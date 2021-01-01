This news also comes after @jpedrerolconfirmed that Real Madrid will NOT be signing a midfielder this summer. Madrid were the main team interested in signing the Frenchman.



A lot of signs pointing towards real interest in him.



https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1518930259323895808



How are Madrid not going to sign a midfielder this summer? They are still relying on Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro who, while still playing very well, are at the end of their careers.



For what its worth a lot of the prominent Madrid-aligned bloggers are clowning Pederol, saying he has no sources. I very much think were in for Aurélien, MARCA who are the more biased of the two big Madrid papers have been running with the line that hes coming to the Premier League as Madrid cant make an early play for him until they move a few players on. Plus the fact I cant recall any of the Liverpool cartel reporting on him makes me think he could well be with us in the summer. If he does come to England, Id be stunned if he went anywhere else than us.Well theyve got Valverde and Camavinga who are going to be long-term successors for them, Ceballos (who could get sold in the summer) and they also have a high opinion on Antonio Blanco. So the cupboard isnt completely dry but the mind boggles why they wouldnt get Tchouameni. Perez will probably do the Galatico thing and offer Pogba big money.