progresses of the ball?

Like on paper, if injuries mount, would a Laimer, Tchoumeni, Elliot midfield three work?
Enjoyed this discussion guys...

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:35:59 pm
...

Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:15:02 am
...

In root cause terms I think it does underline when we've been able to select the first choice midfield set up, we have fewer problems, and I'd argue it's because that leads to the space being managed correctly in accommodating the key tweak to our system this season. This interview with Trent underlined it.


Quote from: royhendo on January 19, 2022, 06:16:44 pm
https://theathletic.com/3062103/2022/01/14/my-game-in-my-words-trent-alexander-arnold-liverpool/

It always comes from the manager, he says. He has set up a system to allow the players to move with fluidity to help the team create moments that win games. He has allowed me to have that freedom to drift inside a little bit more. It helps offensively and defensively.

If we lose the ball, there is an extra number in the middle of the park to go and win it back. And when I am getting on the ball, I am in more dangerous areas than just standing out wide.

There has been a lot of focus this season on the two triangles out wide  so, we have the No 8 in midfield, the full-backs and the wingers on each side. It is about making sure, at all times, there should be someone occupying the width, someone high up on the last line and someone in a half-space or in a midfield eight.

The manager says it is not too important who it is, just as long as we are occupying those three spaces. With that flexibility, you can do what you want  just make sure that there is someone in those positions. Thats why at times you will see me in between a centre-back and full-back making channel runs, because the No 8 has dropped in at right-back and Mo (Mohamed Salah) is out wide. Theres flexibility and also an understanding of movement and patterns.

It is all about communication, really. It is about having an understanding with the players you are playing with. But you can only have full confidence in your position. It helps if you know people are there backing you up. We have played with each other for a long enough time as a team to understand where we need to be when certain things are happening.

He continues: The main principle we have is, no matter what system the opposition play, we always have two centre-backs around the halfway line and Fabinho should always be screening that. If they (Liverpools opponents) play two up front, we will leave it as three vs two. It is like when the ball is on the left-hand side, we all know Mo is getting in the box. It is then between me and the No 8, say thats Jordan Henderson, on who gets into the box and backs him up. It should always be one or the other.

Mo has got no responsibility in staying back defending, thats not where the team needs him. We need him in the box to go and score goals. You see with Hendo against Everton getting into the box, they are the areas we need to occupy. It is about numbers in the box. If the ball is on a certain side, then that winger is not getting in there, so it is up to the midfielder or the opposite full-back to. You see Robbo (left-back Andrew Robertson) and I in there a lot at the back post. But for that to happen, it is about the protection and that comes from the communication between the centre-backs and Fabinho.

Now - in relation to that, Dan Kennett in October to January did some of the best analysis I think I've ever seen in relation to Chelsea, and how their position at or near the top was false due to an almost historically unprecedented defensive hot streak. What it revealed shortly after in its workings (I'll try and find the posts) was that where we'd conceded points, in almost every case we'd been on the wrong end of goals conceded from attempts with extremely low XG values - the Havertz back header (thankfully karma gave us one back away at the San Siro), the Brighton worldie, and so on. The cumulative XG on the key 11 or so goals conceded was correspondingly way below 11. 

Here's his analysis - he predicted Chelsea falling from grace (albeit not due to Abramovich).
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1452944535999426565

The goals in several cases originated from quick transitions into that space behind Trent's 'role' - he plays where he's supposed to play - we just didn't manage them as well as we did in some other games.

I need to find the posts but that was what got me revved up about a Tchouameni really because it'd address our only kind of sort of half way credible achilles heel.
Actually, looking back at it, the goals didn't really consistently come from that kind of situation at all. Maybe we don't need a Tchouameni other than for our angina complaints. We have conceded worldies and goals from weirdly low XG attempts, and that's reverted to the mean. I guess all we have is the correlation between those games and us not having a full squad to pick from.

Here's the stuff from back then.

Quote from: royhendo on January 19, 2022, 09:32:17 am
Remember the chat about whether we've suffered a number of blows this season from conceding goals that have a low XG rating (so worldies and flukes basically)? Dan K has continued on that theme ongoing and you can see our issue is that while our performance level is broadly the same as Man City, we've either had bad luck in relation to those goals, or we've not managed the risk in relation to the build up to those goals, or a bit of both.

This is the numbers while leading by 1 goal in games this season. We've conceded 7, Manchester City have conceded 0.



