I would say that Edwards and Klopp have spent 5 years creating a squad that is genuinely capable of challenging Man City on all 4 fronts, and Jurgen absolutely loves it. Origi, Milner, Adrian and Karius are out of contract in the summer, so that is 4 senior players on respectable wages off the wage bill ...
With those 4 above leaving I think you only need to replace Milner.
People will justify Milner and Origi leaving with the need to replace them with Touchemani and Darwin Nunez for example. That feels like a very unlikely scenario to me. Similarly replacing Minamino and Origi for example with Nkunku.
It'll be players like Carvalho that replace the more peripheral squad players like Origi, Minamino.
I do think we may see Milner and AOC leave from the midfield positions and that could make room for 1 addition. But a player we may view more as challenging those 1st 4 choices in midfield (Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Fabinho) for regular game time rather than the back-up squad roles that Milner and AOC have occupied the last 2 seasons or so.