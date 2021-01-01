I love how a few on Twitter has analysed a player with years of development ahead of him and that's that
Also doubt Nunez is number one for us but the way we play now is not the only method of scoring goals in football, there is still room for a number 9.
Nunez clearly has some qualities so its not to dismiss him entirely but hes nearly 23 not 19 so his way of playing and general skill set wont radically change though he can obv improve his level still .
Its pretty clear from watching him and his numbers that he needs space to be effective and the biggest change between the Portuguese league and the premier league is the athleticism of the players and the removal of time and space
Hell be a good player for someone probably if its the right fit
However one of the things thats under rated is our ability to buy players that are instantly right and good enough for our system based on numbers and scouting
Theres a bit of a myth that we buy potential in forwards where this isnt really true (if its a first team purchase) - we buy finished articles who arent quite seen as that yet by the outside world - this applies to Salah, Jota and Diaz. They still improve with us of course but were buying first team forwards who are much more complete than is the common perception