This was on the low XG aspect.
https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1478502909142777856

And then we discussed it here.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January 19, 2022, 01:07:14 pm
Thanks, this is really interesting.  I went back and tried to think which goals these would have been and came up with the list below:

Brentford (away) - goal 2 - XGA 0.50
Brentford (away) - goal 3 - XGA 0.45
Man City (home) - goal 1 - XGA 0.06
Man City (home) - goal 2 - XGA 0.05
Brighton (home) - goal 2 - XGA 0.50
Spurs (away) - goal 2 - XGA 0.31
Chelsea (away) - goal 2 - XGA 0.31

I was surprised that the Foden goal was such a low XGA, but other than that one and De Bruyne's deflected shot the rest of the goals all have reasonably high XGA and so we can't really complain about the actual goals being 'unlucky'.  However digging into them a bit more we have an Alisson mistake for the Spurs goal and some pin ball action for both of the Brentford goals, so maybe there was an element of luck about them, but certainly nothing over the top.

I'd actually say that the 'unlucky' goals we've conceded have been while we were drawing or winning by more than 2 goals, such as the first goals for Brighton, West Ham, and Chelsea (x2), but all still lead to dropped points.

If I look at City at 1-0 I come up with these big chances which didn't lead to goals:

Leicester (away) - Lookman on 75 mins (0.49)
Man Utd (away) - Greenwood on 25 mins (0.53)
Villa (away) - Chukwuemeka on 74 mins (0.41)

I think we can all agree that City were beating Utd that day regardless of whether Greenwood scores, so really there are only 2 games where they could have dropped points in that sample.

With City I would point more to their refereeing luck against Wolves and Arsenal (whereas we had awful luck against West Ham and Spurs), and also some missed chances from teams when the game was level (such as Arsenal at 0-1).

But either way, these small differences are massive in a tight title race, especially one where every dropped point counts.  Just on my finger in the air 'luck meter' I'd definitely say that we would be between -4 and -6 on luck points whereas City are somewhere between +2 and +4.  That's basically the actual gap between the two teams in the table.


You can take that further with the De Bruyne deflection in the league game at the Etihad I guess.
Lots of rumours from shit sources such as the Mirror, Mail and Express, linking us to the likes of Gavi, Bellingham, Toocanmany, Adeyemi and tap in behaviour from Sky regarding Carvalho.
Adeyemi unfortunately going to Dortmund looks like
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:07 am
Lots of rumours from shit sources such as the Mirror, Mail and Express, linking us to the likes of Gavi, Bellingham, Toocanmany, Adeyemi and tap in behaviour from Sky regarding Carvalho.

Think John Henry has been down the back of the sofa.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:10:04 pm
Adeyemi unfortunately going to Dortmund looks like

Think it was always likely theyd be at the front of the queue given they could offer him a lot more playing time than we ever could. Looks like hell be a terrific player, but glad we ended up with the much more finished article in the form of Luis Diaz for a similar price.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:10:04 pm
Adeyemi unfortunately going to Dortmund looks like

*Shrugs*

As great as we are, I can't imagine we're a particularly attractive proposition for a young attacker like Adeyemi when we've got Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz here right now. Maybe in a year/18 months that changes but he's hardly going to put his career on hold on the chance that we go for him then.
Thing is with crowds back in, going far in every tournament (extra home games), reaching the CL semi-final (and hopefully the final), being able to go on a lucrative pre-season tour, etc means we will have a massively increased revenue for this season. Our potential spending power will never have been as high as it is now, and the great thing is we don't need a lot of transfers with the squad being as strong as it ever has been
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:52:09 pm
Thing is with crowds back in, going far in every tournament (extra home games), reaching the CL semi-final (and hopefully the final), being able to go on a lucrative pre-season tour, etc means we will have a massively increased revenue for this season. Our potential spending power will never have been as high as it is now, and the great thing is we don't need a lot of transfers with the squad being as strong as it ever has been
as long as we overtake ManU in commercial revenue!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:12 pm
*Shrugs*

As great as we are, I can't imagine we're a particularly attractive proposition for a young attacker like Adeyemi when we've got Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz here right now. Maybe in a year/18 months that changes but he's hardly going to put his career on hold on the chance that we go for him then.

