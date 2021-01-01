« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19920 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Thats just the Twitter link again. SI is a bit of a joke really eh?

Also, he's not the kind of forward Klopp has bought so far, so this seems a little early to speculate on. He runs the channels, holds the ball up and operates quite traditionally as a number 9. Two big factors would tilt us to him I guess:

1) If perhaps Sadio Mané might be tempted away (and not get £300K a week from us in new deal)

2) Tweak of formation to 4-2-3-1.

Somehow does not feel like the thing we would do, mind. Nunez probably £65 million this summer?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,670
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19921 on: Today at 12:52:56 am
Nunez would fit us like a glove, I hope we do get him
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19922 on: Today at 01:35:04 am
The idea we'd sign Nunez for big money, and that it'd be a scoop for SI without any other noise from the people the club like to talk to is pretty fanciful.

It's your standard portuguese press link. They are in the process of trying to extract as much money for him as possible, that's the only reason you'll see noises from them - what better endorsement than to say Klopp is a fan and he's on our radar.
Logged

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19923 on: Today at 07:35:32 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:35:04 am
The idea we'd sign Nunez for big money, and that it'd be a scoop for SI without any other noise from the people the club like to talk to is pretty fanciful.

It's your standard portuguese press link. They are in the process of trying to extract as much money for him as possible, that's the only reason you'll see noises from them - what better endorsement than to say Klopp is a fan and he's on our radar.
That sums it up pretty well. Lovely player but the chances of it happening are slim. I think all future plans now involve sorting out the Bobby, Mo, and Sadio contracts and then we see what transfers need to happen.
Logged

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19924 on: Today at 09:14:31 am
The Carvalho v Birmingham comp is up on youtube and it does underline just what kind of footballer we've secured.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19925 on: Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.
Logged

Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,970
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19926 on: Today at 09:23:09 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.

I saw one or two of these kinds of stats, the lad can't pass and doesn't press or isn't very good at it but I'm not sure that is the point of a player like Nunez.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19927 on: Today at 09:23:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.
Do u have a link?
I remember seeing his Passing numbers are pretty bad, and his non penalty XG was not super impressive. Not really sure he fits in a super possession based side well.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19928 on: Today at 09:25:40 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:23:09 am
I saw one or two of these kinds of stats, the lad can't pass and doesn't press or isn't very good at it but I'm not sure that is the point of a player like Nunez.

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:23:15 am
Do u have a link?
I remember seeing his Passing numbers are pretty bad, and his non penalty XG was not super impressive. Not really sure he fits in a super possession based side well.

https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681

Basically, don't go anywhere near him with a shitty stick at a big price.
Logged

Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,970
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19929 on: Today at 09:26:53 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:14:31 am
The Carvalho v Birmingham comp is up on youtube and it does underline just what kind of footballer we've secured.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE

This is why I don't understand links to the likes of Vitinha, Soler and, to some extent, Gavi, from what I have seen of Carvalho we already have a player with similar traits to those players but with the added bonus of him being locally trained, experienced/proven in English football and faster, much faster.
Logged

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19930 on: Today at 09:32:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.

Sam Maguire was on a rant about it yesterday if you scroll down - it does underline how... nah. https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/with_replies
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19931 on: Today at 09:34:24 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:25:40 am
https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681

Basically, don't go anywhere near him with a shitty stick at a big price.
Yea I doubt Liverpool are looking for another attacker. Im sure they would love a Big forward type to mold into a 9 to become the next Lewandowski type ideal with a little more pace. The offside part in the thread is funny because watching him vs Liverpool felt he lived offside and was just running back line trying to get a 1v1.
I do like how build the attack with a non central 9 of Salah using the 9 as the 10 and exploiting that space. Jota also good as the wide striker too.
Honestly Jota can be a 9 type too he quick but doesn't really have long pace type and his passing isnt always the best though.
Origi has helped in multiple games this season when it like but the big body up front in a 4-4-2 since the other team isnt playing football dont need the MF as much need more bodies to push the Defensive line lower. Maybe that will be Virgil or Konate next season too. Virgil done it with his country before.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,684
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19932 on: Today at 10:37:27 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:34:24 am
Yea I doubt Liverpool are looking for another attacker. Im sure they would love a Big forward type to mold into a 9 to become the next Lewandowski type ideal with a little more pace. The offside part in the thread is funny because watching him vs Liverpool felt he lived offside and was just running back line trying to get a 1v1.
I do like how build the attack with a non central 9 of Salah using the 9 as the 10 and exploiting that space. Jota also good as the wide striker too.
Honestly Jota can be a 9 type too he quick but doesn't really have long pace type and his passing isnt always the best though.
Origi has helped in multiple games this season when it like but the big body up front in a 4-4-2 since the other team isnt playing football dont need the MF as much need more bodies to push the Defensive line lower. Maybe that will be Virgil or Konate next season too. Virgil done it with his country before.

