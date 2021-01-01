« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 953452 times)

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Would love for us to sign him and Carvalho at the beginning of the window, then spend the rest of the summer preparing for next season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:35:18 pm
This news also comes after @jpedrerolconfirmed that Real Madrid will NOT be signing a midfielder this summer. Madrid were the main team interested in signing the Frenchman.

A lot of signs pointing towards real interest in him.

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1518930259323895808

How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer?  They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers. 
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:35:18 pm
This news also comes after @jpedrerolconfirmed that Real Madrid will NOT be signing a midfielder this summer. Madrid were the main team interested in signing the Frenchman.

A lot of signs pointing towards real interest in him.

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1518930259323895808

For what its worth a lot of the prominent Madrid-aligned bloggers are clowning Pederol, saying he has no sources. I very much think were in for Aurélien, MARCA who are the more biased of the two big Madrid papers have been running with the line that hes coming to the Premier League as Madrid cant make an early play for him until they move a few players on. Plus the fact I cant recall any of the Liverpool cartel reporting on him makes me think he could well be with us in the summer. If he does come to England, Id be stunned if he went anywhere else than us.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:45:36 pm
How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer?  They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers.

Well theyve got Valverde and Camavinga who are going to be long-term successors for them, Ceballos (who could get sold in the summer) and they also have a high opinion on Antonio Blanco. So the cupboard isnt completely dry but the mind boggles why they wouldnt get Tchouameni. Perez will probably do the Galatico thing and offer Pogba big money.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:49:27 pm by Red Cactii »
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:45:36 pm
How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer?  They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers.
They have Camavinga and Valverde too.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm »
I don't get it. These days we're notorious when it comes to fees and wages. Do Real Madrid feel he's not worth what's being demanded?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 01:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:40:52 pm
I don't see where a forward fits this summer unless 1 of the 1st 5 choices leaves. We've already brought Diaz forward from this summer and we are buying Carvalho. Unless someone prominent leaves then I can't see a forward being a priority.

I would say it's almost certain we don't carry the same size squad as this season. Whilst it's been brilliant I suspect it will raise some issues for Klopp this summer (and maybe even now). Namely certain players who haven't played much or even made match day squads will feel like it's time to move on. There's an obvious few here (Minamino, AOC) and then potentially the likes of Milner and Gomez who might have Q's about his long term future. Balancing all this for a 4-6 month period when the team is going for 4 trophies is likely much more simple than it will be when the summer rolls around. I just don't see a scenario where we can keep the squad dynamic for the long term whilst carrying 24-25 senior players who would get in the match day squads for 85% of the league.

The other aspect is providing a pathway for promising youngsters. We will want Elliott, Carvalho and maybe the odd under 23 player to have greater exposure next season for their long term development. That'll probably mean not replacing the likes of Origi, Minamino and AOC with established players.

As a consequence I think we'll see a reduction in squad number by 1 or 2, coupled with a 1 in, 1 out type policy for other parts of the squad. Beyond Diaz and Carvalho, I'd expect maybe 2 or 3 key signings at most. Likely 1 midfielder (No.8), potentially a froward if one of the main 5 leaves and maybe a back up RB. Given I don't expect 1 of the front 5 to leave I think it'll be a midfielder as the main signing.

I would say that Edwards and Klopp have spent 5 years creating a squad that is genuinely capable of challenging Man City on all 4 fronts, and Jurgen absolutely loves it. Origi, Milner, Adrian and Karius are out of contract in the summer, so that is 4 senior players on respectable wages off the wage bill ...
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 01:49:36 pm »
Santi Aouna (the journo who wrote the article) is apparently very reliable too. Let's see what happens
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:48:14 pm
I don't get it. These days we're notorious when it comes to fees and wages. Do Real Madrid feel he's not worth what's being demanded?

Or the player is asking for more money to not join Liverpool :)

Think I read somewhere that Real can't commit to big transfers until they move players on, so it's probably more to do with that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 01:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:45:36 pm
How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer?  They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers.
They also have Valverde, Camavinga and Ceballos plus Diaz (first choice for a Milan team that may well win Serie A) and Kubo on loan. I suspect attack and central defence are far higher priorities.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:48:14 pm
I don't get it. These days we're notorious when it comes to fees and wages. Do Real Madrid feel he's not worth what's being demanded?
More pressing issues in their squad maybe? Or he wants to play in the Premier League?

The fact were being mentioned now after all of the Real Madrid noise makes me think our interest is real.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:45:36 pm
How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer?  They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers. 

They also have Valverde and Camavinga. Reinier also coming back from his loan at Dortmund ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19971 on: Today at 01:59:34 pm »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19972 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm »
I think if we get Tchouameni we might also do a more attacking midfielder (probably a younger prospect).
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19973 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:00:53 pm
I think if we get Tchouameni we might also do a more attacking midfielder (probably a younger prospect).
Wouldnt that be Carvalho?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19974 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:35:18 pm
This news also comes after @jpedrerolconfirmed that Real Madrid will NOT be signing a midfielder this summer. Madrid were the main team interested in signing the Frenchman.

A lot of signs pointing towards real interest in him.

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1518930259323895808
Let me do some research. I'll get back to you.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19975 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:48:55 pm
I would say that Edwards and Klopp have spent 5 years creating a squad that is genuinely capable of challenging Man City on all 4 fronts, and Jurgen absolutely loves it. Origi, Milner, Adrian and Karius are out of contract in the summer, so that is 4 senior players on respectable wages off the wage bill ...

With those 4 above leaving I think you only need to replace Milner.

People will justify Milner and Origi leaving with the need to replace them with Touchemani and Darwin Nunez for example. That feels like a very unlikely scenario to me. Similarly replacing Minamino and Origi for example with Nkunku.

It'll be players like Carvalho that replace the more peripheral squad players like Origi, Minamino.

I do think we may see Milner and AOC leave from the midfield positions and that could make room for 1 addition. But a player we may view more as challenging those 1st 4 choices in midfield (Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Fabinho) for regular game time rather than the back-up squad roles that Milner and AOC have occupied the last 2 seasons or so.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,182
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19976 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
Choo Choo and Bellingham (Next season) and our midfield is sorted for at least the next 8 years.   
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19977 on: Today at 02:11:59 pm »
If Real Madrid miss out on him, there'll be Tchouameni broken hearts in the hispanic speaking world (as well as in the other parts of the world that speak other languages but support Real Madrid).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19978 on: Today at 02:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:03:16 pm
It'll be players like Carvalho that replace the more peripheral squad players...

Looking at Carvalho, I reckon he'll be involved as integrally as Elliot and Jones you know.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19979 on: Today at 02:15:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:59:34 pm
I hope it's true but they aren't that reliable.

The journo is!
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19980 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:01:22 pm
Wouldnt that be Carvalho?

No idea what the plan is with Carvalho. His pace and productivity suggest a front three player to me, but physically he looks more like a midfielder in our system. Who knows!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19981 on: Today at 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:00 pm
No idea what the plan is with Carvalho. His pace and productivity suggest a front three player to me, but physically he looks more like a midfielder in our system. Who knows!

I think he might flit between the two.  Play as the more advanced of the 3 midfielders but can also double-up as one of the forwards if needed.  Kind of like Ox, but without that horrible injury history and just more suited to our game plan, with his movement and touch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 