Yeah I was hoping more as a replacement for Salah/Mane end of next season. Which would've worked if he'd stayed. Doubt Dortmund will sell before 2-3 years at least
This Tchouameni link I like because we have become so reliant on Fabinho - Hendo can do a decent job at #6 obviously but he's better as an #8 and is probably (this might be a controversial/left-field take) the best back-up to Trent in our squad. There is no way we can sign a better right-back than Henderson to sit on the bench behind Trent waiting for him to get injured. Most of you might not have realized this last season when Henderson was covering in defense - but I guarantee you that Klopp did. He used Milner in the same way for years too, so we have precedent, only Henderson has more dynamism and physicality than Milner and is a better long passer/crosser, Henderson is a better fullback than Milner ever was.

So, having another pure DM in the squad sets us up be to covered well in the two areas of the field where perhaps it is lacking the most..

But also I like the signing because it leaves space in the squad with Ox and Milner likely to leave for a Jude Bellingham, whether this summer or the next.

We are spoilt with the squad we have, but why not keep striving for perfection?
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 01:39:48 pm
This Tchouameni link I like because we have become so reliant on Fabinho - Hendo can do a decent job at #6 obviously but he's better as an #8 and is probably (this might be a controversial/left-field take) the best back-up to Trent in our squad.

Gomez says hello
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:56:30 am
In root cause terms I think it does underline when we've been able to select the first choice midfield set up, we have fewer problems, and I'd argue it's because that leads to the space being managed correctly in accommodating the key tweak to our system this season. This interview with Trent underlined it.

Not seen those Trent quotes before but they are very interesting.

I think our best midfield is currently is Fabinho with Keita and Thiago either side. However, I think we get a better RHS as a whole with Henderson playing the No.8 position. One of the reasons is the interplay between TAA, Henderson and Salah.

Looking at that Trent interview confirms one of the things I've noticed. There's a flexibility in how these 3 players occupy the certain spaces on the pitch. One of the key differences between Henderson and either Thiago or Keita in the No.8 position is his willingness to provide width. If one of the key facets of our RHS play is for 1 player to occupy a wide area then I think Henderson in that position potentially allows Salah and Trent to play inside a bit more. It also allows more movement and flexibility between the 3 designated areas and the players selected on the RHS.

Where I think Touchuameni is interesting is whether he's viewed as a No.8 or a No.6 in our system (or ability to play both). Statistically he looks great on the defensive side of things but also looks to be an improving force in terms of attacking attributes like progressive passing. To the eye he looks like a mobile, strong centre midfielder. Someone who has the key attributes to play in our system and maybe be a long term replacement for Henderson or Thiago.

I haven't seen Touchoameni enough to know how comfortable he is interchanging positions in a system like ours. How comfortable he is going wide on occasions if the positions requires it?

I'm becoming more wedded to the idea of going into next season with 5 front line midfielders supplemented with 2 or 3 young/very experienced midfielders (compared with more of a 4+4 situation we find ourselves in now).

I think what we've seen this season helps me come to that conclusion. I think having another Henderson/Thiago/Keita/Fabinho would reduce the need to go into some key games and having to play one of the squad midfielders. I also think what we've seen since Jan is how 5 forwards into 3 (supported by 1 or 2 squad forwards) has benefitted the team go strong week in, week out. The trade off about having more 1st choices, who'll all want to take a significant proportion of game time, is that you potentially need to carry a lower number of players in the squad who supplement them. You may also need to carry either young, developing players and/or very experienced players who won't necessarily need as much game time over the course of a season to feel like their career is moving in the right direction.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:58 pm by Jookie »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:10:04 pm
Adeyemi unfortunately going to Dortmund looks like

With the resurgence of Mane as a #9, and Jota's performance this season at #9, I dont see the point in signing him anyway, particularly if Firmino stays for another year.

In my view, we should be looking to find someone who is dynamic like our forwards and can play across the front 3, not just down the middle. Someone like a Bowen from West Ham would be an ideal signing.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:41:48 pm
Gomez says hello

The thing is though, when he's required to be more agile or mobile at right back, his body breaks down. He's a centre half with power and explosive pace - your javelin thrower/power sprinter type bodily profile, whereas arguably we need someone with the 400 metre/400 metre hurdles type bodily profile who can cope with the load.

A Wijnaldum regen would do just fine eh?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:12 pm
As great as we are, I can't imagine we're a particularly attractive proposition for a young attacker like Adeyemi when we've got Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz here right now.

If Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diaz and Jota are all staying beyond this season then why would any established forward join the club. Potentially coming in as 6th choice. I think that's fine for maybe a young developing forward or a very experienced forward (+30) to fill that role. But not necessarily someone who would start for the vast majority of teams across all the Top 5 leagues.

