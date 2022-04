This news also comes after @jpedrerolconfirmed that Real Madrid will NOT be signing a midfielder this summer. Madrid were the main team interested in signing the Frenchman.



A lot of signs pointing towards real interest in him.



How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer? They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers.



For what it’s worth a lot of the prominent Madrid-aligned bloggers are clowning Pederol, saying he has no sources. I very much think we’re in for Aurélien, MARCA who are the more biased of the two big Madrid papers have been running with the line that he’s coming to the Premier League as Madrid can’t make an early play for him until they move a few players on. Plus the fact I can’t recall any of the Liverpool cartel reporting on him makes me think he could well be with us in the summer. If he does come to England, I’d be stunned if he went anywhere else than us.Well they’ve got Valverde and Camavinga who are going to be long-term successors for them, Ceballos (who could get sold in the summer) and they also have a high opinion on Antonio Blanco. So the cupboard isn’t completely dry but the mind boggles why they wouldn’t get Tchouameni. Perez will probably do the Galatico thing and offer Pogba big money.