I'm almost certain we're at least looking. Three of our five main attackers have contracts expiring in just over 12 months, it'd be borderline negligent to not be at least looking at possibles.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19933 on: Today at 10:47:09 am
We sold big Taiwo last summer too. Origi and Minamino supposedly going, Ox who sometimes covered there going... yeah you'd think we'll be after a forward of some kind - is Kaide ready to step up a notch?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19934 on: Today at 10:52:08 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:52:56 am
Nunez would fit us like a glove, I hope we do get him

I don't think he would. Only one forward we should be going for now if we need another come the summer and he's at Leipzig.

Taki, Origi, Ox likely to go. But Carvalho is coming in. I feel like we only go for an attacker this summer if either Bobby, Mo or Mane leave. I can actually see one of them leaving and the other two getting contracts.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:48 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19935 on: Today at 10:52:53 am
I love how a few on Twitter has analysed a player with years of development ahead of him and that's that :)

Also doubt Nunez is number one for us but the way we play now is not the only method of scoring goals in football, there is still room for a number 9.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19936 on: Today at 11:17:58 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:35:04 am
The idea we'd sign Nunez for big money, and that it'd be a scoop for SI without any other noise from the people the club like to talk to is pretty fanciful.

It's your standard portuguese press link. They are in the process of trying to extract as much money for him as possible, that's the only reason you'll see noises from them - what better endorsement than to say Klopp is a fan and he's on our radar.

To be honest, we've said the same about Diaz, when the links of him to LFC appeared in the Purtuguese press in November ...
Logged

Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19937 on: Today at 11:22:38 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:53 am
I love how a few on Twitter has analysed

Also doubt Nunez is number one for us but the way we play now is not the only method of scoring goals in football, there is still room for a number 9.
Isn't that just Jota though?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,243
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19938 on: Today at 11:25:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:53 am
I love how a few on Twitter has analysed a player with years of development ahead of him and that's that :)

Also doubt Nunez is number one for us but the way we play now is not the only method of scoring goals in football, there is still room for a number 9.

Nunez clearly has some qualities so its not to dismiss him entirely but hes nearly 23 not 19 so his way of playing and general skill set wont radically change though he can obv improve his level still .
Its pretty clear from watching him and his numbers that he needs space to be effective and the biggest change between the Portuguese league and the premier league is the athleticism of the players and the removal of time and space

Hell be a good player for someone probably if its the right fit

However one of the things thats under rated is our ability to buy players that are instantly right and good enough for our system based on numbers and scouting
Theres a bit of a myth that we buy potential in forwards where this isnt really true (if its a first team purchase) - we buy finished articles who arent quite seen as that yet by the outside world - this applies to Salah, Jota and Diaz. They still improve with us of course but were buying first team forwards who are much more complete than is the common perception
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:13 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19939 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:14:31 am
The Carvalho v Birmingham comp is up on youtube and it does underline just what kind of footballer we've secured.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE

Strong Coutinho vibes ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,684
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19940 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
I could potentially see us doing a Naby style deal with Nunez, join us summer 2023 when one of the fantastic three leave. At the moment, it would make zero sense. Five subs or not.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19941 on: Today at 11:28:38 am »
And if you're doing that then you're going for Nkunku I guess.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19942 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:53 am
I love how a few on Twitter has analysed a player with years of development ahead of him and that's that :)

I've always been curious why none of these experts has been hired by the actual football clubs. They are obviously pretty good at what they do ...
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,243
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19943 on: Today at 11:33:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:02 am
I've always been curious why none of these experts has been hired by the actual football clubs. They are obviously pretty good at what they do ...