The counter argument is that a new forward pushes down one of the existing 5 in the pecking order. Potentially Firmino or Jota. I just don't see Klopp doing that. I think he'll want the likes of Jota and Firmino to see close to the 1st XI on all occasions. A 6th choice forward might not make the bench some weeks.

Equally, everyone's finances are finite. Well at least ours are. It doesn't make sense to invest 40-60M in a 6th choice centre forward. Or invest a reported 180k a week on a 6th choice forward (Firmino's reported current contract). Those funds should be used to strengthen other areas. Probably midfield and potentially back-up right back.

It why suggestions of the likes of Bowen, Adeyemi, Nkunku etc. are only feasible, IMO, if one of the curernt main 5 forwards leaves.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:47:46 pm
The thing is though, when he's required to be more agile or mobile at right back, his body breaks down. He's a centre half with power and explosive pace - your javelin thrower/power sprinter type bodily profile, whereas arguably we need someone with the 400 metre/400 metre hurdles type bodily profile who can cope with the load.

I think Gomez is a decent stop gap for RB this Jan-May period when we wanted to let Neco Williams go on loan. Reality is that barring injury we were probably going to ask Gomez to play RB in 5 games max. That type of sporadic workload is fine. Even in the event of an injury it would have been half a season at the very max of Gomez at RB (with Milner as another potential option).

The move has also allowed Gomez to get some game time as a starter and probably feel bit more part of things this season. That may be hugely important when it comes to the summer, if rumours of Gomez considering his future are true.

Long term I don't think Gomez is the solution for back-up right back. I'm not quite sure who is though. I think Neco Williams will want regular 1st team football. I'm not sure how close Bradley and other RBs in the youth system are to playing in the 1st team. It then feels like an external option may be the way forward. You need to find either a young player or a player like Tsimikas who'll jump at the chance to join a big club from a non-Top5 league club (or smaller club in one of the bigger leagues). Someone who'll be happy to be here for a couple of years as back up and at worse use that experienced as a stepping stone to get a starting position at an established club in one of the bigger leagues. I suspect the challenge here is find someone who fits all those criteria and is good enough to play RB for this Liverpool side. We did it on the left with Tsimikas so it is potentially possible.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:41:48 pm
Gomez says hello

Gomez is obviously great cover but he's also fighting for that CB role so we cant rely on him exclusively to cover Trent IMO.. Its all about options. How would you feel starting a game with Hendo at RB? Would you feel concerned? I trust Henderson so put in solid performances at both ends of the pitch at RB if we need that from him.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:55:50 pm
If Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diaz and Jota are all staying beyond this season then why would any established forward join the club. Potentially coming in as 6th choice. I think that's fine for maybe a young developing forward or a very experienced forward (+30) to fill that role. But not necessarily someone who would start for the vast majority of teams across all the Top 5 leagues.

The counter argument is that a new forward pushes down one of the existing 5 in the pecking order. Potentially Firmino or Jota. I just don't see Klopp doing that. I think he'll want the likes of Jota and Firmino to see close to the 1st XI on all occasions. A 6th choice forward might not make the bench some weeks.

Equally, everyone's finances are finite. Well at least ours are. It doesn't make sense to invest 40-60M in a 6th choice centre forward. Or invest a reported 180k a week on a 6th choice forward (Firmino's reported current contract). Those funds should be used to strengthen other areas. Probably midfield and potentially back-up right back.

It why suggestions of the likes of Bowen, Adeyemi, Nkunku etc. are only feasible, IMO, if one of the curernt main 5 forwards leaves.

We signed Thiago a year in advance of Gini leaving.. If Firmino isnt sold and also isn't resigned, why not bed in his replacement a year in advance?
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 02:20:31 pm
We signed Thiago a year in advance of Gini leaving.. If Firmino isnt sold and also isn't resigned, why not bed in his replacement a year in advance?

Thiago was a pretty opportunistic signing at the time, paid like £20m for him which is likely a third of what another attacker would cost. Not to mention, Diaz was meant to come this summer but only got brought forward because he wouldnt have been on the market if we waited.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 01:44:39 pm
With the resurgence of Mane as a #9, and Jota's performance this season at #9, I dont see the point in signing him anyway, particularly if Firmino stays for another year.

In my view, we should be looking to find someone who is dynamic like our forwards and can play across the front 3, not just down the middle. Someone like a Bowen from West Ham would be an ideal signing.
I think we need to be bedding in someone for the right-wing, a Salah replacement (given his age; I think he'll probably re-sign) with a bit of versatility to cover other positions and keep the rotation healthy, both in terms of fitness and in terms of player contentment. We're well-covered for the centre (Jota, Sane, Firmino) and left (Sane, Diaz). I was interested in the Olise speculation for that reason as a pacey, left-footed wide attacker who can also play another role. The idea of a first-choice elite four for the front line, and for the midfield, supplemented by a couple of players who are older/running down contracts, and much younger talent, seems to be our working blueprint, going forwards.
First choice midfield: Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, possibly Tchouameni. Supplemented: Henderson, Elliott. (Jones potentially).
First choice attack: Diaz, Sane, Salah, Jota. Supplemented: Firmino (possibly won't be re-signed, given the injury problems lately), Carvalho, a.n.other (this year, or next, depending on opportunity in the market and Salah's contract situation).
Tchouameni could be great in the RCM role covering Trent
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 02:20:31 pm
We signed Thiago a year in advance of Gini leaving.. If Firmino isnt sold and also isn't resigned, why not bed in his replacement a year in advance?

We did sign Thiago as a replacement a year early for Wijnadlum.

But it's a raises good point about having to cut your cloth accordingly. By signing Thiago, an opportunistic signing, to replace Wijnaldum a year early it meant we put more resources into midfield in 2020/21. It meant that we carried another midfielder but as a consequence we didn't replace Lovren. Whether that was cash driven, squad place driven or different factors. Who knows. In essence though  we assigned Fabinho as our nominal 4th choice centre back and took a risks that better depth in midfield and adding starter quality there was more valuable than a 4th choice centre back.

If we add a 6th choice high calibre forward I think we may need to make similar types of decisions. Does it mean we carry one less midfielder? Does it mean we carry more youth players as back up squad players rather than the likes of AOC, Minamino, Origi, Milner, etc?

Whatever the choice there probably needs to be some sort of trade off somewhere else in the squad. My take would be that we don't really need a high calibre 6th choice forward. The current 5 plus Carvalho and Elliott as back up is probably fine. Maybe we may carry Minamino if he'll stay and wants to be back-up.

For me, it's-completely unrealistic to think we'll buy another 40-60M front 3 player and spend 50-60M a midfielder this summer. We've already spent approx 50M (with add-ons) for this summer's transfer budget already on Diaz. That'll be closer to 60M when we confirm Carvalho. I just don't see a situation were we add another 2 x 40-60M players unless someone who'll command a big fee leaves. There probably isn't the finances and there probably isn't the game time available to justify it and sell it to the player.

Carvalho, Diaz, a 50-60M midfielder and a back up RB coming from the summer budget feels a lot more likely in my opinion. This would be with a selection of Karius, Adrian, Williams, Phillips, AOC, Milner, Origi, Minamino leaving the club (but maybe not all of them).
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Carvalho, Diaz, a 50-60M midfielder and a back up RB coming from the summer budget feels a lot more likely in my opinion. This would be with a selection of Karius, Adrian, Williams, Phillips, AOC, Milner, Origi, Minamino leaving the club (but maybe not all of them).

Yup, that looks like a realistic scenario. Maybe also a 3rd choice experienced homegrown goalkeeper. It's a shame that Ox has never imposed himself as a backup option for the right fullback position, since he could have stayed that way.

Anyway, looking at the available and the affordable options for the midfield spot, there will be some very good options this summer. Tchouameni, Gavi, Gravenberch, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Caqueret and few others will be on the move, so we'll have a great choice ...
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 02:20:31 pm
We signed Thiago a year in advance of Gini leaving.. If Firmino isnt sold and also isn't resigned, why not bed in his replacement a year in advance?

There were feasibly three positions available for Thiago and Wijnaldum, so whilst we definitely signed the former to ultimately replace the latter, it was also always going to be possible to play them together. Firmino can only really play one position in our system, and presumably his replacement would do likewise, so it would always be an either/or situation - and we already have Jota and Mane as options for that role too.
As interesting as potential targets are, its equally interesting to wonder how Klopp and Lijnders evolve the playing style. If you go get Tchouameni, for example, is there an argument that you could go with a two-man midfield a lot more often? That would help solve the problem of too many great attackers, which I think most of us hope remains an issue for a Klopp to solve next season too.
Could be an option right enough...

Sam McGuire drawing attention to us being linked with David Carmo: https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1519350595995545601

Gomez is gonna go to Villa isn't he?