Some of them have .. if theyre legit good some of them start their own data firms or go to work for others
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19944 on: Today at 11:40:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:02 am
I've always been curious why none of these experts has been hired by the actual football clubs.

They do get "contractual" work to begin with. And depending on the quality of job, that could turn into a full time employment.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19945 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:28:38 am
And if you're doing that then you're going for Nkunku I guess.

It seems a lot on this forum are fully onboard the Nkunku train (I'm one of them) but his style just fits so well.


He'll no doubt go elsewhere though haha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19946 on: Today at 12:11:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:33:30 am
Some of them have .. if theyre legit good some of them start their own data firms or go to work for others
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:40:01 am
They do get "contractual" work to begin with. And depending on the quality of job, that could turn into a full time employment.

Well, that is at least what they say. I did have the chance (on a holiday) to meet a data analyst who works for a real club (in the Bundesliga), and he laughed when I asked him about the Internet/Twitter analysts. By the way, he was completely unwilling to talk about his work, but it was funny to see that he knows almost every talented young player from the Balkans. I suppose that this data analysis business is much more than we as fans can imagine. A good fun on the internet, but the real business seems to be elsewhere ...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19947 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:02 am
I've always been curious why none of these experts has been hired by the actual football clubs.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,194
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19948 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:02 am
I've always been curious why none of these experts has been hired by the actual football clubs.

You been head hunted for any scouting roles yet?
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19949 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:08 pm
Well, that is at least what they say. I did have the chance (on a holiday) to meet a data analyst who works for a real club (in the Bundesliga), and he laughed when I asked him about the Internet/Twitter analysts. By the way, he was completely unwilling to talk about his work, but it was funny to see that he knows almost every talented young player from the Balkans. I suppose that this data analysis business is much more than we as fans can imagine. A good fun on the internet, but the real business seems to be elsewhere ...

I mean you can imagine right? Its a cut throat competition out there, not just for people for him but also for the clubs. His remuneration could be based on bonuses related to scouting and signing and that might indicate why he wasnt willing to talk much about his job.

As for him laughing about the twitter experts, I would assume clubs paying hundreds and thousands of pounds for a professional player database like scoutpad. You would imagine the levels at which they operate, vs the levels at which the twitter scouts operate. Whilst that laughing off might seem condescending at first, I would say it was more about "yeah no thats not where we scout" because of the sheer number of data points.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19950 on: Today at 12:33:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:16:03 pm
You been head hunted for any scouting roles yet?

Surely its the commercial department for Mac red?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19951 on: Today at 12:47:32 pm »
I mean Borussia Dortmund's assistant manager started out as a tactics blogger and has turned that in to a pretty successful career. Not sure how poor at your job you need to be to not be aware of that in your own league
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:28 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19952 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:27:08 pm
I mean you can imagine right? Its a cut throat competition out there, not just for people for him but also for the clubs. His remuneration could be based on bonuses related to scouting and signing and that might indicate why he wasnt willing to talk much about his job.

As for him laughing about the twitter experts, I would assume clubs paying hundreds and thousands of pounds for a professional player database like scoutpad. You would imagine the levels at which they operate, vs the levels at which the twitter scouts operate. Whilst that laughing off might seem condescending at first, I would say it was more about "yeah no thats not where we scout" because of the sheer number of data points.

I remember one interwiev of Rafa, when he was still our manager, where he said that our scouts have over 10,000 players in our database, but actually less than 100 of them are actual targets that are being seriously scouted and analyzed. And that was 15 years ago. Imagine the size of the operation now ;D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19953 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:09 pm
I remember one interwiev of Rafa, when he was still our manager, where he said that our scouts have over 10,000 players in our database, but actually less than 100 of them are actual targets that are being seriously scouted and analyzed. And that was 15 years ago. Imagine the size of the operation now ;D

Or they just set up notifications from RAWK, specifically this thread. Job done.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
